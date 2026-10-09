Global Surfactants Market Overview, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2032 Market To Reach $69.7 Billion As Asia-Pacific And Personal Care Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia-Pacific leads, while anionic surfactants and detergents dominate; personal care, amphoteric products and specialty formulations offer strong growth opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Surfactants - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Surfactants market is a major segment of the specialty and industrial chemicals industry, supporting detergents, soaps, household cleaners, personal care products, agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, coatings, plastics, textiles and other industrial formulations. The market includes amphoteric, anionic, cationic, nonionic and other surfactant types. Anionic Surfactants account for the largest market share, driven by their extensive use in detergent, cleaning and industrial applications.

Valued at US$50 billion in 2025, the global Surfactants market is projected to reach US$69.7 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by increasing consumption of household and industrial cleaning products, rising demand for cosmetics and personal care formulations, expanding agrochemical use and growing requirements across coatings, plastics, textiles and oilfield operations.

Key Surfactants market trends include stronger demand for high-performance and multifunctional products, increased use in specialty formulations and sustained growth in industrial processing. Urbanization, hygiene awareness, manufacturing expansion and rising consumption in emerging economies are also strengthening the global market outlook. Demand for Sulphonates within Anionic Surfactants remains robust, while Amphoteric Surfactants are gaining traction in premium personal care products and specialty cleaning formulations.

Surfactants Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific led the global Surfactants market with a 42% share in 2025, placing it significantly ahead of North America, which was valued at US$13.4 billion. Asia-Pacific is also forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market, recording a CAGR of 5.7% through 2032 and increasing its global share to 45%. This expansion is being supported by strong demand from detergents, personal care products, textiles and industrial applications, particularly in China, India, Japan and South Korea.

South America and the Rest of World are also expected to achieve robust growth as industrialization and consumer product demand increase across developing economies. North America and Europe are projected to expand at more moderate rates, reflecting the maturity of their household cleaning, personal care and industrial chemicals markets.

Surfactants Market Analysis by Type and Sub-Type

Anionic Surfactants dominated the market with a 44% share in 2025, supported by widespread use in detergents, cleaners, personal care products and industrial formulations. Nonionic Surfactants represented the second-largest category, while the Cationic Surfactants segment was valued at US$8.9 billion.

Amphoteric Surfactants are projected to be the fastest-growing type, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% and reaching US$5 billion by 2032. Growth will be driven primarily by demand for mild personal care products and advanced specialty cleaning solutions.

Within Anionic Surfactants, Sulphonates accounted for 61% of the segment in 2025. Sulphonates are also expected to remain the fastest-growing Anionic Surfactants sub-type, registering a CAGR of 5.2% and reaching US$18.9 billion by 2032. Their market position is supported by established demand across household detergents, cleaners and industrial formulations.

Surfactants Market Analysis by Application

Detergents, Soaps & Cleaners was the leading application segment, representing 25.7% of the global market and generating US$12.9 billion in 2025. Cosmetics & Personal Care Products ranked as the second-largest application, followed closely by Paints, Lacquers & Other Coatings.

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products is forecast to be the fastest-growing application segment, advancing at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2032 and reaching US$9.8 billion. Increasing expenditure on personal care, premium beauty products and specialty formulations is expected to sustain this growth.

Surfactants Market Report Scope

The global Surfactants market report analyzes industry performance by geographic region, type, sub-type and application from 2022 to 2032, with forecasts covering 2025-2032 and market values presented in US$. It also profiles more than 30 leading companies and reviews relevant corporate, product and industry developments shaping the competitive landscape.



Historical Period: 2022-2025

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2025-2032

Units: Market value in US$ Companies Mentioned: 30+

Global Surfactants Market by Geographic Region



North America: The United States, Canada and Mexico

Europe: France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America: Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America Rest of World

Global Surfactants Market by Type



Amphoteric Surfactants

Anionic Surfactants: Carboxylates, Phosphate Esters, Sulfates and Sulphonates

Cationic Surfactants

Nonionic Surfactants Other Surfactants

Global Surfactants Market by Application



Agrochemicals

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Detergents, Soaps & Cleaners

Food & Beverages

Oilfield Chemicals & Petroleum Production

Paints, Lacquers & Other Coatings

Plastics & Composite Materials

Textiles & Fibers Other Applications

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION



Product Outline

What are Surfactants?

Properties and Other Factors that Influence Choice of Surfactant

Classification of Surfactants

Anionic Surfactants

Sulphonates

Sulphonation Process

Alkylbenzene Sulphonates

Linear Alkylbenzene Sulphonate (LAB)

Petroleum Sulphonates

Alkyl Diphenyloxide Disulphonates

a-Olefin Sulphonates

Paraffin Sulphonates

Sulphonated Methyl Esters

Sulphonated Fatty Acids

Sulphosuccinates

Sulfates

Alkyl Sulfates

Alkyl Ether Sulfates

Phosphate Esters

Carboxylates

Soap

Ether Carboxylates

Acyl Sarcosinates

Isethionates

Taurates

Nonionic Surfactants

General Alkoxylation Reactions

Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates

Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates

Polyoxethylene Esters of Fatty Acids

Polyalkylene Oxide Block Co-Polymers

Amine Ethoxylates

Fatty Alkanolamides

Amine Oxides

Glycerol Esters

Anhydrohexitol Esters

Polyoxyalkylene Polyol Esters

Alkyl Poly Glucosides

Gemini Surfactants

Cationic Surfactants

Production Process

Preparation of Amine

Quaternization

Applications of Cationic Surfactants

Fabric Softeners

Dryer Softeners

Softergents

Hair Conditioners

Detergents

Thickeners

Hard Surface Cleaners

Organoclays

Cationic Surfactants in Industrial Applications

Drag Reduction

Oilfield Applications

Gas Hydrate Inhibitors

Hydraulic Fracturing Fluids

Fuel Applications

Amphoteric Surfactants

Aminopropionates and Iminodipropionates

Imidazoline-Based Amphoteric Surfactants

Amphoacetates

Amphopropionates

Amphohydroxypropylsulfonates

Betaine Surfactants

A Summarization of Amphoteric Surfactants

Other Surfactants

Silicone Surfactants

Polymerizable Surfactants

Fluorinated Surfactants

Surfactants and their Economic Significance

Applications of Surfactants

Detergents and Cleaners

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

Textiles and Fibers

Leather and Furs

Paints, Lacquers and Other Coating Products

Paper and Cellulose Products

Mining and Ore Flotation

Metal Processing

Plant Protection and Pest Control

Foods and Food Packaging

Chemical Industry

Oilfield Chemicals and Petroleum Production

Plastics and Composite Materials Pharmaceuticals

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS



3M Company

Arkema S.A.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Croda International PLC

DKS Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Indovinya (Indorama Ventures)

Kensing LLC

Lonza Group AG

SABIC

Verdant Specialty Solutions (Samyang)

The Dow Chemical Company

The Chemours Company The Lubrizol Corporation

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Surfactants Market Overview by Type

Surfactants Product Type Market Overview by Global Region

Amphoteric Surfactants

Anionic Surfactants

Global Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type

Anionic Surfactants Sub-Types Market Overview by Global Region

Carboxylates

Phosphate Esters

Sulfates

Sulphonates

Cationic Surfactants

Nonionic Surfactants

Other Surfactants

Global Surfactants Market Overview by Application

Surfactants Application Market Overview by Global Region

Agrochemicals

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Detergents, Soaps & Cleaners

Food & Beverages

Oilfield Chemicals & Petroleum Production

Paints, Lacquers & Other Coatings

Plastics & Composite Materials

Textiles & Fibers Other Applications

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6. NORTH AMERICA



North American Surfactants Market Overview by Geographic Region

North American Surfactants Market Overview by Type

North American Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type

North American Surfactants Market Overview by Application

Country-wise Analysis of North American Surfactants Market

The United States

United States Surfactants Market Overview by Type

United States Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type

United States Surfactants Market Overview by Application

Canada

Canadian Surfactants Market Overview by Type

Canadian Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type

Canadian Surfactants Market Overview by Application

Mexico

Mexican Surfactants Market Overview by Type

Mexican Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Mexican Surfactants Market by Application

7. EUROPE



European Surfactants Market Overview by Geographic Region

European Surfactants Market Overview by Type

European Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type

European Surfactants Market Overview by Application

Major Market Players

Country-wise Analysis of European Surfactants Market

France

French Surfactants Market Overview by Type

French Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type

French Surfactants Market Overview by Application

Germany

German Surfactants Market Overview by Type

German Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type

German Surfactants Market Overview by Application

Italy

Italian Surfactants Market Overview by Type

Italian Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type

Italian Surfactants Market Overview by Application

Russia

Russian Surfactants Market Overview by Type

Russian Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type

Russian Surfactants Market Overview by Application

Spain

Spanish Surfactants Market Overview by Type

Spanish Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type

Spanish Surfactants Market Overview by Application

The United Kingdom

United Kingdom Surfactants Market Overview by Type

United Kingdom Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type

United Kingdom Surfactants Market Overview by Application

Rest of Europe

Rest of Europe Surfactants Market Overview by Type

Rest of Europe Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Rest of Europe Surfactants Market Overview by Application

8. ASIA-PACIFIC



Asia-Pacific Surfactants Market Overview by Geographic Region

Asia-Pacific Surfactants Market Overview by Type

Asia-Pacific Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type

Asia-Pacific Surfactants Market Overview by Application

Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Surfactants Market

China

Chinese Surfactants Market Overview by Type

Chinese Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type

Chinese Surfactants Market Overview by Application

India

Indian Surfactants Market Overview by Type

Indian Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type

Indian Surfactants Market Overview by Application

Japan

Japanese Surfactants Market Overview by Type

Japanese Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type

Japanese Surfactants Market Overview by Application

South Korea

South Korean Surfactants Market Overview by Type

South Korean Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type

South Korean Surfactants Market Overview by Application

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of Asia-Pacific Surfactants Market Overview by Type

Rest of Asia-Pacific Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Rest of Asia-Pacific Surfactants Market Overview by Application

9. SOUTH AMERICA



South American Surfactants Market Overview by Geographic Region

South American Surfactants Market Overview by Type

South American Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type

South American Surfactants Market Overview by Application

Country-wise Analysis of South American Surfactants Market

Argentina

Argentine Surfactants Market Overview by Type

Argentine Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type

Argentine Surfactants Market Overview by Application

Brazil

Brazilian Surfactants Market Overview by Type

Brazilian Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type

Brazilian Surfactants Market Overview by Application

Rest of South America

Rest of South American Surfactants Market Overview by Type

Rest of South American Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Rest of South American Surfactants Market Overview by Application

10. REST OF WORLD



Rest of World Surfactants Market Overview by Type

Rest of World Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Rest of World Surfactants Market Overview by Application

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



NORTH AMERICA

EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC REST OF WORLD

PART D: ANNEXURE



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY FEEDBACK

Companies Featured



3M Company

Arkema S.A.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Croda International PLC

DKS Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Indovinya (Indorama Ventures)

Kensing LLC

Lonza Group AG

SABIC

Verdant Specialty Solutions (Samyang)

The Dow Chemical Company

The Chemours Company The Lubrizol Corporation

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900