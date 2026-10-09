Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Wiring Harnesses And Connectors Market, 2026-2035 Market To Reach $29.43 Billion As High-Voltage Systems And Zonal Architectures Drive 12.83% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wiring Harnesses and Connectors for Electric Vehicles Market: Focus on Application, Product and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2026-2035" has been added tooffering.

The global wiring harnesses and connectors for electric vehicles market is projected to grow from $8.53 billion in 2025 to $29.43 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 12.83% during the forecast period 2026-2035. Growth is being driven by rising electric vehicle production, expanding BEV and PHEV adoption, deployment of high-voltage architectures, and increasing demand for platform-specific electrical distribution systems.

The market includes OEM-installed wiring harnesses, connectors, wires, terminals, relays, fuses, and protection components used in passenger and commercial BEVs, HEVs, and PHEVs. Applications include body harnesses, high-voltage battery harnesses, HVAC harnesses, dashboard/cabin harnesses, and other vehicle electrical systems. Product categories span high-voltage and low-voltage systems, with copper, aluminum, and advanced conductor materials supporting power transmission, signal connectivity, control communication, and circuit protection.

Market Transformation and Industrial Impact

Electric vehicle manufacturers are transitioning from conventional wiring systems toward higher-power, software-defined, and zonal electrical/electronic architectures. This shift is increasing demand for shielded cables, sealed connectors, compact terminals, thermal-safe connectivity, flexible harness formats, and lightweight conductors. OEM priorities include reducing vehicle mass, controlling material costs, simplifying production, and supporting automated assembly.

The electric vehicle wiring harness and connector market affects an extensive automotive value chain, including copper and aluminum suppliers, insulation and protection material providers, wire and cable manufacturers, connector producers, harness engineering companies, assembly operations, testing providers, and OEM integration teams. High-voltage safety, regional supplier localization, automated inspection, modular harness design, and rapid EV platform development are reshaping sourcing and manufacturing strategies.

Key Market Segments



Vehicle type: Passenger vehicles are expected to remain dominant through 2035 after accounting for 85.85% of the market in 2025. Growth is supported by increasing electrical content for infotainment, ADAS, comfort, lighting, safety, and powertrain systems.

Propulsion type: Battery Electric Vehicles are projected to lead because they require dedicated electric powertrain systems and comprehensive high-voltage electrical distribution.

Application: High-voltage battery harnesses are expected to lead due to battery pack integration, higher-voltage platforms, and strict requirements for insulation, shielding, sealing, routing precision, vibration resistance, and thermal performance.

Product type: High Voltage products will remain the largest category, connecting battery packs, inverters, electric motors, power electronics, electric compressors, and onboard charging systems.

Material type: Copper is expected to retain its leading position because of its conductivity, reliability, crimping performance, thermal stability, and established OEM acceptance. Aluminum, copper-clad aluminum, optical fiber, and other advanced materials will gain selective adoption for weight and cost optimization. Component type: Wires will continue to lead due to their use across battery, body, HVAC, dashboard/cabin, lighting, door, seat, and auxiliary electrical systems.

Asia-Pacific Maintains Regional Leadership

Asia-Pacific is forecast to remain the largest regional market through 2035. Valued at $5,317.7 million in 2025, the regional market is projected to reach $18,580.3 million by 2035. Its position is supported by large-scale EV production, established automotive manufacturing ecosystems, extensive battery and component supply chains, and expanding electrification programs in China, Japan, South Korea, India, and other Asian markets.

North America and Europe also present significant opportunities as automakers increase localized EV production, strengthen regional sourcing, and introduce platforms requiring advanced high-voltage qualification. South America, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to benefit from gradual vehicle electrification and developing automotive supply chains.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Growing EV output is increasing wiring and connector content per vehicle, particularly for battery packs, onboard chargers, power electronics, thermal systems, control modules, and safety interlocks. Larger and more modular battery packs also require additional monitoring wires, temperature sensors, battery management interfaces, coolant-system connectors, and safety-related signal wiring.

Software-defined vehicles, ADAS, connected services, and zonal architectures are creating demand for high-speed communication, compact connectors, modular sub-harnesses, and integrated power and data distribution. Although zonal systems may reduce conventional wiring complexity, they increase the strategic importance of standardized interfaces and advanced connectivity.

Key challenges include copper price volatility, raw material cost pressure, labor-intensive manufacturing, capacity ramp-up requirements, and lengthy OEM qualification cycles. High-voltage systems must meet demanding performance requirements involving current loads, vibration, moisture, thermal cycling, electromagnetic interference, and long vehicle-life expectations. Standards such as ISO 6722 and SAE/USCAR-37 illustrate the rigorous testing environment facing suppliers.

Growth and Innovation Opportunities

Promising opportunities include aluminum and aluminum-alloy wiring, copper-clad aluminum conductors, flat cables, flexible printed circuits, compact terminals, miniaturized connectors, and lightweight routing systems. Suppliers must demonstrate reliable conductivity, corrosion protection, crimping quality, bending durability, thermal performance, and connector compatibility to secure OEM adoption.

Higher-voltage EV platforms and high-power charging are also expanding demand for charging inlets, thermally optimized interfaces, high-current terminals, battery interconnects, service disconnects, power distribution assemblies, and safety-critical sealing and shielding systems. Localized, automation-ready manufacturing near EV assembly hubs can further improve scalability, quality, supply-chain resilience, and response times.

Strategic Priorities

Manufacturers should prioritize high-voltage battery harnesses, sealed and shielded connectors, lightweight conductors, modular architectures, flexible circuits, and high-speed data connectivity. Growth strategies should focus on passenger BEV programs, charging systems, battery connectivity, and commercial EV platforms, supported by relationships with OEMs, battery manufacturers, power-electronics companies, material suppliers, and regional assembly partners.

Competitive differentiation will depend on high-voltage engineering expertise, validation capabilities, manufacturing scale, localized production, connector sealing, shielding, automation, and integrated electrical distribution solutions. M&A, partnerships, and regional capacity expansion can strengthen market access as EV architectures and sourcing requirements continue to evolve.

Research Scope and Methodology

The market analysis combines primary interviews with executives, marketing leaders, and technology and innovation directors with secondary research from company reports, product literature, technical documents, patent databases, regulatory sources, automotive associations, and financial information platforms. The research assesses market values, segment shares, technology developments, competitive positioning, regional expansion, supplier localization, and emerging applications across the global wiring harnesses and connectors for electric vehicles market.

Wiring Harnesses and Connectors for Electric Vehicles Market to Reach $22.87 Billion by 2031

The global wiring harnesses and connectors for electric vehicles market is projected to reach $22.87 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2021-2031. Market growth is being driven by rising electric vehicle production, increasing demand for advanced electrical architectures, and the expanding use of high-voltage systems in battery circuits and powertrains.

As automakers accelerate vehicle electrification, demand is increasing for reliable wiring harnesses and connectors capable of supporting low and high-voltage applications. These components play a critical role in vehicle safety, electrical performance, power distribution, auxiliary systems, and battery operation. The transition from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles is expected to create substantial opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers, and technology providers throughout the forecast period.

Report Highlights



Analysis of current and emerging trends adopted by leading participants in the wiring harnesses and connectors for electric vehicles market

Competitive benchmarking of 15 prominent companies, providing a comprehensive view of the global competitive landscape

Qualitative and quantitative market analysis at the region and country-level

Detailed segmentation by vehicle type, application, and product type Assessment of partnerships, agreements, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, innovation, and patent activity

Market Segmentation

Vehicle Type: Passenger electric vehicles are expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to their higher production and sales volumes compared with commercial electric vehicles. However, commercial electric vehicles typically require more wiring harnesses and connectors because of their larger dimensions and more complex operating requirements. The increasing introduction of electric trucks, buses, vans, and fleet vehicles is expected to support faster growth in the commercial segment.

Application: Body harnesses accounted for the largest market share in 2020, supported by their extensive use across essential electric vehicle systems. High voltage battery harnesses are forecast to record significant growth through 2031 as electric vehicle adoption increases and manufacturers expand battery capacity, charging performance, and powertrain capabilities.

Product Type: Low voltage wiring harnesses currently represent the leading product segment and account for approximately 70% of the wiring harnesses used in an electric vehicle. They support auxiliary functions such as infotainment systems, doors, seats, HVAC, and vehicle control systems. High voltage wires for electric vehicles are expected to surpass the low voltage segment by the end of the forecast period, reflecting growing demand from battery systems and electric powertrains.

Regional Outlook: China is expected to become the largest country market for electric vehicle wiring harnesses and connectors by 2031. The country already represents a major electric vehicle market by volume and continues to advance passenger and commercial fleet electrification. Deployment of electric vehicles for cab services, public transportation, logistics, and other fleet applications is increasing demand for high voltage wiring harnesses and connectors. China's broader efforts to replace existing ICE fleets with electric vehicles are also expected to strengthen long-term market expansion across Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the wiring harnesses and connectors for electric vehicles market include Aptiv PLC, Leoni AG, Fujikura Ltd., Kromberg and Schubert, Coroplast Group, Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd., TE Connectivity, ACOME, Gebauer and Griller, Lear Corporation, Sinbon Electronics Ltd., EG Electronics, LS Cable and System, and Sumitomo Corporation.

The report evaluates these companies based on their product portfolios, market presence, strategic initiatives, and competitive positioning. It also examines how partnerships, agreements and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions are helping participants strengthen technical capabilities, expand geographic reach, and address untapped revenue opportunities.

Key Questions Addressed



Which market areas offer the strongest opportunities for new entrants?

How are established companies improving their competitive positions?

Which emerging businesses have secured funding for product and market development?

How does the global electric vehicle wiring harness and connector supply chain operate?

Which companies led patent activity from 2019-2021, and which products attracted the most applications?

Which product segment is expected to record the highest demand growth from 2021-2031?

How do supplier strategies differ by product segment and company size?

What are the principal offerings of leading market participants? How will demand vary by application, region, and country through 2031?

Overall, continued investment in electric mobility, battery technology, charging performance, and vehicle electronics is expected to accelerate demand for advanced wiring harnesses and connectors. Companies with scalable manufacturing, high-voltage expertise, strong automotive partnerships, and diversified product portfolios will be well positioned to capitalize on the market's projected growth.

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