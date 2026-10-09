Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market, 2Nd Edition: Global Industry Trends And Forecast To 2035 Immunocytokines And Combination Therapies Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize North America, HER2-positive breast cancer, immunotoxins and IV monotherapies; leverage partnerships and precision targeting to strengthen market positioning.

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market (2nd Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Drug, Type of Novel Antibody, Target Indication, Type of Therapy, Route of Administration, Key Geographical Regions and Leading Players" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Forecast to Reach USD 5.76 Billion by 2035

The global next generation antibody therapeutics market is estimated to grow from USD 5.45 billion in the current year to USD 5.76 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by advances in biotechnology, increasing demand for targeted treatments, expanding clinical pipelines and continued investment in therapies for cancer, rare diseases, metabolic disorders and cardiovascular conditions.

Recent regulatory approvals have reinforced the clinical and commercial potential of novel antibody therapies. Funding, licensing agreements, research collaborations and technology partnerships are also accelerating the discovery and development of candidates designed to address significant unmet medical needs. Emerging platforms are improving target identification, therapeutic design and treatment delivery, creating new opportunities for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Segmentation

The market sizing and opportunity analysis covers the following segments:



Drugs: Adcetris, Kadcyla, ELZONRIS, Besponsa, LYMPHIR, Fibromun, Nidlegy, Iomab-B and TLX 591

Type of Novel Antibody: Radioisotope Immunoconjugates, Immunocytokines and Immunotoxins

Type of Therapy: Combination Therapy and Monotherapy

Route of Administration: Intratumoral and Intravenous Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa

Target indications include HER2-positive breast cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, soft tissue sarcoma, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic and solid tumor indications.

Key Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Insights



More than 70 radioisotope immunoconjugates are approved or under investigation, with over 80% in early-stages of development.

Close to 70% of monotherapies are administered intravenously, and 96% of these candidates remain in clinical development.

More than 35 immunocytokines are approved or being evaluated, with nearly 60% in early-stages of development.

Over 45% of early-stage immunocytokines are conjugated with IL-2 or IL-15 cytokines, and 80% of these therapies can be administered as combination therapy.

Nearly 60 immunotoxins are approved or under investigation, with more than 45% in early-stages of development.

Approximately 80% of late-stage immunotoxins in phase II and phase II / III are administered through injections, while 56% are conjugated with microbial toxins.

Most identified clinical trials were registered in 2024, and 72% are currently recruiting patients.

Close to 35% of the reviewed scientific articles were published during the previous year, reflecting sustained research activity.

Non-industry organizations account for most patent assignees, although patent filing by industry participants has increased. Close to 20% of agreements in the sector are supply agreements, including 44% signed in 2022 to address growing demand.

Leading Market Segments

Adcetris currently accounts for close to 45% of the next generation antibody therapeutics market, supported by early regulatory approvals and demonstrated effectiveness in hematologic cancers. LYMPHIR is projected to expand at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.

Immunotoxins hold the largest share by novel antibody type, reflecting their targeted cytotoxicity and potential effectiveness against resistant cancer cells. Immunocytokines are expected to demonstrate the strongest growth potential, exceeding 40% over the forecast period.

HER2-positive breast cancer represents nearly 45% of the market by target indication. This position is driven by the rising incidence of the disease and broader adoption of targeted therapies. Relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma is anticipated to record growth potential of nearly 20%.

Monotherapy currently leads the market by therapy type due to its treatment specificity and favorable tolerability profile. However, combination therapy is expected to deliver the highest growth potential, approaching 45% during the forecast period.

Intravenous administration dominates because it supports rapid systemic delivery and the bioavailability required for large antibody-based treatments. Intratumoral administration is forecast to expand at a higher CAGR as developers seek increased local drug concentrations, lower systemic toxicity and improved treatment effectiveness.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to account for approximately 64% of the next generation antibody therapeutics market in the current year and retain its leading position through 2035. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, established research capabilities, strong investment activity and an emphasis on personalized care. Europe and Asia-Pacific also represent important markets, supported by expanding clinical research, pharmaceutical innovation and increasing access to targeted therapies.

Companies Active in the Market



Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Philogen

Roche

Telix Pharmaceuticals Y-mAbs Therapies

Research Coverage

The next generation antibody therapeutics market report provides revenue forecasts and opportunity assessments by drug, antibody type, target indication, therapy type, route of administration and geography. It evaluates radioisotope immunoconjugates, immunocytokines and immunotoxins by development stage, dosing frequency, mechanism of action, therapeutic area, administration method and developer profile.

The research also includes company profiles, clinical trial analysis, scientific publication trends, patent activity, partnerships, collaborations and the participation of major pharmaceutical companies. Competitive benchmarking examines portfolio strength, developer capabilities and therapeutic diversity. Market forecasts incorporate historical trends, primary and secondary research, and proprietary analytical models.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed revenue projections for the overall market and major sub-segments

Analysis of competitive dynamics and leading next generation antibody therapeutics companies

Assessment of market drivers, barriers, opportunities and development challenges

Insights supporting market entry, portfolio planning and go-to-market strategies

Complimentary PPT insights packs and Excel data packs covering analytical modules

Up to 15% complimentary content customization

In-depth report walkthrough with the research team Complimentary report update when the purchased report is more than six months old

The report is designed to help pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, investors and other stakeholders evaluate the current market landscape, identify high-potential segments and make data-driven decisions within the evolving next generation antibody therapeutics industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. BACKGROUND

1.1. Context

1.2. Project Objectives

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Assumptions

2.1.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.1.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.1.3. Comparative Analysis

2.2. Database Building

2.2.1. Data Collection

2.2.2. Data Validation

2.2.3. Data Analysis

2.3. Project Methodology

2.3.1. Project Commencement

2.3.2. Secondary Research

2.3.2.1. Annual Reports

2.3.2.2. Academic Research Papers

2.3.2.3. Company Websites

2.3.2.4. Investor Presentations and Regulatory Filings

2.3.2.5. White Papers

2.3.2.6. Industry Publications

2.3.2.7. Conferences and Seminars

2.3.2.8. Government Portals

2.3.2.9. Media and Press Releases

2.3.2.10. Newsletters

2.3.2.11. Industry and Paid Databases

2.3.2.12. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.3.3. Primary Research

2.3.4. Data Analysis and Interpretation

2.3.5. Market Forecast and Validation

2.3.6. Report Compilation

2.4. Research Ethics and Integrity

2.5. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.6. Robust Quality Control Framework

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.1.1. Top-Down Approach

3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach

3.1.3. Hybrid Approach

3.2. Market Assessment Framework

3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.3.2. Correlation

3.3.3. Regression

3.3.4. Extrapolation

3.3.5. Convergence

3.3.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.3.7. Scenario Planning

3.3.8. Data Visualization

3.3.9. Time Series Analysis

3.3.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.4. Key Considerations

3.4.1. Demographics

3.4.2. Economic Factors

3.4.3. Competitive Landscape

3.4.4. Government Regulations and Policies

3.4.5. R&D Investment

3.4.6. Technological Factors

3.4.7. Industry Consolidation

3.4.8. Supply Chain

3.4.9. Market Access

3.4.10. Pandemics / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Time Period

4.1.1.1. Historical Trends

4.1.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.1.2. Currency Coverage

4.1.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.1.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.1.3. Foreign Exchange Impact

4.1.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market

4.1.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.1.4. Recession

4.1.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.1.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.1.5. Inflation

4.1.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.1.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.1.6. Other Indicators

4.1.6.1. War Impact Analysis

4.1.6.2. Cross-border Dynamics

4.1.6.3. Consumer Spending and Gross Domestic Product

4.1.6.4. Stock Market Performance

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. An Overview of Novel Antibody Therapies

6.2. Therapeutic Antibodies: Developmental Approaches

6.2.1. Novel Antibody Therapies: Antibody-Directed Enzyme Prodrug Therapy (ADEPT)

6.2.1.1. Mechanism of Action

6.2.1.2. Advantages

6.2.1.3. Disadvantages

6.2.2. Novel Antibody Therapies: TCR like Antibodies

6.2.2.1. Mechanism of Action

6.2.2.2. Advantages

6.2.2.3. Disadvantages

6.2.3. Novel Antibody Therapies: Radioisotope Immunoconjugates

6.2.3.1. Mechanism of Action

6.2.3.2. Advantages

6.2.3.3. Disadvantages

6.2.4. Novel Antibody Therapies: Immunotoxins

6.2.4.1. Mechanism of Action

6.2.4.2. Advantages

6.2.4.3. Disadvantages

6.2.5. Novel Antibody Therapies: Intracellular Antibody

6.2.5.1. Mechanism of Action

6.2.5.2. Advantages

6.2.5.3. Disadvantages

6.2.6. Novel Antibody Therapies: Immunocytokines

6.2.6.1. Mechanism of Action

6.2.6.2. Advantages

6.2.6.3. Disadvantages

6.3. Future Perspectives

7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS (RADIOISOTOPE IMMUNOCONJUGATES)

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Market Landscape: Radioisotope Immunoconjugates

7.2.1. Analysis by Stage of Development

7.2.2. Analysis by Type of Therapy

7.2.3. Analysis by Route of Administration

7.2.4. Analysis by Dosing Frequency

7.2.5. Analysis by Type of Radioisotope

7.2.6. Analysis by Mode of Administration

7.2.7. Analysis by Mechanism of Action

7.2.8. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

7.3. Developer Landscape: Radioisotope Immunoconjugates

7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

7.3.4. Analysis by Type of Developer

7.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Therapies

8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS (IMMUNOCYTOKINES)

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Market Landscape: Immunocytokines

8.2.1. Analysis by Stage of Development

8.2.2. Analysis by Type of Cytokine

8.2.3. Analysis by Type of Therapy

8.2.4. Analysis by Dosing Frequency

8.2.5. Analysis by Mechanism of Action

8.2.6. Analysis by Mode of Administration

8.2.7. Analysis by Type of Antigen / Format

8.2.8. Analysis by Route of Administration

8.2.9. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

8.3. Developer Landscape: Immunocytokines

8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

8.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

8.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

8.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Therapies

9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS (IMMUNOTOXINS)

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Market Landscape: Immunotoxins

9.2.1. Analysis by Stage of Development

9.2.2. Analysis by Type of Toxin

9.2.3. Analysis by Dosing Frequency

9.2.4. Analysis by Type of Therapy

9.2.5. Analysis by Mode of Administration

9.2.6. Analysis by Type of Target

9.2.7. Analysis by Mechanism of Action

9.2.8. Analysis by Route of Administration

9.2.9. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

9.3. Developer Landscape: Immunotoxins

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

9.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

9.3.4. Analysis by Type of Developer

9.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Therapies

10. NOVEL ANTIBODY DEVELOPERS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Company Profile Coverage

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Management Team

10.2.3. Contact Details

10.2.4. Operating Business Segments, Where Applicable

10.2.5. Financial Information, Where Applicable

10.2.6. Drug Portfolio

10.2.7. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

10.3. Featured Developers

10.3.1. Actinium Pharmaceuticals

10.3.2. Pfizer

10.3.3. Philogen

10.3.4. Roche

10.3.5. Telix Pharmaceuticals

10.3.6. Y-mAbs Therapeutics

11. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

11.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

11.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

11.3. Analysis by Trial Status

11.4. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Trial Status

11.5. Analysis of Patients Enrolled by Trial Registration Year

11.6. Analysis of Patients Enrolled by Trial Status

11.7. Analysis by Trial Phase

11.8. Analysis by Study Design

11.9. Analysis by Target Patient Population

11.9.1. Analysis by Patient Gender

11.9.2. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

11.9.3. Most Active Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Trials

11.9.4. Analysis of Trials and Number of Patients Enrolled

12. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

12.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

12.2. Novel Antibody Therapies: Publication Analysis

12.2.1. Analysis by Year of Publication

12.2.2. Analysis by Type of Publication

12.2.3. Analysis by Most Popular Publisher

12.2.4. Key Journals: Analysis by Number of Publications

12.2.5. Key Journals: Analysis by Impact Factor

13. PATENT ANALYSIS

13.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

13.2. Novel Antibody Therapies: Patent Analysis

13.2.1. Analysis by Publication Year

13.2.2. Analysis by Type of Patent

13.2.3. Analysis of Granted Patents and Patent Applications by Year

13.2.4. Analysis by Type of Applicant

13.2.5. Analysis by Application Year

13.2.6. Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction

13.2.7. Analysis by Patent Age

13.2.8. Leading Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

13.2.9. Leading Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

13.2.10. Leading Individual Assignees: Analysis by Number of Patents

13.2.11. Patent Benchmarking: Analysis of Patent Characteristics (CPC Codes) by Leading Industry Players

13.2.12. Patent Benchmarking: Analysis of Leading Industry Players by Patent Characteristics (CPC Codes)

13.2.13. Patent Valuation: Analysis Methodology and Parameters

13.2.14. Patent Valuation: Analysis by Relative Valuation

14. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Partnership Models

14.3. Novel Antibody Therapeutics: Partnerships and Collaborations

14.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

14.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

14.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

14.3.4. Most Popular Drug: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

14.3.5. Analysis by Types of Novel Antibody

14.3.6. Analysis by Type of Partner

14.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

14.3.8. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

14.3.9. Analysis by Therapeutic Area and Type of Partnership

14.3.10. Analysis by Geography

14.3.10.1. Local and International Agreements

14.3.10.2. Intracontinental and Intercontinental Agreements

15. BIG PHARMA PLAYERS

15.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

15.2. List of Big Pharma Players in Novel Antibody Therapies Domain

15.3. Scoring Criteria for Key Parameters

15.3.1. Analysis by Developer Strength

15.3.2. Analysis by Portfolio Strength

15.3.3. Analysis by Portfolio Diversity

15.3.4. Benchmarking: Spider Web Analysis

15.3.5. Benchmarking: Harvey Ball Analysis

15.3.6. Benchmarking: Wind Rose Chart

16. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Market Drivers

16.3. Market Restraints

16.4. Market Opportunities

16.5. Market Challenges

17. GLOBAL NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPIES MARKET

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Global Novel Antibody Therapies Market, Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.4. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

17.4.1. Conservative Scenario

17.4.2. Optimistic Scenario

17.5. Key Market Segmentations

18. NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPIES MARKET, BY DRUGS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Novel Antibody Therapies Market: Distribution by Drugs

18.3.1. Adcetris

18.3.2. Kadcyla

18.3.3. ELZONRIS

18.3.4. Besponsa

18.3.5. LYMPHIR

18.3.6. Fibromun

18.3.7. Nidlegy

18.3.8. Iomab-B

18.3.9. TLX 591

18.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

19. NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF NOVEL ANTIBODY

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Novel Antibody Therapies Market: Distribution by Type of Novel Antibody

19.3.1. Immunotoxins

19.3.2. Immunocytokines

19.3.3. Radioisotope Immunoconjugates

19.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

20. NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPIES MARKET, BY TARGET INDICATION

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. Novel Antibody Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Indication

20.3.1. HER2-PBC

20.3.2. CHL

20.3.3. pcALCL or CD30 MF

20.3.4. PUSALCL or CD30 PTCL

20.3.5. BPDCN

20.3.6. RRBPALL

20.3.7. RRCTL

20.3.8. STS

20.3.9. LAMSM

20.3.10. RRAML

20.3.11. DLBL

20.3.12. MCRPC

20.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

21. NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF THERAPY

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

21.3. Novel Antibody Therapies Market: Distribution by Type of Therapy

21.3.1. Monotherapy

21.3.2. Combination Therapy

21.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

22. NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPIES MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

22.3. Novel Antibody Therapies Market: Distribution by Route of Administration

22.3.1. Intravenous

22.3.2. Intratumoral

22.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

23. NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPIES MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

23.1. Chapter Overview

23.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

23.3. Novel Antibody Therapies Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions

23.3.1. North America

23.3.1.1. US

23.3.1.2. Canada

23.3.2. Europe

23.3.2.1. Germany

23.3.2.2. UK

23.3.2.3. France

23.3.2.4. Italy

23.3.2.5. Spain

23.3.3. Asia-Pacific

23.3.3.1. China

23.3.3.2. Japan

23.3.3.3. Australia

23.3.3.4. New Zealand

23.3.4. Middle East and North Africa

23.3.4.1. Egypt

23.3.4.2. South Africa

23.3.4.3. Iraq

23.3.4.4. Morocco

23.4. Market Dynamics Assessment

23.4.1. Market Movement Analysis

23.4.2. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

23.5. Data Triangulation and Validation

24. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA

24.1. Distribution by Drugs

24.2. Distribution by Type of Novel Antibody

24.3. Distribution by Target Indication

24.4. Distribution by Type of Therapy

24.5. Distribution by Route of Administration

25. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: EUROPE

25.1. Distribution by Drugs

25.2. Distribution by Type of Novel Antibody

25.3. Distribution by Target Indication

25.4. Distribution by Type of Therapy

25.5. Distribution by Route of Administration

26. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: ASIA-PACIFIC

26.1. Distribution by Drugs

26.2. Distribution by Type of Novel Antibody

26.3. Distribution by Target Indication

26.4. Distribution by Type of Therapy

26.5. Distribution by Route of Administration

27. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA

27.1. Distribution by Drugs

27.2. Distribution by Type of Novel Antibody

27.3. Distribution by Target Indication

27.4. Distribution by Type of Therapy

27.5. Distribution by Route of Administration

28. NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPIES MARKET, BY LEADING PLAYERS

28.1. Chapter Overview

28.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

28.3. Novel Antibody Therapies Market: Distribution by Leading Companies

28.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

29. TABULATED DATA

30. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

LIST OF FIGURES [177]

LIST OF TABLES [150]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



2seventy bio

3P Biopharmaceuticals

AbbVie

Abdera Therapeutics

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Active Biotech

Adium Pharma

AIkido Labs

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

AmMax Bio

APIM Therapeutics

ARTBIO

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

AVEO Oncology

Bayer

Beijing Shenogen Pharma Group

Biocytogen

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

Bright Peak Therapeutics

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cardinal Health

CellBion

Chinook Therapeutics

Citius Pharmaceuticals

City of Hope Medical Center

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Columbia University

Compugen

Convergent Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

Defence Therapeutics

Department of Defense

Duke University

Eastern Hepatobiliary Surgery Hospital

Eckert & Ziegler

Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing

Eli Lilly

EMD Serono (acquired by Merck KGaA)

EpicentRx

Evergreen Theragnostics

EVOQ Therapeutics

FibroGen

FUJIFILM Pharmaceuticals

Full-Life Technologies

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (acquired by AstraZeneca)

FutureGen Biopharmaceutical

Genentech

Genopharm

Gilead Sciences

Global Medical Solutions

Grand Pharma

Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust

GT Biopharma

Heidelberg University Hospital

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

iBio

Immatics Biotechnologies

Immedica Pharma

IONETIX

Iovance Biotherapeutics

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich

Isotopia

Janssen Biotech

Jounce Therapeutics

Kanaph Therapeutics

Kettering Health

LinqMed

Livzon MABPharm

Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research

M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

MacroGenics

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

MedImmune

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK)

Merck

MiroBio (acquired by Gilead Sciences)

Monopar Therapeutics

Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD)

Nammi Therapeutics

NanoMab

National Cancer Institute (NCI)

National Institutes of Health

National University of Singapore

Nektar Therapeutics

Neopharm Medical Supplies & Commerce

NIOWAVE

Nippon Shinyaku

Nordic Nanovector

Norroy Bioscience

Northstar Medical Radioisotopes

Novartis

OncoBeta

Orano

Orano Med

Orchestra Life Sciences

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Oslo University Hospital

Panacea Venture

PeptiDream

Pfizer

Philogen

POINT Biopharma (acquired by Eli Lilly)

Precirix

ProMIS Neurosciences

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Radboud University Medical Center

Radiopharm Theranostics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

RemeGen

Roche

Roivant Sciences

SciClone Pharmaceuticals

Seagen

SHINE Technologies

SOTIO Biotech

Stemline Therapeutics (acquired by Menarini Group)

Sumgen Biotech

Sun Pharma

Swixx BioPharma

Synaffix

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Telavant (acquired by Roche)

Telix Pharmaceuticals

Thor Medical (acquired by Nordic Nanovector)

TRIUMF

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Unite Chimique Belge

Ultragenyx

Uniklinik RWTH Aachen

University of California

University of Pennsylvania

University of Southampton

The University of Texas at Austin

University of Vanderbilt

Var2 Pharmaceuticals

Vybion

WEP Clinical

Xencor

Xilio Therapeutics Y-mAbs Therapeutics

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