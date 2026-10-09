TRAI Proposes Detailed Audit Framework For DRM-Based TV Distribution Systems

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday released the Draft Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Digital Rights Management (DRM)-based Digital Addressable Systems Audit Manual, 2026, and invited comments from stakeholders on the proposed framework for auditing DRM-based television distribution systems.

The draft manual has been prepared to provide detailed audit procedures for DRM-based Digital Addressable Systems (DAS), particularly those used by IPTV service providers.

TRAI said the move is aimed at facilitating compliance with the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017, which mandate annual audits of Digital Addressable Systems deployed by distributors of television channels.

Under the existing regulatory framework, distributors are required to undergo annual audits of their Conditional Access System (CAS), Subscriber Management System (SMS), DRM and other related systems.

While the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Digital Addressable Systems Audit Manual, 2026, issued in March this year, lays down detailed audit procedures for CAS, SMS and set-top-box-based systems covered under Schedule III of the regulations, stakeholders had highlighted the need for a similar guidance framework for DRM-based systems governed by Schedule X.

TRAI said the draft DRM Audit Manual has been developed following representations from IPTV operators, broadcasters and auditors seeking greater clarity on audit requirements.

The proposed document is intended to serve as a guidance manual for stakeholders conducting compliance audits of DRM systems.

"The need for a similar manual detailing audit procedures for DRM-based systems as per Schedule X of 'Interconnection Regulations' was highlighted by various stakeholders, including IPTV operators, broadcasters and auditors," it stated.

According to the regulator, the draft manual provides clause-wise audit procedures for verifying compliance with Schedule X requirements, including provisions related to subscriber management systems, content encryption and access control mechanisms, fingerprinting technologies, and set-top boxes or software-based applications used for content delivery.

The draft framework also outlines the scope of work, documentary requirements and audit processes for both pre-signal compliance audits and annual subscription audits.

In addition, it specifies timelines for conducting and completing audits and clearly defines the responsibilities of distribution platform operators (DPOs), broadcasters and auditors throughout the audit process.

To ensure uniformity in reporting and compliance assessment, the proposed manual also includes standard formats for vendor declarations, audit forms and audit reports.