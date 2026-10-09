Global Industrial Sensors Market - Sensor Types, Functionality, And End-Use Sectors, 2025-2032 AI And Industry 4.0 Drive 7.3% CAGR To US$40.3 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Industrial Sensors Market - Sensor Types, Functionality Types and End-Use Sectors" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Industrial Sensors market was valued at US$24.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$40.3 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by accelerating industrial automation, Industry 4.0 implementation, connected factory development, predictive maintenance investments, and demand for real-time monitoring.

The expansion of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) infrastructure and smart manufacturing systems is increasing demand for advanced sensing technologies across manufacturing, oil & gas, chemicals, energy & power, electronics, automotive, mining, aerospace & defense, IT & telecom, and pharmaceuticals. The integration of industrial sensors with AI-enabled analytics platforms is also improving process optimization, quality control, equipment performance, and operational safety. Contactless sensing technologies, image sensors, optical sensors, humidity sensors, and touch sensors are expected to gain further adoption as industrial digitalization advances.

Industrial Sensors Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific led the global Industrial Sensors market in 2025, accounting for 29.6% of total revenue. Regional growth is supported by expanding manufacturing capacity, smart factory investments, and widespread adoption of industrial automation. Asia-Pacific is also forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market, recording a CAGR of 8.4% and reaching US$12.9 billion by 2032.

North America held the second-largest market share in 2025, driven by connected manufacturing, process modernization, and predictive maintenance deployment. Europe is expected to retain a significant position through 2032, while South America and the Rest of World will record steady growth as industrial operators increase investment in advanced monitoring and automation technologies.

Industrial Sensors Market by Sensor Type

Image Sensors represented the largest sensor type segment in 2025, generating US$6.1 billion. The segment is projected to maintain its leadership and reach US$9.8 billion by 2032. Pressure Sensors ranked second, supported by extensive use in industrial automation and process control.

Optical Sensors are forecast to register the highest growth rate during 2025-2032, expanding at a CAGR of 13% to reach US$1.5 billion by 2032. Demand is being driven by precision monitoring, automated inspection, robotics, and advanced manufacturing applications. Other sensor categories are also gaining market share as businesses modernize production environments and implement connected operational systems.

Industrial Sensors Market by Functionality Type

Contactless Sensors dominated the market in 2025 with 69% of total revenue. Their strong position reflects growing deployment across industrial automation, robotics, smart manufacturing, and non-invasive monitoring applications. The segment is expected to remain the fastest-growing functionality category, achieving a CAGR of 8.2% during 2025-2032 and reaching US$29.5 billion by 2032.

Industrial Sensors Market by End-Use Sector

Manufacturing was the largest end-use sector in 2025, accounting for 22.3% of market revenue and generating US$5.5 billion. Adoption is being fueled by robotics, automated production, smart factory systems, and equipment monitoring. Manufacturing is forecast to remain the fastest-growing end-use segment, recording a CAGR of 8.6% during 2025-2032 and reaching US$9.8 billion by 2032.

Oil & Gas ranked as the second-largest sector, followed closely by Chemical. Electronics is projected to expand to US$3.7 billion by 2032, while Pharmaceutical is also expected to demonstrate strong momentum as companies invest in process accuracy, quality assurance, and automated monitoring.

Industrial Sensors Market Report Scope

The global Industrial Sensors market report analyzes industry performance by geographic region, sensor type, functionality type, and end-use sector. It covers the historical period from 2022-2025, uses 2025 as the base year, and provides forecasts for 2025-2032 in value terms. The study also includes profiles of more than 30 companies and reviews major corporate, product, and industry developments.

Key Report Metrics



Historical Period: 2022-2025

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2025-2032

Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 30+

Market Segmentation



Geographic Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of World

Sensor Types: Accelerometers, Flow Sensors, Force Sensors, Gas Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Image Sensors, Level Sensors, Optical Sensors, Position Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Proximity Sensors, Temperature Sensors, and Touch Sensors

Functionality Types: Contact Sensors and Contactless Sensors End-Use Sectors: Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Chemical, Electronics, Energy & Power, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Mining, Oil & Gas, and Pharmaceutical

Industrial Sensors Drive Precision, Automation and Efficiency in Modern Manufacturing

Industrial sensors have become essential components of modern manufacturing, enabling automated systems to monitor physical conditions and transmit corresponding electrical signals to process controllers, computers and other control equipment. Their ability to provide accurate operational data supports the reliable management of machinery, production lines and industrial processes across a broad range of sectors.

As manufacturers increase their adoption of industrial automation, the importance of sensor technology continues to grow. Sensors supply the information required for automated equipment to respond to changing production conditions, maintain process stability and perform programmed tasks with greater consistency. Without dependable sensor input, control systems would have limited visibility into equipment status, environmental conditions and production performance.

Industrial sensors can monitor variables such as temperature, pressure, position, motion, flow, force, proximity and level. The electrical outputs generated from these measurements allow control systems to evaluate operating conditions and initiate appropriate actions. This continuous exchange of information helps manufacturers coordinate equipment, manage production parameters and identify deviations before they affect product quality or operational continuity.

The integration of industrial sensors also supports greater precision throughout manufacturing operations. Accurate measurements allow production equipment to operate within defined parameters, reducing variability and improving consistency across repeated processes. This capability is particularly important in applications where small changes in operating conditions can influence product quality, equipment performance or workplace safety.

Beyond process control, industrial sensors contribute to equipment monitoring and maintenance planning. Sensor data can reveal changes in machine behavior, helping operators recognize performance issues and investigate potential faults. Earlier detection enables maintenance teams to address emerging problems before they develop into more serious equipment failures, supporting improved asset availability and more efficient use of maintenance resources.

Industrial sensor technology also plays a key role in advancing connected manufacturing environments. When integrated with digital control platforms, data collection systems and analytical tools, sensors provide valuable operational insights. Manufacturers can use this information to evaluate production trends, improve resource allocation, optimize workflows and make informed decisions based on current process conditions.

Selecting the appropriate industrial sensor depends on the application, required measurement accuracy, operating environment, response requirements and compatibility with existing control infrastructure. Factors such as exposure to vibration, moisture, dust, chemicals or extreme temperatures may influence sensor performance and service life. Careful specification and installation are therefore critical to achieving reliable results.

As automation systems become more sophisticated, industrial sensors will remain fundamental to manufacturing efficiency, process accuracy and operational resilience. Their role in capturing and transmitting essential production data makes them indispensable to automated machinery and intelligent control systems. Continued developments in sensor performance, connectivity and integration are expected to further strengthen their contribution to responsive, data driven industrial operations.

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