Beijing Weijiahua Dentistry Equipment Co.,Ltd

Beijing Weijiahua Dentistry Equipment Co., Ltd. was founded in 1996, operating its own brand YIPANG with a nationwide sales network.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beijing-based dental materials and equipment supplier Beijing Weijiahua reports ISO 13485:2016 coverage valid to 2027, an EU Declaration of Conformity for intraoral scanners, and a five-layer zirconia platform built for CAD/CAM laboratories and OEM buyers.BEIJING - Beijing Weijiahua Dentistry Equipment Co., Ltd., a dental equipment supplier established in 1996 and the operator of the YIPANG brand, has consolidated its dental zirconia block business around a multilayer gradient staining platform and a certification set that the company says now spans ISO 13485:2016, European Union market requirements and United States market access. The company is headquartered in Beijing and sells through a domestic network as well as export channels covering the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South America, North America, Eastern Europe, North Africa and Australia.Industry Context: CAD/CAM Milling Keeps Zirconia Demand Laboratory-LedZirconia-based dental materials generated approximately USD 1.2 billion in global revenue in 2025, a base that Grand View Research projects will reach USD 2.3 billion by 2033. Within that category, zirconia discs recorded the largest revenue share at 63.1% in 2025, while CAD/CAM milling accounted for 82.4% of process revenue, according to the same research. Dental laboratories remained the dominant end user at 45.3% of 2025 market share, and the United States represented 40% of zirconia dental material revenue.Aggregate market sizing varies by research scope. SNS Insider estimated the zirconia-based dental materials market at USD 367.67 million for 2025, against the USD 1.2 billion figure published by Grand View Research, reflecting different segment definitions rather than a disagreement about direction. In material terms, 3Y-TZP grades held the largest revenue share at 35.9% in 2025.The practical implication for suppliers is that zirconia block demand is coupled to laboratory milling and sintering capacity rather than to standalone material purchases. Adjacent segments show comparable expansion: Fortune Business Insights sized the dental milling machine market at USD 2.45 billion in 2025 with an expected USD 3.9 billion by 2030, while Grand View Research estimated dental 3D printing at USD 4.9 billion in 2025, rising toward USD 26.7 billion by 2033. For buyers, the workflow of scanner, design software, mill, furnace and validated consumables is the unit of evaluation, not the block alone.YIPANG Multilayer Zirconia Blocks: Gradient Colour With Strength and Translucency BalanceThe company's principal zirconia platform is the 4D-PRO-ML block, which uses a five-layer stacked powder structure that varies hardness, strength, permeability and colour across the disc. According to company specifications, the model delivers flexural strength between 800 MPa and 1,200 MPa and translucency between 43% and 49%, allowing a milled restoration to present a cervical-to-incisal shade transition without manual layering. The design is aimed at aesthetic crown and bridge work.Material inputs are specified as 100% Sinocera powder, with the 4D-Pro-ML grade using pure 5Y powder to support colour behaviour and aesthetic performance. The block is supplied at a 98 mm disc diameter in thicknesses of 10 mm, 12 mm, 14 mm, 16 mm, 18 mm and 20 mm. Sintering is carried out in a 1,430 to 1,450 degrees Celsius range, with 1,450 degrees Celsius given as the nominal sintering temperature; company guidance warns against rapid temperature change to prevent cracking and states that the maximum sintering temperature should not be exceeded.Two further grades address different trade-offs. SHT-C is specified at more than 45% translucency with strength above 900 MPa, while SHT-ML is specified at more than 46% translucency and more than 1,000 MPa. Together the grades are positioned for anterior aesthetics, posterior crowns and multi-unit or full-arch bridges.For laboratories, the operative test is not a single peak value but batch behaviour. Uniform translucency and stable sintering shrinkage determine whether a multi-unit case can be completed without remakes, and they are the two characteristics most frequently cited in the company's account of long-term client feedback.Beyond Zirconia: A Full-Chain Digital Dentistry PortfolioZirconia blocks are one component of a portfolio the company describes as covering the digital restorative workflow. The reported range includes:Glass ceramics and press ingots for anterior and pressed restorations;PMMA, PEEK, wax and resin discs, supplied in multiple shades and sizes, for temporary restorations, surgical guides and wax patterns;Titanium alloy discs and custom implant abutments designed from patient data and described as compatible with multiple implant systems;Intraoral and laboratory scanners using optical systems and AI-assisted algorithms for digital impression capture and data transfer;Five-axis dry and wet milling machines with a rigid structure and motion control covering zirconia, PEEK and lithium disilicate;3D printers and metal printing powder for SLM production of cobalt-chromium and titanium restorations;Sintering furnaces, porcelain furnaces and precision milling burs.The company characterises the wider portfolio as a digital dentistry ecosystem spanning data acquisition, CAD design, milling, additive manufacturing and final restoration delivery. For laboratories comparing supply routes, the relevant question is whether scanner output, mill toolpaths, sintering programmes and validated blank specifications come from a single accountable supply chain or from several unconnected vendors.OEM and ODM Capability: Capacity, Lead Times and Quality ControlManufacturing flexibility is a central part of the company's commercial position. Supplied company data states that OEM and ODM production services are both available and that almost all specifications can be customised. Monthly capacity is stated at 15,000 pieces, with lead times of 15 to 30 working days and a negotiable small minimum order quantity.Quality control is described as 100% raw material inspection plus random inspection of finished products. After-sales support is provided as online technical guidance, with a stated response time of within 24 hours. Documented purchasing terms set the minimum order at one box for standard models and five boxes for customised products, with domestic express delivery or export sea and air freight, including FOB Shanghai and Tianjin terms. Buyers are asked to check quantity on receipt, report damage or deformation within 48 hours with photographs, and sampling tests are supported before volume orders. Payment terms are full payment before shipment.For laboratories evaluating a second or replacement material source, three elements typically drive the decision: whether the supplier can hold dimensional and shade tolerances across lots, whether custom formats such as non-standard thicknesses or shade mapping can be produced within a commercial lead time, and whether technical support is available during sintering and finishing. Stated capacity, lead time and sampling terms allow buyers to test these points against a defined schedule rather than on sample aesthetics alone.Certification Position: ISO 13485, EU MDR and FDACertification documentation underpins the company's position in regulated markets.ISO 13485:2016. Certificate number 381240434R0S was issued by Shanghai POSI Certification Co., Ltd. under the standard GB/T 42061-2022 and ISO 13485:2016. The certificate is valid from 27 December 2024 to 26 December 2027. Its scope covers the design, production and sales of dental medical materials and dental equipment, and the markets listed include the European Union, the United States and the Middle East. Products referenced in company documentation include glass ceramics, zirconia blocks, titanium discs, PMMA discs, PEEK discs, wax discs, metal printing powder and implant abutments.European Union. An EU Declaration of Conformity issued under Regulation (EU) 2017/745 covers intraoral scanners, models YP-X and YP-800, classified as Class I medical devices. The declaration is a manufacturer self-declaration carrying single registration number SRN: CN-MF-000045919, dated 1 April 2026.United States. The company states that its zirconia, glass ceramic, intraoral scanner and implant abutment products have obtained FDA certification for the United States market.Regulatory context shapes how these documents are read. The European Commission classifies most dental implants and restorative materials as high-risk under MDR 2017/745, requiring intensive clinical data, which raises the documentation burden for any supplier entering the EU. Certification therefore functions as a market access gate rather than a marketing claim, and laboratories operating across regions increasingly request certificate numbers, issuing bodies and expiry dates during supplier qualification.ISO 13485 certificate for dental medical materials and dental equipment productionThe ISO 13485:2016 certificate covering design, production and sales of dental medical materials and dental equipment is valid to 26 December 2027. Image: YIPANGMarket Impact: Export Reach and Exhibition ActivityIn March 2025 the company exhibited at the International Dental Show in Cologne at Hall 5.1, stands H018 and J019-B, presenting ultra-translucent multilayer zirconia blocks produced with multilayer gradient staining alongside glass ceramic materials. The company reported that the stand attracted professionals from more than 40 countries on the opening day.Export activity accounts for 40% to 55% of the business, with stated markets spanning the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South America, North America, Eastern Europe, North Africa and Australia. The company reports hundreds of long-term clients among dental laboratories, clinics and distributors, with cited feedback centred on material stability and aesthetic outcomes, a low complaint rate, uniform translucency, stable sintering shrinkage and compatibility with most CAD/CAM systems.Operationally, the company works from a 2,000 sq m facility with 80 employees and a 25-engineer research and development team focused on dental material formulation, process optimisation and new product development. These figures describe an organisation sized for laboratory and distributor contracts rather than high-volume industrial output, which is consistent with stated monthly capacity of 15,000 pieces and lead times measured in working days.Analyst PerspectiveThird-party data supports the direction of the category but not the position of any single supplier. CAD/CAM milling's 82.4% share of zirconia process revenue and the 45.3% end-user share held by dental laboratories indicate that material suppliers compete for laboratory standardisation, where switching follows validated repeatability rather than price alone.Equipment supply chains remain connected to that decision. Fortune Business Insights identified Roland DG, Amann Girrbach and vhf camfacture as significant market share holders in the dental milling machine sector as of 2024, a reminder that material and machine choices are frequently evaluated together by laboratories planning capacity.Forecast dispersion is also relevant to planning. Published estimates for the zirconia-based dental materials market for 2025 range from USD 367.67 million to USD 1.2 billion, and forecasts for the adjacent lithium disilicate segment range from an 18.8% CAGR published by Intel Market Research to 24.53% published by Business Research Insights. Buyers using market data to justify capital or material budgets should treat such ranges as scenario inputs rather than fixed growth assumptions.Closing OutlookThe certification timeline sets the near-term frame: the ISO 13485:2016 certificate covering design, production and sales of dental medical materials and equipment runs to 26 December 2027. Over the same period, the company's product documentation positions multilayer zirconia, glass ceramics, scanning, milling, 3D printing and abutment production as one integrated workflow offer rather than separate product lines, with OEM and ODM services available for laboratories and distributors requiring customised specifications.What determines outcomes in this segment is less the breadth of a catalogue than documented consistency: certificate numbers that can be verified, batch behaviour that survives multi-unit cases, and lead times that hold when laboratory demand peaks. The company reports 15,000 pieces of monthly capacity and 15 to 30 working day lead times against that standard.For dental laboratories, distributors and clinic groups assessing zirconia supply in 2026 and 2027, the practical checklist is straightforward: confirm certificate coverage and expiry dates for each product family, request sampling tests before committing to volume, and verify that the material sintering curve is compatible with existing furnace programmes.

Jaye Yang

Beijing Weijiahua Dentistry Equipment Co.,Ltd

+ +86-158-0156-5064

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Digital Dentistry Pioneer: YIPANG Builds Dental Zirconia Block Brand Moat with Multilayer Tech & Triple Certs News Provided By Htnxt October 09, 2026, 09:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Science



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