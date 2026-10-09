DWP Congress India 2026: Three Days Of Palaces, Poetry And Pageantry In Udaipur

From the golden glow of“The Haldi Glow” to a regal wilderness beneath the Aravalli skies, and a final celebration at Jag Mandir Palace

UDAIPUR, INDIA, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Among the Aravalli Hills, where royal traditions still shape every welcome and every celebration, the 17th edition of DWP Congress, the first ever held in India, unfolded from 6 to 8 October at Fairmont Udaipur Palace, the Congress's Host Palace Partner. More than 350 attendees from over 70 countries gathered for three days of conversation, creativity and celebration, each one more resplendent than the last.6 October:“The Haldi Glow” at Chand BaoriGuests were welcomed to“Padharo Sa,” at Fairmont Udaipur Palace welcome inspired by the Rajasthani spirit of“Padharo Mhare Desh.” Warm traditions, graceful rituals and heartfelt service greeted every delegate as they stepped into the palace, the hills rising softly behind it.As the sun sank over Udaipur, buggies carried guests from the Panther Patio to the ancient steps of Chand Baori for the Welcome Night,“Ritual Reimagined: The Haldi Glow – Sunkissed by the Timelessness of Turmeric.” Created by FB Celebrations, led by Bhavnesh Sawhney and Farid Khan, the evening reimagined the beloved haldi ceremony through the golden glow of turmeric and the last light of an Udaipur sunset, with guests arriving in Indo Chic finery.“The Mehfil – The Alchemy of Joy” followed, a royal journey through the colour and festivity of the Big Fat Indian Wedding. In“Mehndi Majlis – The Art of Storytelling,” live mehndi artists drew bridal patterns that each told an individual love story, while soulful folk performances drifted through the air. As night deepened, the energy rose into“Sangeet Night – Performance as Power,” a grand theatrical spectacle in which a Broadway-style production brought together choreography, storytelling and cutting-edge stage technology.Vishrut Gupta, General Manager, Fairmont Udaipur Palace, said:“Hosting the DWP Congress at Fairmont Udaipur Palace is a proud moment for us and for Udaipur. We are delighted to welcome the global wedding community to India.”Sidh N.C., Director, QnA International, said:“Bringing DWP Congress to India for the first time is a milestone for us and for the global destination wedding industry.”7 October: A Royal Rendezvous, and a Regal Night OutThe conference programme opened at the Jewel Ballroom with the Organiser's Welcome Address,“The Opening of the Grand Season.” Welcome addresses came from Sidh N.C., Co-Founder and Managing Director, QnA International, Amitabh Rai, Chief Operating Officer – Luxury, Accor South Asia, and the leadership of Fairmont Udaipur Palace, a gathering of heritage and hospitality that set the tone for the days ahead.Every moment of the Congress carried the signature of Conference Creative Partner The Wedding Design Company. Led by Founder and Artistic Director Vandana Mohan, the team designed the creative experiences that shaped the Congress, turning spaces into stories and settings into atmospheres. Her session,“When Creativity Becomes a Signature,” spoke of building a distinctive creative language in the world of extraordinary celebrations.“All for Love,” the keynote hosted by Fairmont Udaipur Palace, celebrated love as the one language the whole world speaks.“The Voices of the Podium” followed with“The 7 Vows of Collaboration Across Destinations, Suppliers and Clients,” inspired by the Agni Sakshi. The panel brought together Bhavnesh Sawhney, Co-Founder, FB Celebrations, India; Mahesh Shirodkar, Managing Director, Tamarind Global, India; Kaival Patel, Director, Absolute Events, India; Socorro Morake, Senior Manager, MICE and Weddings, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, UAE; and Vipin Khattar, Chief Commercial Officer, Accor South Asia.The DWP Atelier Masterclasses, inspired by the majesty of the Aravallis, brought three voices to the stage: Precious Thamaga, Founder, Precious Celebrations, South Africa; Nadia Duran, Founder, N Duran Pty Ltd, Australia; and Elizabeth Priya Kumar, Founder and CEO, Premini Events, USA.The Beautiful Gala at the Jashn LawnAs evening fell, delegates boarded buggies from the Panther Patio to the Lotus Pond, where“Baraat,” a royal procession, announced that the night had truly begun. From there, the festivities moved to the Jashn Lawn for the Beautiful Gala, curated by Mahesh Shirodkar and Team Tamarind Global.Titled“The Royal Night Out – A Regal Wilderness Experience Beneath the Aravalli Skies,” the evening was a bold and immersive reimagining of royal India through the lens of nature, luxury and creative spirit. Against the breathtaking backdrop of Fairmont Udaipur Palace, the untamed beauty of the wild met the grandeur of the court.“As every great court knows... the most unforgettable evenings begin not with an announcement, but with an atmosphere.” Dinner and celebration carried on beneath the Aravalli sky until midnight.8 October: One World, One CelebrationThe final day,“The Business of Forever,” filled the Jewel Ballroom with ideas. Anil Lobo, Founder, TALC AI, UAE, opened with three practical ways AI can help wedding planners.“Shubho Drishti – The Power of the First Look” followed, exploring the psychology of the Ultra High-Net-Worth luxury client with Matthew Oliver, Director, Matthew Oliver Weddings, UK, and Teddy Manuel, Event Designer and Stylist, Flowers and Events by Teddy Manuel, Philippines, moderated by Aarti Manocha, Founder and Managing Director, Milestones to Memories, India.Pranav Bhanot MBE, Founder, The Wedding Lawyer and WYN Legal, UK, spoke on the legal ties behind every celebration, and Pervez Taufiq, Founder and Creative Director, P Taufiq Photography, USA, on digital transformation for growth. Sumant Jayakrishnan, Founder, Sumant Jayakrishnan Design, India, closed the sessions with a talk on bringing couture, design and experience together as one collaboration.The After Party at Jag Mandir PalaceOn the final evening, shuttles carried delegates across to Jag Mandir Palace, managed by Taj, the lake palace that seems to float upon the water, for“The After Party: One World, One Celebration.” Curated by Kaival Patel and the Absolute Events team, the night honoured the relationships, memories and partnerships born at DWP Congress, with a taste of modern India to carry guests home.

Rutuja Naimish

Waffle Communications

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DWP Congress India 2026: Three Days of Palaces, Poetry and Pageantry in Udaipur News Provided By Waffle Communications October 09, 2026, 09:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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