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President Ilham Aliyev Shares Heartwarming Moment With Children At Turkmenbashi Festival (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 9. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev shared a warm moment with children at the CIS National Cuisine Festival held in Turkmenbashi on October 8, Trend 's special correspondent reports.
One of the children told the head of state,“I love you very much.”
“I love you too,” President Ilham Aliyev replied.
Trend presents the footage:
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