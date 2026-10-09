Global Industrial Sensors Market - Sensor Types, Functionality, And End-Use Sectors, 2025-2032 AI And Industry 4.0 Drive 7.3% CAGR To US$40.3 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|356
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$24.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$40.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
- Product Outline AN OVERVIEW OF INDUSTRIAL SENSORS
- How Sensor Technology Evolved Functions & Types of Industrial Sensors Sensor Sensitivity Industrial Sensors in Manufacturing
- Accelerometers
- Major types of Industrial Accelerometer Sensors Key Applications of Accelerometers
- Types of Flow Sensors
- Principle of Operation Factors Considered in Choosing a Force Sensor Types of Force Sensors Applications of Force Sensors
- Classification of Gas Sensors
- Relative Humidity (RH) Sensors Absolute Humidity Sensors Thermal Humidity Sensors Dew Point of a Humidity Sensor Applications of Humidity Sensors
- CCD Image Sensors Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensors
- Level Sensor Categorization Based on Sensing Point Level Measurement Types
- Optical Sensor Working Principle Types of Optical Sensors Applications for Optical Sensors in Industrial Settings
- Position Sensors Types Major Applications of Position Sensors
- Working of Pressure Sensors Pressure Sensor Types
- Proximity Sensors & Proximity Switches Attributes of Proximity Sensors Proximity Sensor Types Applications of Proximity Sensors
- Working Principle of Temperature Sensors Temperature Sensor Types
- Working Principle of Touch Sensors Touch Sensor Types
- Contact Sensors Noncontact/Contactless Sensors Contact vs. Non-Contact/Contactless Sensors
2. INDUSTRIAL SENSORS END-USE SECTOR - A MARKET SNAPSHOT
- Aerospace & Defense
- Classification I Classification II
- Flow, Gas, Level, Pressure, and Temperature Sensors
- Fuel Cells - Bus (Pressure) Pressure Sensor for Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Fuel Cells - Bus (Valve) Generator Sets (Pressure) Power Generators (Level)
- Connecting the World through Telecommunication and Information Technology Sensors in Computers Sensors in Mobile Devices Sensors in Networks
- Imaging, Three-Dimensional (3D) Mapping and Ranging Equipment and Machine Condition Monitoring Tire Pressure and Temperature Monitoring Hazardous Gas Monitoring Mine Fire Monitoring Tracking and Localization Exploration
- Pressure, Gas, Level, Position, and Temperature Sensors
- Flow Meters/Sensors Application of Flow Meters in the Pharma Industry Turbine Flow Meters Coriolis Flow meters Gas Sensors Level Sensors Level Measurement indispensable in Pharma Industry Pressure Sensors
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS
4. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS
- ABB Limited (Switzerland) AMETEK, Inc. (United States) Alphasense (United Kingdom) Amphenol Corporation (United States) Amphenol Advanced Sensors (United States) ams-OSRAM AG (Austria) FineTek Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) Aplus FineTek Sensor, Inc. (United States) Azbil Corporation (Japan) Balluff GmbH (Germany) Baumer Holding AG (Switzerland) Bosch Sensortech GmbH (Germany) CTS Corporation (United States) Denso Corporation (Japan) Dwyer Instruments LLC (United States) Omega Engineering, Inc. (United States) E+E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H (Austria) Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Switzerland) Fortive Corporation (United States) Anderson-Negele (United States) Gems Sensors, Inc. (United States) Setra Systems, Inc. (United States) Gefran S.p.A. (Italy) Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Honeywell International, Inc. iFM Electronic GmbH (Germany) Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Keyence Corporation (United States) Kistler Instrumente AG (Switzerland) Meggitt PLC (United Kingdom) NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands) Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan) Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan) Pepperl+Fuchs SE (Germany) Rockwell Automation, Inc. (United States) Schneider Electric SE (France) Sensata Technologies, Inc. (United States) SICK AG (Germany) Siemens AG (Germany) TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland) First Sensor AG (Germany) TDK Corporation (Japan) WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG
5. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Industrial Sensors Market Overview by Type
- Industrial Sensors Type Market Overview by Global Region Accelerometers, Flow Sensors, Force Sensors, Gas Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Image Sensors, Level Sensors, Optical Sensors, Position Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Proximity Sensors, Temperature Sensors, and Touch Sensors
- Industrial Sensors Functionality Type Market Overview by Global Region Contact Sensors Contactless Sensors
- Industrial Sensors End-Use Industry Market Overview by Global Region Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Chemical, Electronics, Energy & Power, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Mining, Oil & Gas, and Pharmaceutical
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
7. NORTH AMERICA
- North American Industrial Sensors Market Overview
- By Geographic Region By Type By Functionality By End-Use Industry
- THE UNITED STATES
- Industrial Sensors Market Overview by Type, Functionality, and End-Use Industry
- Industrial Sensors Market Overview by Type, Functionality, and End-Use Industry
- Industrial Sensors Market Overview by Type, Functionality, and End-Use Industry
8. EUROPE
- European Industrial Sensors Market Overview
- By Geographic Region By Type By Functionality By End-Use Industry
- FRANCE
- Industrial Sensors Market Overview by Type, Functionality, and End-Use Industry
- Industrial Sensors Market Overview by Type, Functionality, and End-Use Industry
- Industrial Sensors Market Overview by Type, Functionality, and End-Use Industry
- Industrial Sensors Market Overview by Type, Functionality, and End-Use Industry
- Industrial Sensors Market Overview by Type, Functionality, and End-Use Industry
- Industrial Sensors Market Overview by Type, Functionality, and End-Use Industry
- Industrial Sensors Market Overview by Type, Functionality, and End-Use Industry
9. ASIA-PACIFIC
- Asia-Pacific Industrial Sensors Market Overview
- By Geographic Region By Sensor Type By Functionality Type By End-Use Industry
- CHINA
- Industrial Sensors Market Overview by Sensor Type, Functionality Type, and End-Use Industry
- Industrial Sensors Market Overview by Sensor Type, Functionality Type, and End-Use Industry
- Industrial Sensors Market Overview by Sensor Type, Functionality Type, and End-Use Industry
- Industrial Sensors Market Overview by Sensor Type, Functionality Type, and End-Use Industry
- Industrial Sensors Market Overview by Sensor Type, Functionality Type, and End-Use Industry
10. SOUTH AMERICA
- South American Industrial Sensors Market Overview
- By Geographic Region By Type By Functionality By End-Use Industry
- ARGENTINA
- Industrial Sensors Market Overview by Type, Functionality, and End-Use Industry
- Industrial Sensors Market Overview by Type, Functionality, and End-Use Industry
- Industrial Sensors Market Overview by Type, Functionality, and End-Use Industry
11. REST OF WORLD
- Rest of World Industrial Sensors Market Overview by Type, Functionality, and End-Use Industry
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
- NORTH AMERICA EUROPE ASIA-PACIFIC REST OF WORLD
PART D: ANNEXURE
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY FEEDBACK
Companies Featured
- ABB Limited AMETEK, Inc. Amphenol Corporation ams-OSRAM AG FineTek Co., Ltd. Azbil Corporation Balluff GmbH Baumer Holding AG Bosch Sensortech GmbH CTS Corporation Denso Corporation Dwyer Instruments LLC E+E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H Endress+Hauser Group Services AG Fortive Corporation Gefran S.p.A. Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG Honeywell International, Inc. iFM Electronic GmbH Infineon Technologies AG Keyence Corporation Kistler Instrumente AG Meggitt PLC NXP Semiconductors N.V. Panasonic Holdings Corporation Pepperl+Fuchs SE Rockwell Automation, Inc. Schneider Electric SE Sensata Technologies, Inc. SICK AG Siemens AG TE Connectivity Ltd. TDK Corporation WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG
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