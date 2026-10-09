Centfx Honored With The Most Trusted Liquidity Provider Award At Forex Expo Dubai 2026

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) Recognition closes two days of live trading sessions and partner meetings at Booth 081, Dubai World Trade Centre

DUBAI, UAE, October 9th, 2026 - CentFX ended its appearance at The Forex Expo Dubai 2026 on a high note, taking home the Most Trusted Liquidity Provider award at the close of the two-day event. The globally regulated multi-asset broker had spent 22 and 23 September hosting traders, introducing brokers and institutional partners as a Diamond Sponsor at Booth 081, inside the Dubai World Trade Centre.







The award arrived at the end of one of the Middle East's busiest trading gatherings, where attendees move from stand to stand comparing brokers in person rather than on paper. For a title built on the word“trusted,” that setting mattered: the recognition reflected conversations held, live platform demonstrations and relationships built across the two days on the floor, not claims made in advance.c

Activity at the CentFX stand centred on the same thing the award points to, execution. Visitors sat in on live trading sessions to see pricing and experience live platform demonstrations and observe pricing and execution in real time, worked through account openings with the team on hand, and compared account types side by side. Running in parallel, the CentFX partnerships team met with introducing brokers, affiliates and institutional contacts from across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia to map out arrangements for the months ahead.

“We came to Dubai to let the execution speak, and that is exactly how these two days played out,” said Chief Executive Officer of CentFX.“Winning Most Trusted Liquidity Provider in front of the very people who sat at our stand and watched the platform work is the kind of recognition we value most. We are grateful to everyone who stopped by, opened a conversation and pushed us with good questions.”

Underpinning the recognition is an offering the firm has deliberately kept execution-led, with ECN pricing from 0.0 pips and average order execution of 0.04 seconds across more than 2,100 instruments. These execution-focused capabilities were demonstrated throughout the event, giving visitors an opportunity to engage directly with the platform and trading environment, and sat at the heart of the trust the award set out to acknowledge.

The result extends a strong season for CentFX. Weeks earlier, the broker exhibited as a Titanium Sponsor at Money Expo India 2026 in Mumbai, where it was named Best Execution Platform 2026. Back-to-back recognition across two major regional events points to a firm building momentum heading into the final quarter of the year.

CentFX thanked the traders, introducing brokers, affiliates and industry professionals who visited Booth 081 over the course of the exhibition. Further information is available at .

About CentFX







CentFX is a globally regulated multi-asset broker providing access to Forex, indices, commodities and other instruments across a range of more than 2,100 products. The company holds regulatory authorisations in Anguilla (ARCA), Mauritius (FSC) and Dubai (Government of Dubai), ASIC and USA, and serves clients in over 100 countries. CentFX operates a proprietary trading application alongside full MetaTrader 5 support, and provides client education through CentFX Academy.

Risk Warning: Trading in Forex and contracts for difference carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Clients should ensure they fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice where appropriate.