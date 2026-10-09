Global Insurtech Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2035 AI, Cloud, And Automation Drive 41.45% CAGR, Creating A USD 638 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI, cloud and automation boost ROI by cutting costs, accelerating claims and improving underwriting, while insurer-startup partnerships fuel scalable innovation.

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Insurtech Market, till 2035: Distribution by Type of Insurtech, Type of Service, Type of Technology, End-User, Type of Enterprise, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Insurtech Market to Reach USD 638 Billion by 2035

The global insurtech market is projected to expand from USD 14 billion in the current year to USD 638 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 41.45% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing, machine learning, IoT, and automated advisory platforms across the insurance industry.

Insurtech Market Growth and Key Trends

Insurance providers are investing in advanced technologies to accelerate claims processing, improve underwriting accuracy, personalize policies, strengthen risk evaluation, and automate administrative operations. These investments are helping insurers reduce operating costs, improve service quality, and deliver more responsive customer experiences.

Strategic collaboration between established insurance providers and insurtech startups is also supporting market expansion. Startups contribute agility, specialized technologies, and innovative business models, while traditional insurers provide industry experience, established customer networks, and operational scale. At the same time, growing cloud adoption enables insurers to deploy flexible platforms, access real-time information, and scale digital services more efficiently.

Insurtech Market Segmentation



Type of insurtech: The market covers health, auto, travel, business, home, specialty, and other insurance categories. Health insurtech currently accounts for the largest market share, supported by demand for personalized health plans, streamlined claims, and faster approvals.

Type of service: Managed services lead the market because they help insurers improve operations, maintain compliance, and implement industry best practices. Support & maintenance services are expected to record a higher CAGR as insurers require continuous updates, technical assistance, and reliable digital infrastructure.

Type of technology: Cloud computing holds the largest share of the insurtech technology market due to its scalability, cost efficiency, remote accessibility, and ability to support real-time updates. Blockchain, IoT, machine learning, and robo-advisors also represent important areas of investment.

End user: BFSI currently dominates the global market. Healthcare is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR, driven by rising medical expenses, chronic disease prevalence, and demand for more effective insurance products.

Type of enterprise: Large enterprises account for the majority share because of their capacity to invest in cutting-edge technologies, deploy substantial resources, achieve economies of scale, and support geographic or service-based expansion. Geographical region: North America leads the insurtech market, supported by robust digital infrastructure, early fintech adoption, and a mature insurance industry. Asia is expected to achieve a higher CAGR as its tech-savvy population, expanding digital economy, and relatively low insurance penetration create opportunities in countries including India and China.

Insurtech Market Research Coverage

The report evaluates the global insurtech market by insurance type, service, technology, end-user, enterprise size, and geographical region. It includes market sizing, revenue forecasts, opportunity analysis, competitive benchmarking, company profiles, patent activity, recent developments, and industry megatrends.

The competitive landscape assesses companies by year of establishment, company size, headquarters location, and ownership structure. Detailed profiles examine business operations, management teams, financial information, product portfolios, geographic footprints, competitive advantages, recent initiatives, and future outlooks.

Additional analytical coverage includes Porter's Five Forces Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Harvey ball analysis, and value chain assessment. These frameworks examine competitive rivalry, buyer and supplier power, potential substitutes, barriers to entry, market strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats, and the roles of key stakeholders.

Key Questions Addressed



How many companies participate in the global insurtech market?

Which companies hold leading market positions?

What factors will influence the future development of the industry?

What are the current and projected insurtech market sizes?

How will opportunities be distributed across major market segments and regions? Which technologies and services are expected to achieve the strongest growth?

Reasons to Access the Report

The report provides detailed revenue projections for the overall market and its sub-segments, enabling established companies and new entrants to evaluate growth opportunities. Its analysis of market drivers, barriers, challenges, competitive dynamics, and emerging trends can support strategic planning, market positioning, investment decisions, and go-to-market strategies.

Purchasers also receive complimentary Excel data packs covering all analytical modules, up to 15% complimentary content customization, an in-depth walkthrough with the research team, and a complimentary update when the report is more than six months old.

Key Topics Covered:

SECTION I: REPORT OVERVIEW

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Assumptions

2.2. Database Building

2.2.1. Data Collection

2.2.2. Data Validation

2.2.3. Data Analysis

2.3. Project Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Annual Reports

2.3.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.3.1.3. Company Websites

2.3.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.3.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.3.1.6. White Papers

2.3.1.7. Industry Publications

2.3.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.3.1.9. Government Portals

2.3.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.3.1.11. Newsletters

2.3.1.12. Industry Databases

2.3.1.13. Proprietary Databases

2.3.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.3.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.3.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Introduction

2.3.2.2. Types

2.3.2.2.1. Qualitative

2.3.2.2.2. Quantitative

2.3.2.3. Advantages

2.3.2.4. Techniques

2.3.2.4.1. Interviews

2.3.2.4.2. Surveys

2.3.2.4.3. Focus Groups

2.3.2.4.4. Observational Research

2.3.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions

2.3.2.5. Stakeholders

2.3.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.3.2.5.2. Board of Directors

2.3.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.3.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders

2.3.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads

2.3.2.5.6. Technical Experts

2.3.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts

2.3.2.5.8. Scientists

2.3.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.3.2.6. Ethics and Integrity

2.3.2.6.1. Research Ethics

2.3.2.6.2. Data Integrity

2.3.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.1.1. Top-Down Approach

3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach

3.1.3. Hybrid Approach

3.2. Market Assessment Framework

3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.3.2. Correlation

3.3.3. Regression

3.3.4. Time Series Analysis

3.3.5. Extrapolation

3.3.6. Convergence

3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis

3.3.8. Data Visualization

3.3.9. Scenario Planning

3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4. Key Considerations

3.4.1. Demographics

3.4.2. Market Access

3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.4.4. Industry Consolidation

3.5. Robust Quality Control

3.6. Key Market Segmentations

3.7. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Time Period

4.1.1.1. Historical Trends

4.1.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.1.2. Currency Coverage

4.1.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.1.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.1.3. Foreign Exchange Impact

4.1.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market

4.1.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.1.4. Recession

4.1.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.1.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.1.5. Inflation

4.1.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.1.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.1.6. Interest Rates

4.1.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.1.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.1.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.1.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.1.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.1.7.3. Values and Weights

4.1.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.1.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.1.8.1. Import Scenario

4.1.8.2. Export Scenario

4.1.9. War Impact Analysis

4.1.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.1.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.1.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.1.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.1.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.1.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.1.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.1.11. Other Indicators

4.1.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.1.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.1.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.1.11.4. Employment

4.1.11.5. Taxes

4.1.11.6. R&D Innovation

4.1.11.7. Stock Market Performance

4.1.11.8. Supply Chain

4.1.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics

SECTION II: QUALITATIVE INSIGHTS

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Overview of Insurtech Market

6.1.1. Type of Insurtech

6.1.2. Type of Service

6.1.3. Type of Technology

6.1.4. Type of End-User

6.1.5. Type of Enterprise

6.2. Future Perspective

7. REGULATORY SCENARIO

SECTION III: MARKET OVERVIEW

8. COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF LEADING PLAYERS

9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Insurtech: Overall Market Landscape

9.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

9.1.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

9.1.4. Analysis by Ownership Structure

10. WHITE SPACE ANALYSIS

11. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

12. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN THE INSURTECH MARKET

12.1. Insurtech Market: Market Landscape of Startups

12.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

12.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

12.1.3. Analysis by Company Size and Year of Establishment

12.1.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

12.1.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

12.1.6. Analysis by Ownership Structure

12.2. Key Findings

SECTION IV: COMPANY PROFILES

13. COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. Clover Health

13.1.1. Company Overview

13.1.2. Company Mission

13.1.3. Company Footprint

13.1.4. Management Team

13.1.5. Contact Details

13.1.6. Financial Performance

13.1.7. Operating Business Segments

13.1.8. Service / Product Portfolio

13.1.9. MOAT Analysis

13.1.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

13.2. Cognizant

13.3. Damco Group

13.4. DXC Technology

13.5. Fineos

13.6. Infosys

13.7. Majesco

13.8. Oscar Insurance

13.9. OutSystems

13.10. Pegasystems

13.11. Prima Solutions

13.12. Quantemplate

13.13. Shift Technology

13.14. Trov Insurance Solutions

13.15. Wipro

13.16. Zhongan Insurance

SECTION V: MARKET TRENDS

14. MEGA TRENDS ANALYSIS

15. UNMET NEED ANALYSIS

16. PATENT ANALYSIS

17. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

17.1. Recent Funding

17.2. Recent Partnerships

17.3. Other Recent Initiatives

SECTION VI: MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

18. GLOBAL INSURTECH MARKET

18.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.2. Trends Disruption Impacting Market

18.3. Demand Side Trends

18.4. Supply Side Trends

18.5. Global Insurtech Market, Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.6. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

18.6.1. Conservative Scenario

18.6.2. Optimistic Scenario

18.7. Investment Feasibility Index

18.8. Key Market Segmentations

18.9. Market Opportunity Analytical Framework

18.9.1. Revenue Shift Analysis

18.9.2. Market Movement Analysis

18.9.3. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

18.10. Data Triangulation and Validation

18.10.1. Secondary Sources

18.10.2. Primary Sources

18.10.3. Statistical Modeling

19. INSURTECH MARKET OPPORTUNITY BASED ON TYPE OF INSURTECH

19.1. Insurtech Market for Auto: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.2. Insurtech Market for Business: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.3. Insurtech Market for Health: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.4. Insurtech Market for Home: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.5. Insurtech Market for Specialty: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.6. Insurtech Market for Travel: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.7. Insurtech Market for Others: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF SERVICE

20.1. Insurtech Market for Consulting: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.2. Insurtech Market for Support & Maintenance: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.3. Insurtech Market for Managed Services: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY

21.1. Insurtech Market for Blockchain: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.2. Insurtech Market for Cloud Computing: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.3. Insurtech Market for IoT: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.4. Insurtech Market for Machine Learning: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.5. Insurtech Market for Robo Advisory: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.6. Insurtech Market for Others: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON END-USER

22.1. Insurtech Market for Automotive: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.2. Insurtech Market for BFSI: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3. Insurtech Market for Government: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.4. Insurtech Market for Healthcare: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.5. Insurtech Market for Manufacturing: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.6. Insurtech Market for Retail: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.7. Insurtech Market for Transportation: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.8. Insurtech Market for Others: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF ENTERPRISE

23.1. Insurtech Market for Large: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.2. Insurtech Market for Small and Medium Enterprise: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR INSURTECH IN NORTH AMERICA

24.1. Insurtech Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.1.1. Insurtech Market in the US: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.1.2. Insurtech Market in Canada: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.1.3. Insurtech Market in Mexico: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.1.4. Insurtech Market in Other North American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR INSURTECH IN EUROPE

25.1. Insurtech Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.1. Insurtech Market in Austria: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.2. Insurtech Market in Belgium: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.3. Insurtech Market in Denmark: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.4. Insurtech Market in France: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.5. Insurtech Market in Germany: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.6. Insurtech Market in Ireland: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.7. Insurtech Market in Italy: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.8. Insurtech Market in Netherlands: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.9. Insurtech Market in Norway: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.10. Insurtech Market in Russia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.11. Insurtech Market in Spain: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.12. Insurtech Market in Sweden: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.13. Insurtech Market in Switzerland: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.14. Insurtech Market in the UK: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.15. Insurtech Market in Other European Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR INSURTECH IN ASIA

26.1. Insurtech Market in Asia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.1.1. Insurtech Market in China: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.1.2. Insurtech Market in India: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.1.3. Insurtech Market in Japan: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.1.4. Insurtech Market in Singapore: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.1.5. Insurtech Market in South Korea: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.1.6. Insurtech Market in Other Asian Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR INSURTECH IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)

27.1. Insurtech Market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.1.1. Insurtech Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.1.2. Insurtech Market in Iran: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.1.3. Insurtech Market in Iraq: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.1.4. Insurtech Market in Israel: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.1.5. Insurtech Market in Kuwait: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.1.6. Insurtech Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.1.7. Insurtech Market in United Arab Emirates (UAE): Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.1.8. Insurtech Market in Other MENA Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR INSURTECH IN LATIN AMERICA

28.1. Insurtech Market in Latin America: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.1.1. Insurtech Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.1.2. Insurtech Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.1.3. Insurtech Market in Chile: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.1.4. Insurtech Market in Colombia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.1.5. Insurtech Market in Venezuela: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.1.6. Insurtech Market in Other Latin American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR INSURTECH IN REST OF THE WORLD

29.1. Insurtech Market in Rest of the World: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.1.1. Insurtech Market in Australia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.1.2. Insurtech Market in New Zealand: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

29.1.3. Insurtech Market in Other Countries

30. MARKET CONCENTRATION ANALYSIS: DISTRIBUTION BY LEADING PLAYERS

31. ADJACENT MARKET ANALYSIS

SECTION VII: STRATEGIC TOOLS

32. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES

33. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

34. SWOT ANALYSIS

35. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

36. STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

36.1. Key Business-related Strategies

36.1.1. Research & Development

36.1.2. Product Manufacturing

36.1.3. Commercialization / Go-to-Market

36.1.4. Sales and Marketing

36.2. Key Operations-related Strategies

36.2.1. Risk Management

36.2.2. Workforce

36.2.3. Finance

36.2.4. Others

SECTION VIII: OTHER EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS

37. INSIGHTS FROM PRIMARY RESEARCH

38. REPORT CONCLUSION

SECTION IX: APPENDIX

39. TABULATED DATA

40. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

41. CUSTOMIZATION OPPORTUNITIES

42. SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES

43. AUTHOR DETAILS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Clover Health

Cognizant

Damco Group

DXC Technology

Fineos

Infosys

Majesco

Oscar Insurance

OutSystems

Pegasystems

Prima Solutions

Quantemplate

Shift Technology

Trov Insurance Solutions

Wipro Zhongan Insurance

For more information about this report visit

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