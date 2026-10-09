Middle East Economic Survey (MEES): MENA Oil, Gas, And Energy Market Outlook Gulf Investment Opportunities Rise As LNG Expansion And Low-Cost Oil Reshape Energy Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Weekly MENA energy insights covering low-cost oil, LNG expansion, gas exploration, geopolitics, diversification and supply security.

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East Economic Survey (MEES)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'oil age' is not over. As global energy markets evolve, the Middle East continues to strengthen its comparative advantage as an investment destination. The region holds the world's largest concentration of low-cost oil reserves, includes many of the most cost-efficient producers and remains central to international energy security.

MEES provides specialist Middle East and North Africa energy intelligence for organizations seeking a deeper understanding of oil, natural gas, LNG, OPEC policy and regional investment trends. Its focused coverage offers a complete state-of-play and forward outlook for a market that plays a decisive role in global energy supply, demand and pricing.

Published weekly, MEES combines institutional knowledge with consultancy-grade analysis to examine the commercial, political and strategic developments shaping the energy sector. Coverage assesses production policy, export infrastructure, exploration, project development, economic diversification and geopolitical risk. This enables readers to identify emerging opportunities, evaluate market challenges and anticipate changes across a complex and rapidly developing region.

The Middle East & North Africa is home to most OPEC members and the lion's share of proven world oil reserves. It also includes leading natural gas and LNG suppliers, major exploration markets and countries pursuing ambitious plans to expand energy capacity while reducing their dependence on hydrocarbon revenues. MEES examines these interconnected priorities through authoritative reporting and forward-looking analysis.

Core regional coverage includes:



Middle East Gulf: The Gulf is home to some of the world's largest oil producers, including five major producers in Opec. It also includes Qatar, the world's largest LNG exporter, which is advancing a major capacity expansion. MEES monitors oil and gas production, LNG investment, export strategies and national development programs. Coverage also considers efforts by regional petrostates to accelerate economic diversification and reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint, through which the bulk of their energy exports flow.

Africa: North Africa remains a strategically important but politically and economically varied energy market. Egypt has strengthened its position through offshore gas development and investment in regional energy infrastructure. Tunisia continues to face investment challenges, while Libya's energy sector is affected by prolonged political and security uncertainty. Algeria is balancing the need to sustain oil and gas output, attract capital and respond to changing domestic and international market conditions. MEES provides country-specific insight into these developments and their implications for production, trade and investment. East Mediterranean: The Eastern Mediterranean is a global gas exploration hot-spot, supported by major discoveries such as Zohr offshore Egypt and Leviathan offshore Israel. Cyprus and Lebanon also remain prospective markets for offshore gas resources. However, complex geopolitics, maritime disputes, infrastructure requirements and commercial considerations have delayed development and limited revenues. MEES tracks exploration, field development, export options and regional cooperation to assess the area's long-term energy potential.

With focused weekly coverage, MEES helps energy companies, financial institutions, government bodies, consultants and investors understand the factors influencing Middle East oil markets, North Africa gas production, LNG expansion and OPEC strategy. Its combination of regional expertise, detailed reporting and future expectations provides decision-makers with actionable energy market intelligence in a period of transition.

Key Topics Covered:



Oil & Gas

OPEC

Energy Corporate Outlook

Refining & Petrochemicals

Power & Water

Geopolitics

Economics Data

Companies Featured



Anadarko

BP

Eni

ExxonMobil

MOL

Noble

OMV

Occidental

QP

Saudi Aramco

Shell

Statoil Total

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