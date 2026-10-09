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Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) - Global Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2032 Market To Reach US$17 Billion As Sustainable Construction And Furniture Demand Accelerate


2026-10-09 05:31:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sustainable construction drives WPC demand, led by Asia-Pacific, PE-based products and decking, while furniture and consumer goods emerge as growth hotspots.

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market to Reach US$17 Billion by 2032

The global Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) market is valued at an estimated US$11.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$17 billion and 11.4 million metric tons by 2032. Market value is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% during the 2025-2032 period.

Growth in the global WPC market is supported by rising demand for sustainable building materials, continued replacement of traditional wood products, expanding construction and infrastructure investment, and increased spending on residential renovation and outdoor living spaces. Durability, low maintenance requirements, design flexibility and suitability for a wide range of shapes, colors and textures continue to strengthen demand across decking, fencing, railing systems, cladding, automotive components, furniture and consumer goods.

Regional Wood Plastic Composites Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific leads the global Wood Plastic Composites market, accounting for 57.5% of volume consumption in 2025. The region is projected to reach 6.7 million metric tons by 2032, increasing its global share to 59.4%. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development and greater adoption of environmentally responsible construction materials are reinforcing regional market growth.

North America is the second-largest regional market, with Asia-Pacific and North America collectively representing more than 90% of global demand. Europe holds a comparatively smaller share. South America is expected to record the fastest regional expansion, advancing at a 9% CAGR from 2025 to 2032 and reaching 104 thousand metric tons. The Rest of World market is forecast to grow at a 7.4% CAGR as building activity and awareness of sustainable materials increase.

Market Analysis by Plastic Type

Polyethylene (PE) is the dominant plastic type, representing 73% of global WPC volume demand in 2025. PE based WPC consumption is forecast to reach 8.1 million metric tons by 2032, maintaining a 72% market share due to extensive use in decking, fencing and other outdoor construction products.

Polypropylene (PP) ranks as the second-largest segment, followed closely by Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC). Other Plastics are expected to achieve the fastest growth at a 7.6% CAGR through 2032. PVC is projected to expand at a 7.3% CAGR and reach 1.3 million metric tons by the end of the forecast period.

Market Analysis by Application

Building & Construction remains the largest end-use sector, led by decking. The decking segment is valued at US$6.3 billion in 2025, equivalent to 55% of the total market, and is forecast to reach US$9.1 billion by 2032.

Furniture is projected to be the fastest-growing WPC application, registering a 9.8% volume CAGR between 2025 and 2032. The segment is expected to reach 702 thousand metric tons and US$1.2 billion by 2032. Consumer Goods follows with a projected volume CAGR of 9% over the same period.

Leading Wood Plastic Composites Companies

Prominent companies operating in the global Wood Plastic Composites industry include Trex Company, Inc., AZEK Building Products, Inc., Fiberon, LLC, Oldcastle APG, Deceuninck nv, Silvadec France, UFP Industries, Inc., LX Hausys, Renolit SE and Anhui Sentai WPC Group. The report profiles more than 30 companies and examines relevant corporate, product and industry developments.

Wood Plastic Composites Market Report Scope

The report analyzes the global WPC market by plastic type, application and geographic region. It covers historical data from 2022 to 2025 and forecasts from 2025 to 2032, with market measurements provided in metric tons and US$.

  • Historical Period: 2022-2025
  • Base Year: 2025
  • Forecast Period: 2025-2032
  • Units: Volume consumption in metric tons and market value in US$
  • Companies Mentioned: 30+

Geographic Coverage

  • North America: The United States, Canada and Mexico
  • Europe: Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • South America: Brazil, Colombia and Rest of South America
  • Rest of World: Turkey, Russia and other markets

Plastic Type Segmentation

  • Polyethylene (PE)
  • Polypropylene (PP)
  • Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
  • Other Plastics

Application Segmentation

  • Automotive
  • Building & Construction: Decking
  • Building & Construction: Railing & Fencing
  • Building & Construction: Other
  • Consumer Goods
  • Furniture
  • Other Applications

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 442
Forecast Period 2025 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $17 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION

  • Global WPC Market Snapshot
    • By Geographic Region
    • By Application
    • By Plastic Type
  • Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market Trends and Outlook
  • Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Products
  • Conversion from Traditional Materials
  • Rapid Urbanization and Growth in Repair and Remodeling
  • Consumer Preferences and Lifestyle Changes
  • Factors Limiting the Growth of WPCs in Automotive
  • Polyethylene-based (PE) WPC Dominates the Global WPC Market
  • East-West WPC Market Dynamics: Assessing the Impact of Chinese Imports on European and North American Production
  • Product Outline
    • Wood Plastic Composites (WPCs)
    • WPC Manufacturing Process
    • Forming Technologies
    • Commonly Used Materials
    • Reinforcement Materials
    • Thermoplastic Resins
    • Additives
    • Advantages
    • Disadvantages
  • Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Applications
    • Building and Construction
    • Automotive
    • Furniture
    • Consumer Goods
    • Other Applications

2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Key Global Players
    • Alstone Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India)
    • Anhui Guofeng Wood-Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
    • Anhui Sentai WPC Group (China)
    • AZEK Building Products, Inc. (United States)
    • Beologic N.V. (Belgium)
    • Biofiber Tech Sweden AB (Sweden)
    • Deceuninck nv (Belgium)
    • Eurodeck Limited (United Kingdom)
    • Fiberon, LLC (United States)
    • FKuR Kunststoff GmbH (Germany)
    • Geolam AG (Switzerland)
    • Hosung WPC Co., Ltd. (China)
    • Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co.,Ltd. (China)
    • JELU-Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
    • Kosche Holzwerkstoffe GmbH & Co. KG
    • LX Hausys (South Korea)
    • Maeda Kosen Co., Ltd. (Japan)
    • Meixin Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (NewTechWood) (China)
    • Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co., Ltd (China)
    • NOVO-TECH Trading GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
    • Oldcastle APG (United States)
    • PolyPlank AB (Sweden)
    • Renolit SE (Germany)
    • Silvadec France (France)
    • Trex Company, Inc. (United States)
    • TVL Engineers Pvt. Ltd. (India)
    • UFP Industries, Inc. (United States)
    • UPM-Kymmene Corporation (Finland)
    • UPM Biocomposites
    • WERZALIT Austria GmbH (Austria)
    • WPC Corporation (Japan)
    • YKK AP Inc. (Japan)
    • Zhejiang Chengcheng New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Other Market Players
    • Air Water Ecoroca Inc. (Japan)
    • Akita Wood Co., Ltd. (Japan)
    • Andersen Corporation (United States)
    • Arkos (Brazil)
    • Arslan D?s Tic. Ltd. Sti. (Turkey)
    • Behin Pishbord Datar Company (Iran)
    • Bencomp S.R.L. (Romania)
    • Bon Wood Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
    • Bunka Shutter Co., Ltd. (Japan)
    • Cali Bamboo, LLC (United States)
    • Canaan Site Furnishings (Canada)
    • Composite Technology Wood Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)
    • DAIKEN Corporation (Japan)
    • Darvolex Ltd. (Bulgaria)
    • Decksafe Solutions Ltd (United Kingdom)
    • Doha Polymers Industry (Qatar)
    • Dura Composites Ltd. (United Kingdom)
    • DuxxBak Composite Decking (United States)
    • Ecowood Co., Ltd. (Japan)
    • Ecowood Industrial Ltda. (Brazil)
    • EPW - Tecnologia de Extrusao, Lda. (Portugal)
    • European Wood Plastic Development & Investment JSC (Vietnam)
    • Faza Industrial Group (Saudi Arabia)
    • Fibromix (Brazil)
    • FUKUVI Chemical Industry CO., LTD. (Japan)
    • GBT Co., Ltd. (Korea)
    • GMG Plywoods Pvt. Ltd. (India)
    • Green Technology Miyama Co., Ltd. (Japan)
    • Handy Techno Co., Ltd. (Japan)
    • Hebei Hongzhimu Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
    • Huzhou Xinfeng Wood Plastic Composite Co., Ltd. (China)
    • IDM (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
    • In Brasil Madeira Plastica Ambiental S.A. (Brazil)
    • Indigo Enterprises (India)
    • Industria Madeplast (Brazil)
    • Inocram s.r.l. (Italy)
    • Inplast Ltd. (Bulgaria)
    • Iperwood s.r.l (Italy)
    • I-TECHPLAST LLC (Russia)
    • JSC Holzhof Rus. (Russia)
    • Manac Co., Ltd. (Japan)
    • Master Deck LLC (Russia)
    • Maxis Products Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
    • ModWood Technologies Pty Ltd (Australia)
    • MOLLER GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
    • N2Hitech Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
    • NATURinFORM (Germany)
    • Nevskii Composite LLC (Russia)
    • Nortwood Composite Panel (Canada)
    • Ocean Plastics Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
    • Osaka Automatic Service Co., Ltd. (Japan)
    • Parazzo Group (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
    • Perceptive Profile Sdn Bhd. (Malaysia)
    • Polivan Group (Russia)
    • Polycomposite Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
    • Proyectos y Construcciones GFI S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)
    • Qatar Plastic and Wooden Products Company W.L.L. (Qatar)
    • Qingdao Barefoot Building Materials Co., Ltd. (China)
    • Reset - Madeira Ecologica (Brazil)
    • RKK-Composite LLC (Russia)
    • RusDecking LLC (Russia)
    • SAVEWOOD (Russia)
    • Sekisui Jushi Corporation (Japan)
    • SET-Production LLC (Russia)
    • Shandong Lvsen Wood-Plastic Composite Co., Ltd. (China)
    • Shanghai Unifloor New Material Co., Ltd. (China)
    • SIA"AM Energy" (Latvia)
    • SKEMA S.p.A. (Italy)
    • Suhul Alkhalej Industrial Co. (Saudi Arabia)
    • Sulapac Oy (Finland)
    • SV Woods (India)
    • Sylneo (France)
    • Tecnodeck (Portugal)
    • Terrace Solutions LLC (Russia)
    • The Wood Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
    • Timberdeck Sdn. Bhd (Malaysia)
    • TruNorth Decking (Canada)
    • UCM TherraWood (Turkey)
    • Varyazhsky Composite (Russia)
    • WAPS Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
    • Westwood-Polymer LLC (Russia)
    • With Garden Co., Ltd. (Japan)
    • WoodenTech Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
    • WoodflourMill, a.s. (Czech Republic)
    • WOODPECKER SAS (Colombia)
    • Yixing Hualong Wood Plastics New Material Co., Ltd. (China)
    • Yvyra Wood Works S.A. (Spain)
    • Zhejiang Kunhong New Material Co., Ltd. (China)
    • Zhejiang New Insight Material Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market by Plastic Type and Geographic Region
    • Polyethylene (PE) WPC
    • Polypropylene (PP) WPC
    • Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) WPC
    • Other Plastics-based WPC
  • Global Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market by Application and Geographic Region
    • Automotive
    • Building & Construction: Decking
    • Building & Construction: Railing & Fencing
    • Other Building & Construction Applications
    • Consumer Goods
    • Furniture
    • Other Applications

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
5. NORTH AMERICA

  • North American Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market Overview by Geographic Region, Plastic Type and Application
  • Country-wise Analysis by Plastic Type and Application
    • The United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico

6. EUROPE

  • European Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market Overview by Geographic Region, Plastic Type and Application
  • Country-wise Analysis by Plastic Type and Application
    • Belgium
    • Finland
    • France
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • The United Kingdom
    • Rest of Europe

7. ASIA-PACIFIC

  • Asia-Pacific Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market Overview by Geographic Region, Plastic Type and Application
  • Country-wise Analysis by Plastic Type and Application
    • Australia
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific

8. SOUTH AMERICA

  • South American Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market Overview by Geographic Region, Plastic Type and Application
  • Country-wise Analysis by Plastic Type and Application
    • Brazil
    • Columbia
    • Rest of South America

9. REST OF WORLD

  • Rest of World Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market Overview by Geographic Region, Plastic Type and Application
  • Region-wise Analysis by Plastic Type and Application
    • Middle-East
    • Russia
    • Turkey

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

  • NORTH AMERICA
  • EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • SOUTH AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • REST OF WORLD

PART D: ANNEXURE

  • RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
  • FEEDBACK


Companies Featured

  • Alstone Industries Pvt. Ltd.
  • Anhui Guofeng Wood-Plastic Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Anhui Sentai WPC Group
  • AZEK Building Products, Inc.
  • Beologic N.V.
  • Biofiber Tech Sweden AB
  • Deceuninck nv
  • Eurodeck Limited
  • Fiberon, LLC
  • FKuR Kunststoff GmbH
  • Geolam AG
  • Hosung WPC Co., Ltd.
  • Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
  • JELU-Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG
  • Kosche Holzwerkstoffe GmbH & Co. KG
  • LX Hausys
  • Maeda Kosen Co., Ltd.
  • Meixin Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (NewTechWood)
  • Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co., Ltd
  • NOVO-TECH Trading GmbH & Co. KG
  • Oldcastle APG
  • PolyPlank AB
  • Renolit SE
  • Silvadec France
  • Trex Company, Inc.
  • TVL Engineers Pvt. Ltd.
  • UFP Industries, Inc.
  • UPM-Kymmene Corporation
  • WERZALIT Austria GmbH
  • WPC Corporation
  • YKK AP Inc.
  • Zhejiang Chengcheng New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

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