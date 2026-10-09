Global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Size, Trends, And Forecast, 2025-2030 AI, Wearables, And Cloud-Based Platforms Fuel 13.7% CAGR To $18.8 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Decentralized Clinical Trials: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Projected to Reach USD 18.8 Billion by 2030

The global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market was valued at USD 8.8 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.8 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.7%. The market outlook reflects continued adoption of digital clinical trial technologies, flexible study models and remote research capabilities across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research sectors.

This comprehensive market research report examines the principal trends, growth opportunities and operational challenges influencing decentralized clinical trials worldwide. It provides global revenue data in $ millions for the base year of 2024, estimates for 2025 and forecasts through 2030. Historical market revenue data from 2022- 2025 supports the analysis of market development and projected growth rates.

The Decentralized Clinical Trials Market is assessed by study design, including interventional trials, observational trials and expanded access. The report also evaluates therapeutic applications such as oncology, cardiology and other clinical areas. Deployment analysis covers cloud-based decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platforms and on-premises solutions, providing insight into technology adoption and revenue opportunities across different operating environments.

End-user analysis encompasses pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs) and other organizations involved in clinical research. The report identifies the factors shaping demand among these groups, including technical advances, regulatory requirements, research and development activity and broader macroeconomic conditions.

Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America. Country-level analysis addresses the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, China, Japan, India and South Korea. The report also examines the rest of Europe and the rest of Asia-Pacific, supporting comparisons of regional market size, growth potential and competitive conditions.

The competitive landscape section reviews the structure of the decentralized clinical trials industry and ranks leading market participants. It evaluates company market shares, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, venture funding activity and recent corporate developments. Company profiles include relevant financial information, product portfolios and strategic initiatives, offering a focused view of how established businesses and emerging providers are positioning themselves in the global market.

Sustainability and environmental, social and governance developments are also considered. The analysis reviews consumer attitudes, corporate practices and ESG scores among leading companies, highlighting how sustainability priorities are becoming part of long-term business planning within the clinical trials ecosystem.

The report includes:



An overview of the global market for decentralized clinical trials (DCT), including current conditions and projected development through 2030.

Global market revenue data from 2022- 2025, along with forecast CAGRs and revenue projections through the end of the forecast period.

Market size estimates and revenue prospects segmented by study design, therapeutic application, deployment mode, end user and region.

Analysis of market dynamics, technical advances, regulatory developments, macroeconomic influences and R&D activities.

Assessment of interventional trials, observational trials and expanded access study designs.

Evaluation of oncology, cardiology and other therapeutic applications supported by decentralized clinical trial models.

Coverage of cloud-based decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platforms and on-premises solutions.

Review of demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs) and other end users.

Competitive analysis covering company rankings, market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and the venture funding outlook.

Regional and country-level insights across major established and developing markets.

Examination of sustainability trends, ESG developments, corporate practices and consumer attitudes. Profiles of leading companies, including financial performance, product portfolios and recent developments.

The report provides market participants, investors and industry decision-makers with a structured assessment of the global Decentralized Clinical Trials Market. Its combination of revenue forecasts, segment analysis, regional insights, competitive intelligence and company profiles supports strategic planning, market entry evaluation, partnership development and investment decisions through 2030.

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