Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) - Global Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2032 Market To Reach US$17 Billion As Sustainable Construction And Furniture Demand Accelerate
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|442
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$11.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$17 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
- Global WPC Market Snapshot
- By Geographic Region By Application By Plastic Type
- Wood Plastic Composites (WPCs) WPC Manufacturing Process Forming Technologies Commonly Used Materials Reinforcement Materials Thermoplastic Resins Additives Advantages Disadvantages
- Building and Construction Automotive Furniture Consumer Goods Other Applications
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Key Global Players
- Alstone Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India) Anhui Guofeng Wood-Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Anhui Sentai WPC Group (China) AZEK Building Products, Inc. (United States) Beologic N.V. (Belgium) Biofiber Tech Sweden AB (Sweden) Deceuninck nv (Belgium) Eurodeck Limited (United Kingdom) Fiberon, LLC (United States) FKuR Kunststoff GmbH (Germany) Geolam AG (Switzerland) Hosung WPC Co., Ltd. (China) Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co.,Ltd. (China) JELU-Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Kosche Holzwerkstoffe GmbH & Co. KG LX Hausys (South Korea) Maeda Kosen Co., Ltd. (Japan) Meixin Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (NewTechWood) (China) Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co., Ltd (China) NOVO-TECH Trading GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Oldcastle APG (United States) PolyPlank AB (Sweden) Renolit SE (Germany) Silvadec France (France) Trex Company, Inc. (United States) TVL Engineers Pvt. Ltd. (India) UFP Industries, Inc. (United States) UPM-Kymmene Corporation (Finland) UPM Biocomposites WERZALIT Austria GmbH (Austria) WPC Corporation (Japan) YKK AP Inc. (Japan) Zhejiang Chengcheng New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Air Water Ecoroca Inc. (Japan) Akita Wood Co., Ltd. (Japan) Andersen Corporation (United States) Arkos (Brazil) Arslan D?s Tic. Ltd. Sti. (Turkey) Behin Pishbord Datar Company (Iran) Bencomp S.R.L. (Romania) Bon Wood Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Bunka Shutter Co., Ltd. (Japan) Cali Bamboo, LLC (United States) Canaan Site Furnishings (Canada) Composite Technology Wood Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia) DAIKEN Corporation (Japan) Darvolex Ltd. (Bulgaria) Decksafe Solutions Ltd (United Kingdom) Doha Polymers Industry (Qatar) Dura Composites Ltd. (United Kingdom) DuxxBak Composite Decking (United States) Ecowood Co., Ltd. (Japan) Ecowood Industrial Ltda. (Brazil) EPW - Tecnologia de Extrusao, Lda. (Portugal) European Wood Plastic Development & Investment JSC (Vietnam) Faza Industrial Group (Saudi Arabia) Fibromix (Brazil) FUKUVI Chemical Industry CO., LTD. (Japan) GBT Co., Ltd. (Korea) GMG Plywoods Pvt. Ltd. (India) Green Technology Miyama Co., Ltd. (Japan) Handy Techno Co., Ltd. (Japan) Hebei Hongzhimu Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Huzhou Xinfeng Wood Plastic Composite Co., Ltd. (China) IDM (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Thailand) In Brasil Madeira Plastica Ambiental S.A. (Brazil) Indigo Enterprises (India) Industria Madeplast (Brazil) Inocram s.r.l. (Italy) Inplast Ltd. (Bulgaria) Iperwood s.r.l (Italy) I-TECHPLAST LLC (Russia) JSC Holzhof Rus. (Russia) Manac Co., Ltd. (Japan) Master Deck LLC (Russia) Maxis Products Co., Ltd. (Thailand) ModWood Technologies Pty Ltd (Australia) MOLLER GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) N2Hitech Co., Ltd. (South Korea) NATURinFORM (Germany) Nevskii Composite LLC (Russia) Nortwood Composite Panel (Canada) Ocean Plastics Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) Osaka Automatic Service Co., Ltd. (Japan) Parazzo Group (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Thailand) Perceptive Profile Sdn Bhd. (Malaysia) Polivan Group (Russia) Polycomposite Sdn Bhd (Malaysia) Proyectos y Construcciones GFI S.A. de C.V. (Mexico) Qatar Plastic and Wooden Products Company W.L.L. (Qatar) Qingdao Barefoot Building Materials Co., Ltd. (China) Reset - Madeira Ecologica (Brazil) RKK-Composite LLC (Russia) RusDecking LLC (Russia) SAVEWOOD (Russia) Sekisui Jushi Corporation (Japan) SET-Production LLC (Russia) Shandong Lvsen Wood-Plastic Composite Co., Ltd. (China) Shanghai Unifloor New Material Co., Ltd. (China) SIA"AM Energy" (Latvia) SKEMA S.p.A. (Italy) Suhul Alkhalej Industrial Co. (Saudi Arabia) Sulapac Oy (Finland) SV Woods (India) Sylneo (France) Tecnodeck (Portugal) Terrace Solutions LLC (Russia) The Wood Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Timberdeck Sdn. Bhd (Malaysia) TruNorth Decking (Canada) UCM TherraWood (Turkey) Varyazhsky Composite (Russia) WAPS Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Westwood-Polymer LLC (Russia) With Garden Co., Ltd. (Japan) WoodenTech Co. Ltd. (South Korea) WoodflourMill, a.s. (Czech Republic) WOODPECKER SAS (Colombia) Yixing Hualong Wood Plastics New Material Co., Ltd. (China) Yvyra Wood Works S.A. (Spain) Zhejiang Kunhong New Material Co., Ltd. (China) Zhejiang New Insight Material Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market by Plastic Type and Geographic Region
- Polyethylene (PE) WPC Polypropylene (PP) WPC Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) WPC Other Plastics-based WPC
- Automotive Building & Construction: Decking Building & Construction: Railing & Fencing Other Building & Construction Applications Consumer Goods Furniture Other Applications
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
5. NORTH AMERICA
- North American Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market Overview by Geographic Region, Plastic Type and Application Country-wise Analysis by Plastic Type and Application
- The United States Canada Mexico
6. EUROPE
- European Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market Overview by Geographic Region, Plastic Type and Application Country-wise Analysis by Plastic Type and Application
- Belgium Finland France Germany Italy Spain The United Kingdom Rest of Europe
7. ASIA-PACIFIC
- Asia-Pacific Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market Overview by Geographic Region, Plastic Type and Application Country-wise Analysis by Plastic Type and Application
- Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific
8. SOUTH AMERICA
- South American Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market Overview by Geographic Region, Plastic Type and Application Country-wise Analysis by Plastic Type and Application
- Brazil Columbia Rest of South America
9. REST OF WORLD
- Rest of World Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market Overview by Geographic Region, Plastic Type and Application Region-wise Analysis by Plastic Type and Application
- Middle-East Russia Turkey
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
- NORTH AMERICA EUROPE ASIA-PACIFIC SOUTH AMERICA MIDDLE EAST REST OF WORLD
PART D: ANNEXURE
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY FEEDBACK
Companies Featured
- Alstone Industries Pvt. Ltd. Anhui Guofeng Wood-Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. Anhui Sentai WPC Group AZEK Building Products, Inc. Beologic N.V. Biofiber Tech Sweden AB Deceuninck nv Eurodeck Limited Fiberon, LLC FKuR Kunststoff GmbH Geolam AG Hosung WPC Co., Ltd. Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co., Ltd. JELU-Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG Kosche Holzwerkstoffe GmbH & Co. KG LX Hausys Maeda Kosen Co., Ltd. Meixin Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (NewTechWood) Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co., Ltd NOVO-TECH Trading GmbH & Co. KG Oldcastle APG PolyPlank AB Renolit SE Silvadec France Trex Company, Inc. TVL Engineers Pvt. Ltd. UFP Industries, Inc. UPM-Kymmene Corporation WERZALIT Austria GmbH WPC Corporation YKK AP Inc. Zhejiang Chengcheng New Material Technology Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment