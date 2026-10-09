When And Where To Watch Indian Super League 2026-27, Know All Details

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season is set to kick off on October 10, with 13 teams competing in a revamped campaign that will run until May 2027. The upcoming season will mark the return of the traditional home-and-away format and playoffs under a new club-led model, bringing back a longer league campaign and renewed competition for the title.

The new season will feature 163 matches across eight months, with each participating team scheduled to face the other sides twice, once at home and once away. The team finishing at the top of the league standings will be crowned the Shield Winners and recognised as the official ISL champions, while the top six teams will qualify for the playoffs to compete for the ISL Cup.

The participating teams are Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers FC, East Bengal FC, FC Goa, Inter Kashi FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi.

The 2026-27 campaign will be the first under the new club-led structure, which gives participating clubs a greater role in shaping the league's direction and key decisions. The revised model marks a significant change in the administration of Indian football's top-tier domestic competition, with clubs taking on greater responsibility for its future.

The return to the home-and-away format will also provide teams with more opportunities to play in front of their home supporters. With matches spread across eight months, clubs will have to maintain consistency throughout the league phase to secure a place among the top six and keep their hopes of winning the ISL Cup alive.

However, the competition will feature 13 teams instead of the expected 14 after Diamond Harbour FC, who earned promotion by winning the 2025-26 Indian Football League title, failed to meet the administrative fee requirement.

Where to watch:

Fans can watch ISL 2026-27 matches on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV, along with free streaming on YouTube.