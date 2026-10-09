Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market, 2Nd Edition: Global Industry Trends And Forecast To 2035 Immunocytokines And Combination Therapies Drive Growth
Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market (2nd Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Drug, Type of Novel Antibody, Target Indication, Type of Therapy, Route of Administration, Key Geographical Regions and Leading Players" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Forecast to Reach USD 5.76 Billion by 2035
The global next generation antibody therapeutics market is estimated to grow from USD 5.45 billion in the current year to USD 5.76 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by advances in biotechnology, increasing demand for targeted treatments, expanding clinical pipelines and continued investment in therapies for cancer, rare diseases, metabolic disorders and cardiovascular conditions.
Recent regulatory approvals have reinforced the clinical and commercial potential of novel antibody therapies. Funding, licensing agreements, research collaborations and technology partnerships are also accelerating the discovery and development of candidates designed to address significant unmet medical needs. Emerging platforms are improving target identification, therapeutic design and treatment delivery, creating new opportunities for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Segmentation
The market sizing and opportunity analysis covers the following segments:
- Drugs: Adcetris, Kadcyla, ELZONRIS, Besponsa, LYMPHIR, Fibromun, Nidlegy, Iomab-B and TLX 591 Type of Novel Antibody: Radioisotope Immunoconjugates, Immunocytokines and Immunotoxins Type of Therapy: Combination Therapy and Monotherapy Route of Administration: Intratumoral and Intravenous Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa
Target indications include HER2-positive breast cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, soft tissue sarcoma, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic and solid tumor indications.
Key Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Insights
- More than 70 radioisotope immunoconjugates are approved or under investigation, with over 80% in early-stages of development. Close to 70% of monotherapies are administered intravenously, and 96% of these candidates remain in clinical development. More than 35 immunocytokines are approved or being evaluated, with nearly 60% in early-stages of development. Over 45% of early-stage immunocytokines are conjugated with IL-2 or IL-15 cytokines, and 80% of these therapies can be administered as combination therapy. Nearly 60 immunotoxins are approved or under investigation, with more than 45% in early-stages of development. Approximately 80% of late-stage immunotoxins in phase II and phase II / III are administered through injections, while 56% are conjugated with microbial toxins. Most identified clinical trials were registered in 2024, and 72% are currently recruiting patients. Close to 35% of the reviewed scientific articles were published during the previous year, reflecting sustained research activity. Non-industry organizations account for most patent assignees, although patent filing by industry participants has increased. Close to 20% of agreements in the sector are supply agreements, including 44% signed in 2022 to address growing demand.
Leading Market Segments
Adcetris currently accounts for close to 45% of the next generation antibody therapeutics market, supported by early regulatory approvals and demonstrated effectiveness in hematologic cancers. LYMPHIR is projected to expand at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.
Immunotoxins hold the largest share by novel antibody type, reflecting their targeted cytotoxicity and potential effectiveness against resistant cancer cells. Immunocytokines are expected to demonstrate the strongest growth potential, exceeding 40% over the forecast period.
HER2-positive breast cancer represents nearly 45% of the market by target indication. This position is driven by the rising incidence of the disease and broader adoption of targeted therapies. Relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma is anticipated to record growth potential of nearly 20%.
Monotherapy currently leads the market by therapy type due to its treatment specificity and favorable tolerability profile. However, combination therapy is expected to deliver the highest growth potential, approaching 45% during the forecast period.
Intravenous administration dominates because it supports rapid systemic delivery and the bioavailability required for large antibody-based treatments. Intratumoral administration is forecast to expand at a higher CAGR as developers seek increased local drug concentrations, lower systemic toxicity and improved treatment effectiveness.
Regional Market Outlook
North America is expected to account for approximately 64% of the next generation antibody therapeutics market in the current year and retain its leading position through 2035. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, established research capabilities, strong investment activity and an emphasis on personalized care. Europe and Asia-Pacific also represent important markets, supported by expanding clinical research, pharmaceutical innovation and increasing access to targeted therapies.
Companies Active in the Market
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals Pfizer Philogen Roche Telix Pharmaceuticals Y-mAbs Therapies
Research Coverage
The next generation antibody therapeutics market report provides revenue forecasts and opportunity assessments by drug, antibody type, target indication, therapy type, route of administration and geography. It evaluates radioisotope immunoconjugates, immunocytokines and immunotoxins by development stage, dosing frequency, mechanism of action, therapeutic area, administration method and developer profile.
The research also includes company profiles, clinical trial analysis, scientific publication trends, patent activity, partnerships, collaborations and the participation of major pharmaceutical companies. Competitive benchmarking examines portfolio strength, developer capabilities and therapeutic diversity. Market forecasts incorporate historical trends, primary and secondary research, and proprietary analytical models.
Strategic Value of the Report
- Detailed revenue projections for the overall market and major sub-segments Analysis of competitive dynamics and leading next generation antibody therapeutics companies Assessment of market drivers, barriers, opportunities and development challenges Insights supporting market entry, portfolio planning and go-to-market strategies Complimentary PPT insights packs and Excel data packs covering analytical modules Up to 15% complimentary content customization In-depth report walkthrough with the research team Complimentary report update when the purchased report is more than six months old
The report is designed to help pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, investors and other stakeholders evaluate the current market landscape, identify high-potential segments and make data-driven decisions within the evolving next generation antibody therapeutics industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. BACKGROUND
1.1. Context
1.2. Project Objectives
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Research Assumptions
2.1.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends
2.1.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
2.1.3. Comparative Analysis
2.2. Database Building
2.2.1. Data Collection
2.2.2. Data Validation
2.2.3. Data Analysis
2.3. Project Methodology
2.3.1. Project Commencement
2.3.2. Secondary Research
2.3.2.1. Annual Reports
2.3.2.2. Academic Research Papers
2.3.2.3. Company Websites
2.3.2.4. Investor Presentations and Regulatory Filings
2.3.2.5. White Papers
2.3.2.6. Industry Publications
2.3.2.7. Conferences and Seminars
2.3.2.8. Government Portals
2.3.2.9. Media and Press Releases
2.3.2.10. Newsletters
2.3.2.11. Industry and Paid Databases
2.3.2.12. Roots Proprietary Databases
2.3.3. Primary Research
2.3.4. Data Analysis and Interpretation
2.3.5. Market Forecast and Validation
2.3.6. Report Compilation
2.4. Research Ethics and Integrity
2.5. Analytical Tools and Databases
2.6. Robust Quality Control Framework
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1. Forecast Methodology
3.1.1. Top-Down Approach
3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach
3.1.3. Hybrid Approach
3.2. Market Assessment Framework
3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)
3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)
3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)
3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)
3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques
3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting
3.3.2. Correlation
3.3.3. Regression
3.3.4. Extrapolation
3.3.5. Convergence
3.3.6. Sensitivity Analysis
3.3.7. Scenario Planning
3.3.8. Data Visualization
3.3.9. Time Series Analysis
3.3.10. Forecast Error Analysis
3.4. Key Considerations
3.4.1. Demographics
3.4.2. Economic Factors
3.4.3. Competitive Landscape
3.4.4. Government Regulations and Policies
3.4.5. R&D Investment
3.4.6. Technological Factors
3.4.7. Industry Consolidation
3.4.8. Supply Chain
3.4.9. Market Access
3.4.10. Pandemics / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact
4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS
4.1. Market Dynamics
4.1.1. Time Period
4.1.1.1. Historical Trends
4.1.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates
4.1.2. Currency Coverage
4.1.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market
4.1.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry
4.1.3. Foreign Exchange Impact
4.1.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market
4.1.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk
4.1.4. Recession
4.1.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt
4.1.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market
4.1.5. Inflation
4.1.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy
4.1.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution
4.1.6. Other Indicators
4.1.6.1. War Impact Analysis
4.1.6.2. Cross-border Dynamics
4.1.6.3. Consumer Spending and Gross Domestic Product
4.1.6.4. Stock Market Performance
5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
6. INTRODUCTION
6.1. An Overview of Novel Antibody Therapies
6.2. Therapeutic Antibodies: Developmental Approaches
6.2.1. Novel Antibody Therapies: Antibody-Directed Enzyme Prodrug Therapy (ADEPT)
6.2.1.1. Mechanism of Action
6.2.1.2. Advantages
6.2.1.3. Disadvantages
6.2.2. Novel Antibody Therapies: TCR like Antibodies
6.2.2.1. Mechanism of Action
6.2.2.2. Advantages
6.2.2.3. Disadvantages
6.2.3. Novel Antibody Therapies: Radioisotope Immunoconjugates
6.2.3.1. Mechanism of Action
6.2.3.2. Advantages
6.2.3.3. Disadvantages
6.2.4. Novel Antibody Therapies: Immunotoxins
6.2.4.1. Mechanism of Action
6.2.4.2. Advantages
6.2.4.3. Disadvantages
6.2.5. Novel Antibody Therapies: Intracellular Antibody
6.2.5.1. Mechanism of Action
6.2.5.2. Advantages
6.2.5.3. Disadvantages
6.2.6. Novel Antibody Therapies: Immunocytokines
6.2.6.1. Mechanism of Action
6.2.6.2. Advantages
6.2.6.3. Disadvantages
6.3. Future Perspectives
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS (RADIOISOTOPE IMMUNOCONJUGATES)
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Market Landscape: Radioisotope Immunoconjugates
7.2.1. Analysis by Stage of Development
7.2.2. Analysis by Type of Therapy
7.2.3. Analysis by Route of Administration
7.2.4. Analysis by Dosing Frequency
7.2.5. Analysis by Type of Radioisotope
7.2.6. Analysis by Mode of Administration
7.2.7. Analysis by Mechanism of Action
7.2.8. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
7.3. Developer Landscape: Radioisotope Immunoconjugates
7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
7.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
7.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
7.3.4. Analysis by Type of Developer
7.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Therapies
8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS (IMMUNOCYTOKINES)
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Market Landscape: Immunocytokines
8.2.1. Analysis by Stage of Development
8.2.2. Analysis by Type of Cytokine
8.2.3. Analysis by Type of Therapy
8.2.4. Analysis by Dosing Frequency
8.2.5. Analysis by Mechanism of Action
8.2.6. Analysis by Mode of Administration
8.2.7. Analysis by Type of Antigen / Format
8.2.8. Analysis by Route of Administration
8.2.9. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
8.3. Developer Landscape: Immunocytokines
8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
8.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
8.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
8.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Therapies
9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS (IMMUNOTOXINS)
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Market Landscape: Immunotoxins
9.2.1. Analysis by Stage of Development
9.2.2. Analysis by Type of Toxin
9.2.3. Analysis by Dosing Frequency
9.2.4. Analysis by Type of Therapy
9.2.5. Analysis by Mode of Administration
9.2.6. Analysis by Type of Target
9.2.7. Analysis by Mechanism of Action
9.2.8. Analysis by Route of Administration
9.2.9. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
9.3. Developer Landscape: Immunotoxins
9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
9.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
9.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
9.3.4. Analysis by Type of Developer
9.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Therapies
10. NOVEL ANTIBODY DEVELOPERS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Company Profile Coverage
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Management Team
10.2.3. Contact Details
10.2.4. Operating Business Segments, Where Applicable
10.2.5. Financial Information, Where Applicable
10.2.6. Drug Portfolio
10.2.7. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
10.3. Featured Developers
10.3.1. Actinium Pharmaceuticals
10.3.2. Pfizer
10.3.3. Philogen
10.3.4. Roche
10.3.5. Telix Pharmaceuticals
10.3.6. Y-mAbs Therapeutics
11. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
11.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters
11.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year
11.3. Analysis by Trial Status
11.4. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Trial Status
11.5. Analysis of Patients Enrolled by Trial Registration Year
11.6. Analysis of Patients Enrolled by Trial Status
11.7. Analysis by Trial Phase
11.8. Analysis by Study Design
11.9. Analysis by Target Patient Population
11.9.1. Analysis by Patient Gender
11.9.2. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator
11.9.3. Most Active Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Trials
11.9.4. Analysis of Trials and Number of Patients Enrolled
12. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS
12.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters
12.2. Novel Antibody Therapies: Publication Analysis
12.2.1. Analysis by Year of Publication
12.2.2. Analysis by Type of Publication
12.2.3. Analysis by Most Popular Publisher
12.2.4. Key Journals: Analysis by Number of Publications
12.2.5. Key Journals: Analysis by Impact Factor
13. PATENT ANALYSIS
13.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters
13.2. Novel Antibody Therapies: Patent Analysis
13.2.1. Analysis by Publication Year
13.2.2. Analysis by Type of Patent
13.2.3. Analysis of Granted Patents and Patent Applications by Year
13.2.4. Analysis by Type of Applicant
13.2.5. Analysis by Application Year
13.2.6. Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction
13.2.7. Analysis by Patent Age
13.2.8. Leading Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Patents
13.2.9. Leading Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Patents
13.2.10. Leading Individual Assignees: Analysis by Number of Patents
13.2.11. Patent Benchmarking: Analysis of Patent Characteristics (CPC Codes) by Leading Industry Players
13.2.12. Patent Benchmarking: Analysis of Leading Industry Players by Patent Characteristics (CPC Codes)
13.2.13. Patent Valuation: Analysis Methodology and Parameters
13.2.14. Patent Valuation: Analysis by Relative Valuation
14. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Partnership Models
14.3. Novel Antibody Therapeutics: Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
14.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
14.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership
14.3.4. Most Popular Drug: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
14.3.5. Analysis by Types of Novel Antibody
14.3.6. Analysis by Type of Partner
14.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
14.3.8. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
14.3.9. Analysis by Therapeutic Area and Type of Partnership
14.3.10. Analysis by Geography
14.3.10.1. Local and International Agreements
14.3.10.2. Intracontinental and Intercontinental Agreements
15. BIG PHARMA PLAYERS
15.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters
15.2. List of Big Pharma Players in Novel Antibody Therapies Domain
15.3. Scoring Criteria for Key Parameters
15.3.1. Analysis by Developer Strength
15.3.2. Analysis by Portfolio Strength
15.3.3. Analysis by Portfolio Diversity
15.3.4. Benchmarking: Spider Web Analysis
15.3.5. Benchmarking: Harvey Ball Analysis
15.3.6. Benchmarking: Wind Rose Chart
16. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Market Drivers
16.3. Market Restraints
16.4. Market Opportunities
16.5. Market Challenges
17. GLOBAL NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPIES MARKET
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
17.3. Global Novel Antibody Therapies Market, Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
17.4. Multivariate Scenario Analysis
17.4.1. Conservative Scenario
17.4.2. Optimistic Scenario
17.5. Key Market Segmentations
18. NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPIES MARKET, BY DRUGS
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
18.3. Novel Antibody Therapies Market: Distribution by Drugs
18.3.1. Adcetris
18.3.2. Kadcyla
18.3.3. ELZONRIS
18.3.4. Besponsa
18.3.5. LYMPHIR
18.3.6. Fibromun
18.3.7. Nidlegy
18.3.8. Iomab-B
18.3.9. TLX 591
18.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
19. NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF NOVEL ANTIBODY
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
19.3. Novel Antibody Therapies Market: Distribution by Type of Novel Antibody
19.3.1. Immunotoxins
19.3.2. Immunocytokines
19.3.3. Radioisotope Immunoconjugates
19.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
20. NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPIES MARKET, BY TARGET INDICATION
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
20.3. Novel Antibody Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Indication
20.3.1. HER2-PBC
20.3.2. CHL
20.3.3. pcALCL or CD30 MF
20.3.4. PUSALCL or CD30 PTCL
20.3.5. BPDCN
20.3.6. RRBPALL
20.3.7. RRCTL
20.3.8. STS
20.3.9. LAMSM
20.3.10. RRAML
20.3.11. DLBL
20.3.12. MCRPC
20.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
21. NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPIES MARKET, BY TYPE OF THERAPY
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
21.3. Novel Antibody Therapies Market: Distribution by Type of Therapy
21.3.1. Monotherapy
21.3.2. Combination Therapy
21.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
22. NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPIES MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION
22.1. Chapter Overview
22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
22.3. Novel Antibody Therapies Market: Distribution by Route of Administration
22.3.1. Intravenous
22.3.2. Intratumoral
22.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
23. NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPIES MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS
23.1. Chapter Overview
23.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
23.3. Novel Antibody Therapies Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions
23.3.1. North America
23.3.1.1. US
23.3.1.2. Canada
23.3.2. Europe
23.3.2.1. Germany
23.3.2.2. UK
23.3.2.3. France
23.3.2.4. Italy
23.3.2.5. Spain
23.3.3. Asia-Pacific
23.3.3.1. China
23.3.3.2. Japan
23.3.3.3. Australia
23.3.3.4. New Zealand
23.3.4. Middle East and North Africa
23.3.4.1. Egypt
23.3.4.2. South Africa
23.3.4.3. Iraq
23.3.4.4. Morocco
23.4. Market Dynamics Assessment
23.4.1. Market Movement Analysis
23.4.2. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
23.5. Data Triangulation and Validation
24. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA
24.1. Distribution by Drugs
24.2. Distribution by Type of Novel Antibody
24.3. Distribution by Target Indication
24.4. Distribution by Type of Therapy
24.5. Distribution by Route of Administration
25. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: EUROPE
25.1. Distribution by Drugs
25.2. Distribution by Type of Novel Antibody
25.3. Distribution by Target Indication
25.4. Distribution by Type of Therapy
25.5. Distribution by Route of Administration
26. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: ASIA-PACIFIC
26.1. Distribution by Drugs
26.2. Distribution by Type of Novel Antibody
26.3. Distribution by Target Indication
26.4. Distribution by Type of Therapy
26.5. Distribution by Route of Administration
27. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS: MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA
27.1. Distribution by Drugs
27.2. Distribution by Type of Novel Antibody
27.3. Distribution by Target Indication
27.4. Distribution by Type of Therapy
27.5. Distribution by Route of Administration
28. NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPIES MARKET, BY LEADING PLAYERS
28.1. Chapter Overview
28.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
28.3. Novel Antibody Therapies Market: Distribution by Leading Companies
28.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
29. TABULATED DATA
30. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
LIST OF FIGURES [177]
LIST OF TABLES [150]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 2seventy bio 3P Biopharmaceuticals AbbVie Abdera Therapeutics Actinium Pharmaceuticals Active Biotech Adium Pharma AIkido Labs Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma AmMax Bio APIM Therapeutics ARTBIO Astellas Pharma AstraZeneca AVEO Oncology Bayer Beijing Shenogen Pharma Group Biocytogen Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority Bright Peak Therapeutics Bristol Myers Squibb Cardinal Health CellBion Chinook Therapeutics Citius Pharmaceuticals City of Hope Medical Center Clarity Pharmaceuticals Columbia University Compugen Convergent Therapeutics Daiichi Sankyo Defence Therapeutics Department of Defense Duke University Eastern Hepatobiliary Surgery Hospital Eckert & Ziegler Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing Eli Lilly EMD Serono (acquired by Merck KGaA) EpicentRx Evergreen Theragnostics EVOQ Therapeutics FibroGen FUJIFILM Pharmaceuticals Full-Life Technologies Fusion Pharmaceuticals (acquired by AstraZeneca) FutureGen Biopharmaceutical Genentech Genopharm Gilead Sciences Global Medical Solutions Grand Pharma Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust GT Biopharma Heidelberg University Hospital Hikma Pharmaceuticals iBio Immatics Biotechnologies Immedica Pharma IONETIX Iovance Biotherapeutics ITM Isotope Technologies Munich Isotopia Janssen Biotech Jounce Therapeutics Kanaph Therapeutics Kettering Health LinqMed Livzon MABPharm Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research M.D. Anderson Cancer Center MacroGenics Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) MedImmune Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) Merck MiroBio (acquired by Gilead Sciences) Monopar Therapeutics Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) Nammi Therapeutics NanoMab National Cancer Institute (NCI) National Institutes of Health National University of Singapore Nektar Therapeutics Neopharm Medical Supplies & Commerce NIOWAVE Nippon Shinyaku Nordic Nanovector Norroy Bioscience Northstar Medical Radioisotopes Novartis OncoBeta Orano Orano Med Orchestra Life Sciences OSE Immunotherapeutics Oslo University Hospital Panacea Venture PeptiDream Pfizer Philogen POINT Biopharma (acquired by Eli Lilly) Precirix ProMIS Neurosciences Qilu Pharmaceutical Radboud University Medical Center Radiopharm Theranostics Regeneron Pharmaceuticals RemeGen Roche Roivant Sciences SciClone Pharmaceuticals Seagen SHINE Technologies SOTIO Biotech Stemline Therapeutics (acquired by Menarini Group) Sumgen Biotech Sun Pharma Swixx BioPharma Synaffix Takeda Pharmaceutical Telavant (acquired by Roche) Telix Pharmaceuticals Thor Medical (acquired by Nordic Nanovector) TRIUMF U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Unite Chimique Belge Ultragenyx Uniklinik RWTH Aachen University of California University of Pennsylvania University of Southampton The University of Texas at Austin University of Vanderbilt Var2 Pharmaceuticals Vybion WEP Clinical Xencor Xilio Therapeutics Y-mAbs Therapeutics
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