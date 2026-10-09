Simon Pearce, CEO at Curity

Curity

Monica Enand, Chair of the Board at Curity

With extensive international leadership experience in cybersecurity and enterprise software, Pearce will lead Curity's next phase of growth.

- Simon PearceSTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Curity, a leading provider of identity and access solutions, today announced the appointment of Simon Pearce as its new Chief Executive Officer.He joins at a time when organizations are rethinking how they manage access beyond traditional human users. As applications, machines and AI agents increasingly act across digital ecosystems, organizations need greater control over who and what can access their systems, APIs and data. Curity provides the identity and access technology to enable that control.Simon previously held senior leadership roles at cybersecurity firms Netwrix, Quest Software and Quorum where he served as CEO.Monica Enand, Chair of the Board at Curity said:“We'd like to thank the former CEO Gustaf Sahlman for his leadership and all the important contributions he has made over the last 2.5 years.”“Simon now brings strong global leadership, deep cybersecurity experience, and a real ability to build and grow successful software businesses. As Curity enters its next phase, he brings exactly the experience we need to grow the business and strengthen our position in the identity and access market” said Monica Enand.“Curity has real depth in identity, authorization and open standards," said Simon Pearce. "The way organizations manage access is changing fast, especially with AI agents now acting across systems the way people used to. I'm looking forward to working with the team to build on that and scale the business.”

Viktoria Strandlund

Curity

+46 70 293 68 86

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Curity appoints Simon Pearce as Chief Executive Officer News Provided By Curity October 09, 2026, 09:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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