T·Time Launches Cash-Pay Compounded GLP-1 And GIP Injections With Flat Pricing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, TX, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T·Time Health Inc., the telehealth brand at ttime.men, has launched cash-pay compounded injectable semaglutide and tirzepatide with one published rate regardless of prescribed dose.









Compounded semaglutide is $99 per month ($297 billed quarterly), and compounded tirzepatide is $149 per month ($447 billed quarterly). The price includes medication, physician review, follow-up visits, 24/7 medical support, and next-day cold shipping, with no membership fee or additional required cost.

The same rate applies whether a clinician prescribes a starter dose, increases the dose during titration, or later adjusts treatment.

The launch is aimed in part at patients who need ongoing treatment after achieving a satisfactory result. STEP 4 and SURMOUNT-4 both documented substantial weight regain after treatment withdrawal.

According to T·Time's October 2026 comparison of published ongoing all-in cash prices, including required membership, visit fees, and shipping, T·Time's rates are approximately 40% to 80% lower than major national compounded-injection programs on their best prepaid plans.

T·Time also offers oral enclomiphene, sublingual sermorelin, and OVERTIME, a compounded vardenafil-tadalafil troche.

The compounded injections are prepared by a licensed U.S. compounding pharmacy after physician review and prescription. They are not Wegovy, Ozempic, Zepbound, or Mounjaro, and are not FDA-approved finished drugs. Patients who are not medically approved are refunded.

Learn more:

Sources

Wilding JPH, et al. STEP 4. JAMA. 2021;325(14):1414–1425. doi:10.1001/jama.2021.3224Aronne LJ, et al. SURMOUNT-4. JAMA. 2024;331(1):38–48. doi:10.1001/jama.2023.24945T·Time market comparison, October 2026.

About T·Time Health Inc.

T·TIME Health, Inc. is a Texas-based telehealth company providing access to prescription treatments through licensed U.S. medical providers and compounding pharmacies. Current treatment programs include enclomiphene, sermorelin, low-dose naltrexone, semaglutide, and tirzepatide.









Media Contact

Company Name: T·Time Health Inc.

Contact Person: Moshe Saraf

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Country: United States

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Disclaimer: Compounded medications are not FDA-approved finished drug products. Eligibility and treatment decisions are determined by a licensed clinician. Nothing in this release is medical advice.

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CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: T·Time Health Inc. Contact Person: Moshe Saraf Email:... Country: United States Website: