Global Surfactants Market Overview, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2032 Market To Reach $69.7 Billion As Asia-Pacific And Personal Care Drive Growth
Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Surfactants - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Surfactants market is a major segment of the specialty and industrial chemicals industry, supporting detergents, soaps, household cleaners, personal care products, agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, coatings, plastics, textiles and other industrial formulations. The market includes amphoteric, anionic, cationic, nonionic and other surfactant types. Anionic Surfactants account for the largest market share, driven by their extensive use in detergent, cleaning and industrial applications.
Valued at US$50 billion in 2025, the global Surfactants market is projected to reach US$69.7 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by increasing consumption of household and industrial cleaning products, rising demand for cosmetics and personal care formulations, expanding agrochemical use and growing requirements across coatings, plastics, textiles and oilfield operations.
Key Surfactants market trends include stronger demand for high-performance and multifunctional products, increased use in specialty formulations and sustained growth in industrial processing. Urbanization, hygiene awareness, manufacturing expansion and rising consumption in emerging economies are also strengthening the global market outlook. Demand for Sulphonates within Anionic Surfactants remains robust, while Amphoteric Surfactants are gaining traction in premium personal care products and specialty cleaning formulations.
Surfactants Regional Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific led the global Surfactants market with a 42% share in 2025, placing it significantly ahead of North America, which was valued at US$13.4 billion. Asia-Pacific is also forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market, recording a CAGR of 5.7% through 2032 and increasing its global share to 45%. This expansion is being supported by strong demand from detergents, personal care products, textiles and industrial applications, particularly in China, India, Japan and South Korea.
South America and the Rest of World are also expected to achieve robust growth as industrialization and consumer product demand increase across developing economies. North America and Europe are projected to expand at more moderate rates, reflecting the maturity of their household cleaning, personal care and industrial chemicals markets.
Surfactants Market Analysis by Type and Sub-Type
Anionic Surfactants dominated the market with a 44% share in 2025, supported by widespread use in detergents, cleaners, personal care products and industrial formulations. Nonionic Surfactants represented the second-largest category, while the Cationic Surfactants segment was valued at US$8.9 billion.
Amphoteric Surfactants are projected to be the fastest-growing type, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% and reaching US$5 billion by 2032. Growth will be driven primarily by demand for mild personal care products and advanced specialty cleaning solutions.
Within Anionic Surfactants, Sulphonates accounted for 61% of the segment in 2025. Sulphonates are also expected to remain the fastest-growing Anionic Surfactants sub-type, registering a CAGR of 5.2% and reaching US$18.9 billion by 2032. Their market position is supported by established demand across household detergents, cleaners and industrial formulations.
Surfactants Market Analysis by Application
Detergents, Soaps & Cleaners was the leading application segment, representing 25.7% of the global market and generating US$12.9 billion in 2025. Cosmetics & Personal Care Products ranked as the second-largest application, followed closely by Paints, Lacquers & Other Coatings.
Cosmetics & Personal Care Products is forecast to be the fastest-growing application segment, advancing at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2032 and reaching US$9.8 billion. Increasing expenditure on personal care, premium beauty products and specialty formulations is expected to sustain this growth.
Surfactants Market Report Scope
The global Surfactants market report analyzes industry performance by geographic region, type, sub-type and application from 2022 to 2032, with forecasts covering 2025-2032 and market values presented in US$. It also profiles more than 30 leading companies and reviews relevant corporate, product and industry developments shaping the competitive landscape.
- Historical Period: 2022-2025 Base Year: 2025 Forecast Period: 2025-2032 Units: Market value in US$ Companies Mentioned: 30+
Global Surfactants Market by Geographic Region
- North America: The United States, Canada and Mexico Europe: France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific South America: Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America Rest of World
Global Surfactants Market by Type
- Amphoteric Surfactants Anionic Surfactants: Carboxylates, Phosphate Esters, Sulfates and Sulphonates Cationic Surfactants Nonionic Surfactants Other Surfactants
Global Surfactants Market by Application
- Agrochemicals Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Detergents, Soaps & Cleaners Food & Beverages Oilfield Chemicals & Petroleum Production Paints, Lacquers & Other Coatings Plastics & Composite Materials Textiles & Fibers Other Applications
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
- Product Outline What are Surfactants? Properties and Other Factors that Influence Choice of Surfactant Classification of Surfactants Anionic Surfactants Sulphonates Sulphonation Process Alkylbenzene Sulphonates Linear Alkylbenzene Sulphonate (LAB) Petroleum Sulphonates Alkyl Diphenyloxide Disulphonates a-Olefin Sulphonates Paraffin Sulphonates Sulphonated Methyl Esters Sulphonated Fatty Acids Sulphosuccinates Sulfates Alkyl Sulfates Alkyl Ether Sulfates Phosphate Esters Carboxylates Soap Ether Carboxylates Acyl Sarcosinates Isethionates Taurates Nonionic Surfactants General Alkoxylation Reactions Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates Polyoxethylene Esters of Fatty Acids Polyalkylene Oxide Block Co-Polymers Amine Ethoxylates Fatty Alkanolamides Amine Oxides Glycerol Esters Anhydrohexitol Esters Polyoxyalkylene Polyol Esters Alkyl Poly Glucosides Gemini Surfactants Cationic Surfactants Production Process Preparation of Amine Quaternization Applications of Cationic Surfactants Fabric Softeners Dryer Softeners Softergents Hair Conditioners Detergents Thickeners Hard Surface Cleaners Organoclays Cationic Surfactants in Industrial Applications Drag Reduction Oilfield Applications Gas Hydrate Inhibitors Hydraulic Fracturing Fluids Fuel Applications Amphoteric Surfactants Aminopropionates and Iminodipropionates Imidazoline-Based Amphoteric Surfactants Amphoacetates Amphopropionates Amphohydroxypropylsulfonates Betaine Surfactants A Summarization of Amphoteric Surfactants Other Surfactants Silicone Surfactants Polymerizable Surfactants Fluorinated Surfactants Surfactants and their Economic Significance Applications of Surfactants Detergents and Cleaners Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Textiles and Fibers Leather and Furs Paints, Lacquers and Other Coating Products Paper and Cellulose Products Mining and Ore Flotation Metal Processing Plant Protection and Pest Control Foods and Food Packaging Chemical Industry Oilfield Chemicals and Petroleum Production Plastics and Composite Materials Pharmaceuticals
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- 3M Company Arkema S.A. Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. BASF SE Clariant AG Croda International PLC DKS Co., Ltd. Evonik Industries AG Indovinya (Indorama Ventures) Kensing LLC Lonza Group AG SABIC Verdant Specialty Solutions (Samyang) The Dow Chemical Company The Chemours Company The Lubrizol Corporation
4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Surfactants Market Overview by Type Surfactants Product Type Market Overview by Global Region Amphoteric Surfactants Anionic Surfactants Global Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Anionic Surfactants Sub-Types Market Overview by Global Region Carboxylates Phosphate Esters Sulfates Sulphonates Cationic Surfactants Nonionic Surfactants Other Surfactants Global Surfactants Market Overview by Application Surfactants Application Market Overview by Global Region Agrochemicals Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Detergents, Soaps & Cleaners Food & Beverages Oilfield Chemicals & Petroleum Production Paints, Lacquers & Other Coatings Plastics & Composite Materials Textiles & Fibers Other Applications
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. NORTH AMERICA
- North American Surfactants Market Overview by Geographic Region North American Surfactants Market Overview by Type North American Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type North American Surfactants Market Overview by Application Country-wise Analysis of North American Surfactants Market The United States United States Surfactants Market Overview by Type United States Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type United States Surfactants Market Overview by Application Canada Canadian Surfactants Market Overview by Type Canadian Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Canadian Surfactants Market Overview by Application Mexico Mexican Surfactants Market Overview by Type Mexican Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Mexican Surfactants Market by Application
7. EUROPE
- European Surfactants Market Overview by Geographic Region European Surfactants Market Overview by Type European Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type European Surfactants Market Overview by Application Major Market Players Country-wise Analysis of European Surfactants Market France French Surfactants Market Overview by Type French Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type French Surfactants Market Overview by Application Germany German Surfactants Market Overview by Type German Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type German Surfactants Market Overview by Application Italy Italian Surfactants Market Overview by Type Italian Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Italian Surfactants Market Overview by Application Russia Russian Surfactants Market Overview by Type Russian Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Russian Surfactants Market Overview by Application Spain Spanish Surfactants Market Overview by Type Spanish Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Spanish Surfactants Market Overview by Application The United Kingdom United Kingdom Surfactants Market Overview by Type United Kingdom Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type United Kingdom Surfactants Market Overview by Application Rest of Europe Rest of Europe Surfactants Market Overview by Type Rest of Europe Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Rest of Europe Surfactants Market Overview by Application
8. ASIA-PACIFIC
- Asia-Pacific Surfactants Market Overview by Geographic Region Asia-Pacific Surfactants Market Overview by Type Asia-Pacific Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Asia-Pacific Surfactants Market Overview by Application Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Surfactants Market China Chinese Surfactants Market Overview by Type Chinese Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Chinese Surfactants Market Overview by Application India Indian Surfactants Market Overview by Type Indian Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Indian Surfactants Market Overview by Application Japan Japanese Surfactants Market Overview by Type Japanese Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Japanese Surfactants Market Overview by Application South Korea South Korean Surfactants Market Overview by Type South Korean Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type South Korean Surfactants Market Overview by Application Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of Asia-Pacific Surfactants Market Overview by Type Rest of Asia-Pacific Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Rest of Asia-Pacific Surfactants Market Overview by Application
9. SOUTH AMERICA
- South American Surfactants Market Overview by Geographic Region South American Surfactants Market Overview by Type South American Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type South American Surfactants Market Overview by Application Country-wise Analysis of South American Surfactants Market Argentina Argentine Surfactants Market Overview by Type Argentine Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Argentine Surfactants Market Overview by Application Brazil Brazilian Surfactants Market Overview by Type Brazilian Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Brazilian Surfactants Market Overview by Application Rest of South America Rest of South American Surfactants Market Overview by Type Rest of South American Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Rest of South American Surfactants Market Overview by Application
10. REST OF WORLD
- Rest of World Surfactants Market Overview by Type Rest of World Anionic Surfactants Market Overview by Sub-Type Rest of World Surfactants Market Overview by Application
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
- NORTH AMERICA EUROPE ASIA-PACIFIC REST OF WORLD
PART D: ANNEXURE
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY FEEDBACK
Companies Featured
- 3M Company Arkema S.A. Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. BASF SE Clariant AG Croda International PLC DKS Co., Ltd. Evonik Industries AG Indovinya (Indorama Ventures) Kensing LLC Lonza Group AG SABIC Verdant Specialty Solutions (Samyang) The Dow Chemical Company The Chemours Company The Lubrizol Corporation
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment