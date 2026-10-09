Big Fundraising Ideas Highlights Cookie Dough Fundraiser Program As Demand For School Fundraisers Peaks This Fall

Industry Provider Since 1999 Reports Steady Growth in Cookie Dough Fundraiser Orders as Schools Nationwide Plan for Pre-Holiday Delivery

KYLE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Big Fundraising Ideas, a longstanding provider of School Fundraisers to schools, booster clubs and PTAs nationwide, today highlighted continued strong demand for its Cookie Dough Fundraiser program as schools move through the peak fall fundraising season. Since 1999, the company has supported thousands of school groups with a catalog of product-based fundraising programs. October consistently sees the highest interest in cookie dough, as organizers plan sales that deliver before Thanksgiving and the December holidays.

The company points to several factors behind the program's continued popularity among School Fundraisers coordinators:

Meaningful Profit Potential: The Cookie Dough Fundraiser program offers participating groups profit potential of up to 40 percent. Other programs in the company's broader catalog, including scratch cards, offer potential as high as 90 percent at volume.

No Upfront Cost: As with all Big Fundraising Ideas programs, schools and organizing groups can launch a cookie dough sale without any upfront financial commitment. It reduces risk for first-time organizers and returning groups alike.

Recognizable, Name-Brand Product: The program features Otis Spunkmeyer cookie dough, a name familiar to the parents, grandparents, and community members who make up the bulk of a typical school fundraiser's buyer base.

"Cookie dough is one of those fundraisers that never goes out of style, because families already know exactly what they're getting," said Clay Boggess, Consultant at Big Fundraising Ideas. "October is the month schools need to start thinking about it if they want products in hand before the holidays, and that's exactly when we see the strongest interest every year."

Big Fundraising Ideas offers its Cookie Dough Fundraiser program as part of a broader combination of online storefronts, traditional brochure campaigns, and direct-sale options, all supported by dedicated fundraising specialists and free shipping. The company's scalable model is designed to let groups of any size, from elementary schools to high school booster clubs, run a program suited to their goals.

Clay Boggess

Big Fundraising Ideas

+1 866-980-9930

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Big Fundraising Ideas Highlights Cookie Dough Fundraiser Program as Demand for School Fundraisers Peaks This Fall News Provided By Trendline Commerce October 09, 2026, 09:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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