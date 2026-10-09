BJP Deleting Votes, Join Jantar Mantar Protest: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal Alleges Mass Vote Deletion, Urges Protest

Amid strict security preparations across the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the citizens to join upcoming October 10th demonstrations at Jantar Mantar while alleging that under the rule of the BJP and Gyanesh Kumar, votes are being deleted on a mass scale. Kejriwal stated that the Centre is playing with democracy, while alleging that the BJP deleted the votes of those who did not vote for them and instead added fake votes. "I appeal to all the people across the entire country that the way the BJP government at the Centre is playing with our democracy, people's votes are being deleted on a mass scale. Those who don't vote for the BJP have their votes deleted, while fake votes are added. This was happening openly under Gyanesh Kumar,” Arvind Kejriwal told reporters.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor further urged the citizens to join upcoming demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in maximum numbers and emphasised that this is not about any single individual or party but for the whole country. He said,“The entire country is demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. I appeal to everyone, all citizens across the nation, to gather in maximum numbers at Jantar Mantar. This is not about any single individual or party; it is about the country.”

AAP convenor confirmed his personal plans to take part Kejriwal and urged others to join as well.“Protest is beginning at Jantar Mantar. I will be going, my entire family will be going, and I urge all of you to join as well," Arvind Kejriwal added.

Activists Defy Police, Vow to Proceed with Demonstration

These remarks come after the Delhi Police rejected the application seeking permission for a planned demonstration on October 10 regarding the accountability of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), citing short notice, past non-compliance, and prevailing law-and-order concerns.

On Friday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke reiterated that the organisation would hold a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10, despite not receiving permission from Delhi Police. Dipke asserted that the protest would go ahead regardless of whether police permission was granted and said activists were prepared to face arrest.

Questioning the measures taken ahead of the protest, Dipke said, "What is this fear? Why are you this scared? You are scared of the youth in the country. You shut down trains, you shut down metro, what should one do?" He also questioned the inconvenience caused to passengers, alleging that restrictions on public transport and roads would themselves cause hardship to ordinary people.

"Is Delhi a property of Narendra Modi or Amit Shah? Is this their ancestral property? Is this their paternal property? On one hand, you say that due to the protest, people are facing inconvenience, and on the other hand, you shut down all the metro, you shut down all the railways, you block all the roads. Now, won't there be inconvenience for people?" he said.

Dipke said CJP activists were prepared to face detention or arrest over the proposed demonstration. "How many people will they detain? Arrest me, detain me! Saurabh is ready, Ashutosh is ready. Arrest me, detain me!" he said.

Questioning the need for police permission, he referred to Article 19 of the Constitution and said Jantar Mantar was a designated protest site. "Did Gyanesh Kumar take permission? Before deleting 13 crore votes, did Gyanesh Kumar take permission? The Supreme Court didn't even give approval for the Form 6 modification. So, when Gyanesh Kumar, without telling anyone, without asking anyone, deletes 13 crore votes, then to protest against him, the constitutional right we have according to Article 19, what is the need for permission?" he said.

Dipke also questioned the Delhi Police's statement that applications for protests at Jantar Mantar must be submitted at least 10 days in advance, linking the restrictions to the proposed demonstration. "The government is very serious. I think Narendra Modi and Amit Shah should keep checking their blood pressure. The kind of fear this government is showing," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)