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President Ilham Aliyev Views National Stands Of CIS Member States In Turkmenbashi (PHOTO)


2026-10-09 05:31:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 9. On October 9, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and other heads of state and government participating in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS viewed the national stands of the participating countries at the Awaza Complex, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

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Trend News Agency

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