NGS Informatics And Clinical Genomics Market, 2026-2036: Global Forecast By Technology And Application AI And Cloud Platforms Propel Market To $16.65 Billion By 2036

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "NGS Informatics and Clinical Genomics Market: Focus on Offering, Technology, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2026-2036" has been added tooffering.

The global NGS informatics and clinical genomics market was valued at $3,251.4 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $16,650.3 million by 2036, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.80% from 2026 to 2036. Market growth is being driven by rising next-generation sequencing volumes and expanding applications across precision oncology, rare-disease diagnosis, newborn screening, population genomics, biobanking, biomarker discovery, drug development, and precision medicine.

Academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and clinics increasingly rely on NGS informatics platforms for sample management, sequencing-data processing, variant identification, clinical interpretation, report generation, and genomic-data storage. Demand is shifting toward integrated, interoperable, AI-enabled, and cloud-based platforms that can support genomic information throughout its lifecycle.

Market Trends and Industrial Impact

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, phenotype matching, automated variant interpretation, clinical decision support, multi-omics integration, long-read sequencing analysis, pangenome-aware workflows, and longitudinal genomic reanalysis are reshaping the competitive landscape. Organizations are prioritizing platforms that connect sequencing instruments, laboratory information management systems, analytical pipelines, curated knowledge bases, electronic health records, clinical reports, and secure storage environments.

NGS informatics solutions are improving analytical efficiency across precision oncology, inherited-disorder testing, pharmacogenomics, infectious-disease genomics, biomarker research, clinical-trial development, and population-scale studies. Cloud-based platforms provide scalable computing and remote collaboration capabilities, while AI-assisted tools help accelerate variant annotation, evidence review, phenotype matching, and clinical reporting.

Leading market participants include SOPHiA GENETICS, DNAnexus, Inc., DNASTAR, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., GenomOncology, LLC, Illumina, Inc., Sapio Sciences, Velsera, Amazon.com, Inc. through Amazon Web Services, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, and Siemens AG.

Market Segmentation Highlights



By offering: Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), NGS-based Genomics Informatics Tools, NGS-based Proteomics Informatics Tools, and Storage, Infrastructure, and Computing Platforms.

By technology: Blockchain-enabled Genomic Data Platforms, Data Aggregation Software, AI/Machine Learning and Cloud Computing-based Genomic Informatics Platforms, Clinical Decision Support-based Genomic Platforms, and other technologies.

By application: Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine, Differential Gene Expression, and other applications.

By end user: Academics and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Hospitals and Clinics. By region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

NGS-based genomics informatics tools held the largest offering share in 2025 because of their extensive use in read alignment, sequencing-data processing, variant identification, annotation, clinical interpretation, and report generation. Continued growth is supported by increasing clinical sequencing volumes and the integration of advanced algorithms, curated knowledge bases, cloud infrastructure, and automated reporting workflows.

AI/Machine Learning and Cloud Computing-based Genomic Informatics Platforms are expected to lead the technology segment. These platforms support scalable analysis of complex sequencing datasets, automated variant detection, genomic annotation, biomarker identification, phenotype matching, disease-risk assessment, and clinical interpretation. Adoption is also benefiting from remote access, workflow automation, multi-omics integration, and reduced dependence on on-premises infrastructure.

Precision Medicine is projected to remain the leading application segment as genomic information becomes more important for disease-risk assessment, diagnosis, treatment selection, therapeutic monitoring, and pharmacogenomics. Academics and Research Institutes are expected to lead by end user, supported by government funding, genomic consortia, shared sequencing facilities, high-performance computing resources, and expanding AI- and cloud-based research capabilities.

Regional Outlook

North America is expected to retain the largest share of the NGS informatics and clinical genomics market. Growth is supported by advanced genomic-research infrastructure, strong precision-medicine adoption, extensive NGS use in oncology and rare-disease diagnosis, established cloud-computing capabilities, and investment in biobanks and population-genomics programs. The U.S. represents the region's largest country-level market due to its concentration of research institutions, diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical organizations, and healthcare systems.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest growth from 2026 to 2036. Healthcare digitization, population-genomics initiatives, pharmaceutical research, and investment in cloud and bioinformatics infrastructure are accelerating adoption across China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Singapore.

Recent Market Developments



In February 2026, SOPHiA GENETICS added two major U.S. integrated healthcare systems to its network. The organizations adopted the SOPHiA DDM Platform and SOPHiA DDM Enhanced Exome application to support hereditary-cancer and rare-disease analysis for up to 60,000 patients annually.

In May 2026, QIAGEN N.V. announced a collaboration with NVIDIA Corporation to combine graph-based artificial intelligence with curated bioinformatics knowledge bases for drug discovery, genomic interpretation, biomarker research, and clinical decision support.

In August 2025, Illumina, Inc. released Connected Insights v5.2, expanding oncology-focused genomic interpretation and reporting capabilities for NGS laboratories. In June 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., National University Hospital Singapore, and Mirxes signed a memorandum of understanding to develop and validate advanced NGS genomic-testing solutions for cancer in Southeast Asian populations.

Growth Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

The growing adoption of precision oncology and NGS-based companion diagnostics is a major market driver. Cancer profiling generates complex information involving mutations, copy-number alterations, gene fusions, structural variants, and other molecular changes. Laboratories require validated solutions for secondary analysis, quality control, evidence review, therapy matching, clinical reporting, and integration with laboratory and healthcare systems.

Market expansion is constrained by genomic-data privacy requirements, cybersecurity risks, inconsistent variant interpretation, regulatory complexity, interoperability limitations, and shortages of trained bioinformatics and clinical-genomics professionals. Vendors must address encryption, multifactor authentication, role-based access, audit trails, consent management, data-residency controls, and jurisdiction-specific compliance. These requirements can increase deployment costs and extend procurement and validation timelines.

Significant opportunities are emerging in automated genomic reanalysis, long-read sequencing, pangenome-aware workflows, multi-omics integration, secure cloud collaboration, and population-scale genomics. Platforms that combine analytical accuracy, scalable computing, workflow automation, curated evidence, cybersecurity, and clinical reporting are positioned to benefit as genomic testing becomes more integrated with routine healthcare and pharmaceutical research.

Strategic Value and Research Methodology

The market analysis supports product, innovation, growth, marketing, and competitive planning across NGS informatics offerings, technologies, applications, end users, and regions. It assesses market demand, platform adoption, competitive positioning, partnerships, product launches, acquisitions, clinical-network expansion, and integration strategies.

Market estimates cover 2024 to 2036, with 2025 as the base year and 2026 to 2036 as the forecast period. Findings were developed through primary interviews with executives, product managers, laboratory directors, bioinformatics professionals, clinical geneticists, and technology leaders. Secondary research included company reports, SEC filings, investor presentations, product portfolios, recognized publications, journals, white papers, press releases, news sources, and industry databases. The results were validated through data triangulation, segment analysis, regional assessment, and evaluation of company performance and market penetration.

Companies Featured



SOPHiA GENETICS

DNAnexus, Inc.

DNASTAR

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

GenomOncology, LLC

Illumina, Inc.

Sapio Sciences (A Subsidiary of GHO Capital)

Velsera

Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services, Inc.)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc Siemens AG

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