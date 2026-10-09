What Products And Materials Can Be PVD Coated?
The practical question is how the complete coating system will perform on a specific product. Substrate hardness, heat tolerance, surface finish and geometry all influence adhesion and service life. Selecting PVD coating equipment starts with these details.
What Products Can Be PVD Coated?
Cutting Tools
End mills, drills, turning inserts, taps, gear hobs, broaches and saw blades are common PVD applications. Coatings such as TiN, TiAlN, AlTiN and CrN are selected according to the workpiece material, cutting conditions and tool failure mode.
For cutting tool coating solutions, edge preparation and coating thickness deserve close attention. Excessive thickness can change the cutting edge. Poor cleaning or grinding damage can undermine adhesion.
Molds, Dies and Industrial Components
Injection mold inserts, punches, forming dies and die-casting components can receive coatings to address abrasion, sticking or galling. PVD coating for molds and dies requires a review of the tool steel, heat treatment and working surface.
Gears, shafts, rollers, valve parts and other precision components are further candidates. The coating must suit the contact load, lubrication and mating material. A thin hard film needs adequate support from the substrate beneath it.
Decorative Hardware and Consumer Products
Door handles, faucets, bathroom fittings, watch cases, bracelets, jewelry and electronic housings can use decorative PVD coating for color and surface durability. Gold-toned TiN and ZrN are familiar examples; other film compositions produce additional finishes.
Polishing and brushing establish the underlying texture. PVD generally follows that texture and will not conceal deep scratches, casting pores or plating defects. Color approval should use a coated sample with the intended substrate and preparation.
Glass, Optical Parts and Selected Plastics
Lenses, filters, mirrors and display glass use PVD methods such as evaporation and sputtering to control reflection or transmission. Optical coating equipment requires precise film control and a process matched to the substrate.
Selected plastics can receive metallic or functional films through low-temperature vacuum processes. Polymer grade, moisture, outgassing and adhesion must be evaluated. Plastic metallization needs a different process from conventional hard coating on steel tools.
Which Materials Are Suitable for PVD Coating?
Substrate: Hardened tool steel and HSS
Typical products: Tools, punches, molds
Main consideration: Keep the process compatible with the heat treatment
Substrate: Cemented carbide
Typical products: Inserts, drills, end mills
Main consideration: Check binder condition and edge preparation
Substrate: Stainless steel
Typical products: Hardware, watches, instruments
Main consideration: Remove contamination and prepare the passive surface
Substrate: Titanium alloys
Typical products: Precision and decorative parts
Main consideration: Control surface oxides and coating adhesion
Substrate: Aluminum alloys
Typical products: Housings, trim, components
Main consideration: Evaluate heat sensitivity and substrate support
Substrate: Brass, copper and zinc alloys
Typical products: Faucets, handles, accessories
Main consideration: Assess porosity and any plated underlayers
Substrate: Glass, ceramics and silicon
Typical products: Optical and functional parts
Main consideration: Match cleaning, film stress and deposition conditions
Substrate: Selected polymers
Typical products: Reflectors, packaging, trim
Main consideration: Validate temperature, outgassing and film adhesion
What Can Make a Product Difficult to Coat?
Deep blind holes, narrow channels and hidden surfaces can receive limited coverage because PVD deposition is strongly affected by source access. Rotation improves exposure, but it cannot guarantee uniform coating inside every recess.
Oil, rust, silicone residue and unstable existing finishes can cause adhesion problems. Soft substrates may deform under load even when the coating is hard. Assembled parts containing adhesives, seals or lubricants also need review before vacuum processing.
Matching the Product to Huasheng Equipment
Huasheng offers AIP coating equipment, HiPIMS coating equipment, hybrid systems and decorative coating equipment. These categories serve different coating and production requirements. GFOUR, MD-series, HD-series and DECO-series machines provide options for evaluating industrial and decorative applications.
Send Huasheng the material grade, heat treatment, part dimensions, target coating, critical surfaces and batch volume. Include the current wear problem or an approved color sample. Sample trials can then establish adhesion, coverage and appearance before the production configuration is finalized.
Guangdong HUASHENG Nanotechnology Co., Ltd.
Guangdong HUASHENG Nanotechnology Co., Ltd.
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