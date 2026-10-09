Naveen Patnaik Attacks BJP Govt, Says It Has Tarnished Odisha's Image

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 9 (IANS) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Friday targeted the BJP-led state government, alleging that it has tarnished Odisha's image in just two-and-a-half years in power.

Addressing the party's Jana Sampark Padyatra in the Bhubaneswar North Assembly constituency, held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of noted Odia freedom fighter Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das, Patnaik said his party believes in service and development. He claimed that Odisha had emerged as a model state in the country during the BJD's 24-year tenure in power, driven by rapid development.

Describing the BJP-led state government as "incompetent", he alleged that they have completely destroyed the state's image.

“The Biju Janata Dal believes in service and development. During the BJD government's tenure, Odisha emerged as a model state in the country in terms of development. But this double-engine government has already tarnished Odisha's image. Incompetent government,” alleged Patnaik.

During the march, Patnaik also advised the party workers to take the failures of the double-engine government to every household and create awareness among the people. At the beginning of the programme, Patnaik paid floral tributes to Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das and former Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik.

Former Minister Ashok Panda, MLA Sushant Rout, MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das and Manmath Routray also addressed the gathering. They strongly criticised the state government's alleged anti-people policies. Local corporators were present at the programme.

The public outreach march by BJD, which began on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, will continue until November 2.

Meanwhile, BJD Rajya Sabha member Santrupt Misra on Friday said the party's Jana Sampark Yatra is an important exercise in strengthening the organisation and reaching out to the public.

He said the BJD continued organising the yatra even when it was in power and will continue it while in Opposition, describing it as an integral part of the party's organisational strengthening process.