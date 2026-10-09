Global Immersion Cooling Fluids Market For Evs, 2026-2035: Product, Application, And Country Analysis Fast Charging Drives 54.49% CAGR And A $647.4 Million Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Immersion Cooling Fluids Market for EVs: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2026-2035" has been added tooffering.

The global immersion cooling fluids market for EVs is projected to expand from $5.16 million in 2025 to $647.443 million by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.49% from 2026 to 2035. Growth is being driven by higher-energy-density battery packs, faster charging, cell-to-pack architectures, compact high-voltage systems, and increasing demand for improved battery safety and durability.

Immersion cooling fluids support direct-contact thermal management across EV batteries, motors, and power electronics. As electric-vehicle platforms become more power dense, the technology can improve temperature uniformity, reduce thermal gradients, support charging performance, and strengthen thermal-runaway management. Successful commercialization, however, requires integrated fluid-and-pack engineering, extensive automotive qualification, and long-term validation.

Market Outlook and Industry Impact

The EV immersion cooling fluids industry remains at an early commercialization stage, with adoption expected to begin in premium and high-performance vehicles, commercial fleets, fast-charging platforms, and technically demanding battery applications. Market development will depend on OEM qualification schedules, vehicle platform launches, fluid chemistry decisions, production-scale testing, and total cost of ownership.

Immersion cooling can influence battery-pack design, fluid procurement, manufacturing, maintenance, safety validation, and supplier relationships. It may reduce reliance on thermal interface materials while improving heat removal from densely packed or irregular surfaces. These benefits introduce additional requirements for sealing, pumping, filtration, contamination control, diagnostics, service procedures, fluid recovery, and recycling.

Competitive value is increasingly shifting toward suppliers that can provide validated fluid-and-hardware systems, application engineering, compatibility data, technical support, and lifecycle management. The supply chain includes base-oil and chemical producers, additive specialists, fluid formulators, battery developers, thermal-management integrators, OEMs, service providers, and recyclers.

Regional Market Performance

Asia-Pacific accounted for 73.1% of the global market in 2025, followed by Europe at 16.9%, North America at 9.6%, and Rest-of-the-World at 0.4%.



Asia-Pacific: Regional leadership is supported by large-scale EV and battery manufacturing, fast-charging deployment, and high-voltage platform development. China remains central to growth, while Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia provide opportunities in battery production, advanced materials, commercial mobility, and technology demonstrations.

Europe: Growth is supported by stringent battery-safety requirements, premium vehicle engineering, specialty chemical capabilities, and continued investment in battery manufacturing.

North America: The region offers established chemical, lubricant, testing, and technology capabilities, with emerging opportunities in domestic battery projects, commercial fleets, and high-performance vehicles. Rest-of-the-World: Adoption is expected to develop through fleet electrification, electric buses and trucks, local vehicle assembly, and partnerships with pack integrators and regional manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

Passenger cars represent the largest long-term volume opportunity due to their dominant share of global electric-vehicle production. Early deployment is expected in models where compact packaging, high power output, rapid charging, or thermal safety can justify additional system complexity. Light commercial vehicles offer attractive potential because uptime, repeated charging, and route intensity strengthen the business case. Heavy commercial vehicles may benefit from advanced thermal management because of their large battery packs, sustained loads, and demanding duty cycles.

Battery electric vehicles are expected to lead adoption, supported by large traction batteries, higher charging power, and multiple potential applications across batteries, motors, and power electronics. Hybrid vehicle opportunities are likely to remain selective, focusing on high-power systems that require compact thermal solutions.



EV Batteries: The largest application segment, driven by charging speed, degradation management, temperature uniformity, thermal-propagation control, and safety.

EV Motors: An emerging application for compact, high-output designs with concentrated thermal loads. Power Electronics: A growth area encompassing inverters and other high-voltage components requiring reliable heat removal and electrical insulation.

Single-phase dielectric immersion fluids are expected to remain the primary commercialization pathway because they support established circulation and heat-exchanger designs while simplifying containment and pressure management. Two-phase dielectric immersion fluids offer high heat-flux capability but require stricter control of boiling behavior, vapor management, sealing, and fluid loss. Regulatory and environmental scrutiny of certain fluorinated chemistries will continue to influence product development.

Mineral oils provide established supply and attractive economics, although EV adoption requires rigorous control of viscosity, purity, oxidation, and compatibility. Synthetic oils and esters are gaining attention because their thermal performance, low-temperature behavior, fire characteristics, oxidation stability, biodegradability, and material compatibility can be tailored for specific vehicle architectures.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Key market drivers include higher pack energy density, aggressive fast-charging targets, commercial-vehicle duty cycles, thermal-propagation concerns, and demand for longer component life. Direct-contact cooling can remove heat across a larger surface area, helping vehicle manufacturers manage cell-to-cell temperature variation and maintain performance under repeated high-power operation.

Significant opportunities exist for EV-grade dielectric fluids optimized for compatibility with cells, busbars, connectors, seals, adhesives, coatings, plastics, and metals. Suppliers can strengthen their market position by offering validated electrical insulation, heat transfer, low viscosity, fire safety, moisture tolerance, oxidation stability, and long service life.

Pre-qualified fluid-and-pack ecosystems also present a major commercial opportunity. Collaboration among fluid producers, battery developers, thermal-management specialists, and OEMs can reduce qualification burdens and accelerate sourcing decisions. Additional recurring value may come from fluid monitoring, filtration, maintenance, recovery, recycling, and technical support.

Commercialization Challenges

Transitioning from established cold-plate systems requires extensive redesign and qualification. OEMs must evaluate cells, sensors, pumps, filters, seals, plastics, elastomers, adhesives, coatings, and electrical interfaces throughout the vehicle lifecycle. Pack engineering, manufacturing changes, testing, maintenance infrastructure, and fluid recovery may represent greater costs than the fluid itself.

Regulatory uncertainty surrounding some chemistries, including the planned exit of 3M from PFAS manufacturing, is also affecting product selection. Service organizations will require controlled procedures for draining, handling, contamination management, testing, and replacement. These factors may limit initial adoption to applications offering clear charging, safety, packaging, or operational advantages.

Recent Industry Developments



In September 2025, Shell and RML Group demonstrated a compact 34-kWh battery pack using Shell EV-Plus Thermal Fluid. The system enabled 10%-to-80% charging in under ten minutes while improving temperature uniformity, thermal safety, and pack-design simplicity.

In August 2025, TotalEnergies and XING Mobility announced a partnership combining dielectric fluids with immersion-cooled battery architecture to support pre-qualified cooling ecosystems across electric mobility and other high-demand applications. In January 2024, Shell completed its acquisition of MIDEL and MIVOLT, adding synthetic and natural ester-based fluids, including dielectric immersion-cooling formulations for electric-vehicle batteries and electrified transportation.

Strategic Value of the Market Report

The report enables fluid suppliers, OEMs, battery developers, investors, thermal-management companies, and lifecycle service providers to assess market timing, regional opportunities, application priorities, competitive positioning, and commercialization risk. It includes scenario-based forecasts, technology analysis, market segmentation, regional shares, chemistry assessment, and value-chain insights.

The research combines interviews with automotive, battery, thermal-management, and specialty chemical professionals with analysis of company publications, technical documentation, regulatory materials, patent databases, EV production data, and battery manufacturing announcements. Its scope covers single-phase and two-phase dielectric immersion fluids used in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles across BEV and hybrid vehicle platforms. Conventional automotive coolants and non-EV immersion cooling applications are excluded.

Long-term market leadership will depend on more than fluid chemistry. Suppliers capable of delivering consistent quality, automotive-scale availability, compatibility evidence, qualification support, lower-environmental-impact options, and integrated lifecycle services will be best positioned to benefit from the rapid growth of the global immersion cooling fluids market for EVs.

Global Immersion Cooling Fluids Market for EVs Forecast to Reach $3.81 Billion by 2032

The global immersion cooling fluids market for EVs was valued at $206.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $3.81 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 30.56%. Growth is being supported by rising electric vehicle production, continued battery innovation, and increasing demand for advanced thermal management solutions that can improve battery performance, safety, efficiency, and operating life.

The research provides a comprehensive assessment of current consumption trends and the future growth potential of immersion cooling fluids for electric vehicles. Automotive OEMs are increasingly collaborating with EV fluid manufacturers and immersion cooling system developers to evaluate and integrate these technologies into electric vehicle battery systems. These partnerships are focused on optimizing the interaction between cooling fluids and battery hardware while supporting higher energy density, faster charging, and improved thermal stability.

Government initiatives promoting electric vehicle adoption are expected to create significant opportunities across the global immersion cooling fluids market for EVs. Several countries have announced policies designed to increase electric vehicle sales while phasing-out IC engine vehicles. As these measures accelerate the transition toward battery electric mobility, demand for reliable and efficient battery cooling technologies is anticipated to rise across passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

Despite the strong outlook, market expansion may be affected by technical and commercial barriers. Higher fluid and system costs, complex integration requirements, and questions surrounding the viability of developing immersion cooling battery systems at scale remain important challenges. Manufacturers will need to demonstrate long-term fluid compatibility, system reliability, safety, and cost effectiveness to support wider adoption by automotive companies.

Report Highlights



Extensive competitive benchmarking of immersion cooling fluids manufacturers and immersion cooling system manufacturers, providing a holistic view of the industry landscape

Profiles of 15 companies, covering leading fluid producers, technology developers, and system manufacturers

Market ranking analysis based on product portfolio, recent developments, and regional spread

Detailed segmentation by product type, chemistry, application, propulsion type, and vehicle type

Market share analysis of key participants operating in the global immersion cooling fluids market for EVs Evaluation of emerging business opportunities, competitive strategies, technology developments, and market entry priorities

Analyst Perspective

According to the Principal Analyst, the immersion cooling fluids market for EVs remains at an early stage but is positioned for substantial growth during the forecast period. Rapid research and development activity is advancing fluid formulations and system designs, while collaboration between fluid producers and immersion cooling system manufacturers is improving electric vehicle battery performance through coordinated hardware and fluid optimization.

The continued growth of battery electric vehicle sales is expected to be a major demand driver. As manufacturers pursue higher-performing battery packs and more effective thermal management, immersion cooling technologies could gain importance within next-generation electric vehicle platforms. Competitive success will depend on product performance, compatibility with battery materials, manufacturing scalability, regional availability, and the ability to establish strategic relationships with automotive OEMs and battery system suppliers.

Strategic Insights Covered



Key business opportunities shaping the global immersion cooling fluids market for EVs

Strategies adopted by established participants to strengthen their competitive positions

Priority areas that new market entrants can target to differentiate their products and capabilities

Competitive positioning based on product portfolios, partnerships, regional expansion, and recent developments Market considerations for automotive OEMs, battery manufacturers, fluid suppliers, system developers, investors, and other industry stakeholders

The report offers decision-makers actionable intelligence on market size, growth prospects, competitive dynamics, technology priorities, and commercialization challenges. Its findings can support product planning, partnership development, investment evaluation, regional expansion, and market entry strategies within the rapidly evolving electric vehicle battery cooling sector.

Companies Featured



FUCHS

The Lubrizol Corporation

3M

Castrol Limited

M&I Materials Ltd.

Engineered Fluids

Shell plc

TotalEnergies SE

Cargill, Incorporated

Dober

LANXESS

XING Mobility

MAHLE GmbH

Kreisel Electric

E-MERSIV

Tesla Inc.

Volkswagen AG

SAIC Motors

BYD Co. Ltd.

Stellantis N.V.

General Motors

Ford Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Groupe Renault

Toyota Motor Corporation Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900