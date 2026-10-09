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President Ilham Aliyev Attends Expanded-Format Meeting Of Caspian Environmental Summit In Turkmenbashi (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 9. An expanded-format session of the Caspian Environmental Summit is being held in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, on October 9, Trend 's special correspondent reports.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the summit.
Will be updated
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