Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) - Global Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2032 Market To Reach US$17 Billion As Sustainable Construction And Furniture Demand Accelerate

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market to Reach US$17 Billion by 2032

The global Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) market is valued at an estimated US$11.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$17 billion and 11.4 million metric tons by 2032. Market value is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% during the 2025-2032 period.

Growth in the global WPC market is supported by rising demand for sustainable building materials, continued replacement of traditional wood products, expanding construction and infrastructure investment, and increased spending on residential renovation and outdoor living spaces. Durability, low maintenance requirements, design flexibility and suitability for a wide range of shapes, colors and textures continue to strengthen demand across decking, fencing, railing systems, cladding, automotive components, furniture and consumer goods.

Regional Wood Plastic Composites Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific leads the global Wood Plastic Composites market, accounting for 57.5% of volume consumption in 2025. The region is projected to reach 6.7 million metric tons by 2032, increasing its global share to 59.4%. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development and greater adoption of environmentally responsible construction materials are reinforcing regional market growth.

North America is the second-largest regional market, with Asia-Pacific and North America collectively representing more than 90% of global demand. Europe holds a comparatively smaller share. South America is expected to record the fastest regional expansion, advancing at a 9% CAGR from 2025 to 2032 and reaching 104 thousand metric tons. The Rest of World market is forecast to grow at a 7.4% CAGR as building activity and awareness of sustainable materials increase.

Market Analysis by Plastic Type

Polyethylene (PE) is the dominant plastic type, representing 73% of global WPC volume demand in 2025. PE based WPC consumption is forecast to reach 8.1 million metric tons by 2032, maintaining a 72% market share due to extensive use in decking, fencing and other outdoor construction products.

Polypropylene (PP) ranks as the second-largest segment, followed closely by Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC). Other Plastics are expected to achieve the fastest growth at a 7.6% CAGR through 2032. PVC is projected to expand at a 7.3% CAGR and reach 1.3 million metric tons by the end of the forecast period.

Market Analysis by Application

Building & Construction remains the largest end-use sector, led by decking. The decking segment is valued at US$6.3 billion in 2025, equivalent to 55% of the total market, and is forecast to reach US$9.1 billion by 2032.

Furniture is projected to be the fastest-growing WPC application, registering a 9.8% volume CAGR between 2025 and 2032. The segment is expected to reach 702 thousand metric tons and US$1.2 billion by 2032. Consumer Goods follows with a projected volume CAGR of 9% over the same period.

Leading Wood Plastic Composites Companies

Prominent companies operating in the global Wood Plastic Composites industry include Trex Company, Inc., AZEK Building Products, Inc., Fiberon, LLC, Oldcastle APG, Deceuninck nv, Silvadec France, UFP Industries, Inc., LX Hausys, Renolit SE and Anhui Sentai WPC Group. The report profiles more than 30 companies and examines relevant corporate, product and industry developments.

Wood Plastic Composites Market Report Scope

The report analyzes the global WPC market by plastic type, application and geographic region. It covers historical data from 2022 to 2025 and forecasts from 2025 to 2032, with market measurements provided in metric tons and US$.



Historical Period: 2022-2025

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2025-2032

Units: Volume consumption in metric tons and market value in US$ Companies Mentioned: 30+

Geographic Coverage



North America: The United States, Canada and Mexico

Europe: Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America: Brazil, Colombia and Rest of South America Rest of World: Turkey, Russia and other markets

Plastic Type Segmentation



Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Other Plastics

Application Segmentation



Automotive

Building & Construction: Decking

Building & Construction: Railing & Fencing

Building & Construction: Other

Consumer Goods

Furniture Other Applications

Key Attributes:

