Global Vertical Farming Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2035 Revenue To Hit $72 Billion As AI, Leds, And Modular Farms Fuel 22.35% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost vertical farm ROI with efficient LEDs and HVAC, automation, premium crops, retrofits, modular expansion, contracted offtake, and recurring Farming-as-a-Service models

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vertical Farming Market: Focus on Application, Product, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vertical farming market was valued at $9,625.2 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $72,017.6 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 22.35% during 2026-2035 under the realistic scenario. Market growth is supported by demand for climate-resilient and year-round food production, improved water and land-use efficiency, localized supply chains, and continued investment in controlled-environment agriculture technologies.

The market includes vertical-farming systems and associated technologies used in controlled environments. Analysis covers hydroponics, aquaponics, and aeroponics, as well as lighting devices, hydroponic components, climate-control devices, sensing devices, and other products. Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa, supported by country-level analysis.

Vertical Farming Market Development

Vertical farming is moving beyond large standalone plant factories toward modular farms, retrofitted facilities, research systems, in-store and near-market farms, and purpose-built commercial installations. The market's commercial focus is also shifting from technology deployment alone to return on investment, crop economics, energy productivity, utilization, automation, and bankability.

Hydroponics is expected to remain the leading cultivation mechanism because of its scalability, commercial maturity, resource efficiency, and compatibility with multilayer production. These systems integrate with LED lighting, pumps, nutrient dosing, climate control, sensing, and farm-management software. Aeroponics is gaining adoption in specialized applications requiring precise root-zone management and high water-use efficiency, while aquaponics remains targeted toward projects capable of managing complex biological and water-quality requirements.

The vertical farming technology stack increasingly combines high-efficacy LEDs, HVAC and dehumidification, precision fertigation, environmental sensors, AI-enabled crop monitoring, robotics, automated material handling, and farm-management software. Integration across these systems can improve crop consistency, labor productivity, environmental control, and resource utilization.

Market Segmentation Highlights



By mechanism: Hydroponics, aquaponics, and aeroponics

By product: Lighting devices, hydroponic components, climate-control devices, sensing devices, and others By region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Hydroponics is forecast to dominate the vertical farming market by mechanism. Commercial platforms from providers such as iFarm, Urban Crop Solutions, AmHydro, Netafim, and ZipGrow are helping reduce engineering complexity through more standardized systems and components. GoodLeaf's Montreal-area facility demonstrates the scale of commercial adoption, with planned annual production exceeding two million pounds of leafy greens while using about 95% less water than traditional outdoor agriculture.

Lighting devices are expected to remain the leading product category through 2035. The segment was valued at $3,430.8 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $27,956.6 million by 2035, representing a CAGR of 23.39% during 2026-2035. Demand is moving toward higher-efficacy LEDs, tunable spectra, dimming, crop-specific light recipes, and dynamically controlled photoperiods. Commercial priorities increasingly center on reducing electricity consumption per kilogram of crop through coordinated lighting, sensing, automation, and climate control.

Asia-Pacific Maintains Regional Leadership

Asia-Pacific accounted for 39.1% of the global vertical farming market in 2025 and is expected to remain the largest regional market through 2035. Growth is supported by densely populated urban markets, land and water constraints, established plant-factory ecosystems, technology development, and increasing demand for locally produced food.

China, Japan, India, Thailand, South Korea, and other Asia-Pacific countries are advancing commercial plant factories, hydroponic and aeroponic systems, automation, and controlled-environment agriculture research. Regional adoption will continue to depend on electricity costs, capital access, infrastructure, crop selection, and local food-market economics.

Key Vertical Farming Market Drivers



Climate-resilient and year-round production: Controlled growing environments reduce exposure to drought, flooding, extreme temperatures, seasonal limitations, and disrupted harvest cycles.

Water and land-use efficiency: Multilayer cultivation and recirculating hydroponic or aeroponic systems can reduce land requirements, freshwater consumption, and nutrient losses.

Localized supply chains: Near-market and in-store farms can improve freshness, extend shelf life, and reduce dependence on long-distance refrigerated distribution. Technology integration: Advances in lighting, HVAC, sensing, robotics, software, fertigation, and AI-enabled crop management support more consistent and efficient operations.

Commercial projects demonstrate the market's resource-efficiency potential. Bustanica in the UAE can produce more than 1 million kilograms of leafy greens annually while using 95% less water than conventional agriculture. Distributed models are also expanding, including SweGreen's Farming-as-a-Service installations and AeroFarms' retail distribution of microgreens.

Market Challenges and Investment Considerations

Electricity costs remain a major operating challenge because enclosed farms depend on artificial lighting, cooling, heating, and dehumidification. Lighting intensity can increase crop productivity while creating additional heat and moisture-management requirements. Electricity-price volatility can therefore affect operating margins, crop selection, and site-selection decisions.

High initial capital investment is another constraint. Advanced facilities require spending on LED fixtures, racks, hydroponic or aeroponic equipment, electrical infrastructure, HVAC, dehumidification, water treatment, sensors, automation, and building preparation. Plant-factory capital costs cited in the report range from approximately $1,600-$4,300 per m.

Vertical farms must also compete with conventional agriculture and advanced greenhouses. Commercial activity is consequently concentrated in leafy greens, herbs, microgreens, strawberries, specialty berries, seedlings, and other premium crops that can support the energy and infrastructure costs of enclosed cultivation.

Strategic Growth Opportunities

Major opportunities include high-efficiency lighting, advanced climate-control systems, energy-management software, thermal storage, waste-heat recovery, modular farm architectures, and retrofit solutions. The installed base of vertical farms creates recurring demand for replacement LEDs, sensors, pumps, controls, nutrient systems, robotics, software, and HVAC upgrades.

Farming-as-a-Service and modular deployment models can reduce upfront customer investment and support capacity expansion after demand is established. Crop genetics also represents an emerging opportunity, with controlled-environment varieties offering potential improvements in yield, growth cycle, quality, and resource efficiency.

Successful product strategies should prioritize measurable gains in kWh/kg, labor minutes/kg, crop yield, water consumption, and facility utilization. Growth strategies should target water-scarce countries, import-dependent markets, densely populated cities, and regions with consistent demand for premium fresh produce. Partnerships with retailers, food-service operators, distributors, real-estate investors, technology suppliers, and crop-genetics companies can accelerate commercialization.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is increasingly based on integrated technology performance, energy efficiency, automation, modularity, crop specialization, retail access, and recurring-service capabilities. M&A, technology licensing, infrastructure acquisitions, and strategic partnerships remain important as companies seek intellectual property, genetics, operating assets, market access, and capital.

Companies profiled in the global vertical farming market report include:



Signify N.V.

SANANBIO

ams OSRAM AG

Certhon

Priva

Grodan

Netafim/Orbia Netafim

Urban Crop Solutions

Hoogendoorn Growth Management

ZipGrow Inc.

iFarm/Intellectual Farm Oy

Argus Control Systems Limited

AmHydro/American Hydroponics

Hortilux Schreder Munters

The market report supports vertical-farming operators, controlled-environment agriculture technology providers, lighting companies, equipment manufacturers, system integrators, retailers, food-service organizations, investors, and public-sector stakeholders. It provides market sizing, segmentation, competitive analysis, company market shares, technology trends, regional opportunities, partnership activity, and strategic insights for market entry, product development, geographic expansion, farm investment, and recurring-service models.

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