'Those Were The Best Days': Man's Nostalgic Post On College Life Strikes A Chord, Says Happiness Faded After 20

Sometimes, it takes a trip down memory lane to realise how much life has changed. A man's heartfelt social media post about his college days, his father's support and the happiness he once took for granted has struck a chord with people online, prompting conversations about adulthood, money and the little things that make life meaningful.

The post was shared by X user Sunderdeep, who looked back on a time when his father paid his college fees and he could enjoy life without worrying about the responsibilities that come with growing older. For him, those years were about music, friendships and the simple pleasures that seemed ordinary back then.

“When Dad was paying my college fee, those were my best days,” he wrote.

Check the viral post here:

When Dad was paying my college fee, those were my best days.

I used to enjoy music, elite playlists, I built an aura in my hostel to be only student getting placed with just 63% aggregate percentage. Me & my Brother used to listen comedy from Bhagwant Mann & Bhottu Shah on DVD player.

After 20, I couldn't get to know when I turned 39 but life has been miserable after 20. Money can't get you happiness & that sukoon that your Dad is there to feed you.

- Sunderdeep - Volklub (@volklub) October 2, 2026

Sunderdeep recalled listening to his favourite music and playlists while building a reputation in his hostel. He said he was the only student there to secure a job placement despite scoring an aggregate of 63 per cent.

His memories also included spending time with his brother, listening to comedy by Bhagwant Mann and Bhotu Shah on a DVD player. These small moments, which might have seemed unremarkable at the time, now appeared to hold a special place in his memory.

Looking back, he reflected on how quickly the years had passed.“After 20, I couldn't get to know when I turned 39 but life has been miserable after 20,” he wrote.

The most poignant part of his post was his reflection on money and the comfort of having a parent to depend on.“Money can't get you happiness & that sukoon that your Dad is there to feed you,” he added.

His words resonated with social media users, several of whom shared their own thoughts on how life changes after college.

“Something switched post-2007. I don't know what, but it did,” one user commented.

Another summed up the experience in two words:“That's called adulting.”

A third offered a more encouraging response:“You won in your life.”

The reactions reflected a feeling many adults recognise: growing older brings independence and responsibilities, but it can also mean losing the carefree comfort of earlier years. For Sunderdeep, the memories were a reminder that happiness is not always about money or achievements, but also about feeling supported and secure.