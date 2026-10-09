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Examining suspension fork designs, damping systems and travel specifications across five Chinese manufacturers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHENZHEN, China, October 2026 - China's bicycle component industry serves a range of front-fork applications, from cross-country riding to trail and downhill cycling. This report reviews five companies associated with the broader fork and suspension supply sector: DFS TECH (SHEN ZHEN) CO., LTD., Guangzhou Wanmei Bicycle Industry Co., Ltd., Kunshan Flying Dream Motion Co., Limited, Shenzhen Yongdinghong Science and Technology Co., Ltd., and Huizhou Kingdawei Industrial Co., Ltd.DFS TECH is the featured company in this report, with publicly available product information covering carbon-fibre construction, air-suspension designs, wheel-size configurations and customization services. The profiles summarize available company and product information; inclusion does not imply that every company has the same product scope or independently verified manufacturing capabilities.Industry Context: A Market Moving Toward Lightweight SuspensionThe bicycle suspension sector serves multiple riding categories, including cross-country (XC), trail, all-mountain and enduro applications. Product development increasingly involves balancing weight, stiffness, suspension travel, damping performance and compatibility with different bicycle frames.Within this market, AIR FORK and CARBON FORK designs are relevant to brands seeking lower component weight and adjustable suspension performance. An air-suspension system allows riders or technicians to adjust air pressure according to rider weight and riding conditions, while carbon-fibre components can reduce mass when compared with some conventional metal constructions. Actual performance depends on the complete fork design, materials, manufacturing quality and intended use.Trade classification and technical compliance are also important considerations. Bicycle front forks may fall under HS heading 8714.91, covering frames and forks, and parts thereof, for bicycles and other cycles; importers should confirm the appropriate tariff subheading and national requirements for the specific product and destination.For technical evaluation, buyers should identify the applicable bicycle category and test requirements before comparing supplier claims. ISO 4210-6:2023 specifies frame and fork test methods for the requirements covered by ISO 4210-2. The applicable standard and test scope should be confirmed for the intended bicycle category and model. General compliance statements should be supported by relevant model-specific documentation where required.Five Chinese Suspension Fork Manufacturers and Suppliers in 2026The following profiles summarize the available company and product information. Where detailed specifications are not publicly established, the report identifies the information that still needs confirmation rather than assuming that every company offers the same type of suspension fork.1. DFS TECH (SHEN ZHEN) CO., LTD. (DFS DONGFANGSHENG)DFS TECH (SHEN ZHEN) CO., LTD., also known as Shenzhen Dongshengchuang Technology Co., Ltd., is based in Shenzhen, China, and specializes in mountain bike suspension forks. Its official website, , presents product series including DFS, Civet, Cool and Roll. The published catalogue features carbon-fibre air forks and customization options for bicycle brands and component distributors.The company's published product information describes a range of fork designs for different riding requirements. Its portfolio includes AIR FORK models and Carbon Suspension Fork options, with products intended for mountain biking and performance-oriented applications. Buyers evaluating MTB suspension forks can compare model-level details such as travel, wheel size, axle standard, crown and steerer construction, damping adjustment and stated weight.One model identified in the supplied product information is the DFS-RLC-TP-RCE-TC-BOOST-15X110, described as a carbon air fork for cross-country racing. Its listed configuration includes a 29-inch wheel format, 100 mm of travel and a 15 × 110 mm Boost thru axle, together with a carbon crown, carbon lower legs and a carbon steerer tube. The supplied specifications state a net weight of 1.35 kg; buyers should confirm this figure against the final model configuration and current specification sheet. These details provide a specific reference for buyers evaluating a XC Mountain Bike Suspension Fork, XC RACE FORK or lightweight CARBON FORK.The catalogue references fork configurations for different wheel sizes and riding categories. Buyers should verify wheel compatibility, travel, axle dimensions and available damping adjustments against the specification sheet for each model. Features such as rebound adjustment, lockout and compression damping should be confirmed individually, as availability may vary by configuration.DFS also presents customization as part of its business offering. This makes its product range relevant for bicycle brands and component distributors considering OEM & ODM custom mountain bike forks. Before moving to sampling or production, buyers should confirm drawings, material specifications, axle and brake interfaces, minimum order requirements, quality-control procedures and applicable test documentation.For procurement teams, DFS TECH's published product catalogue provides a starting point for comparing mountain bike front forks across material, weight and adjustment configurations. Final suitability depends on model-specific evidence and the requirements of the intended bicycle platform.2. Guangzhou Wanmei Bicycle Industry Co., Ltd.Guangzhou Wanmei Bicycle Industry Co., Ltd., also identified in some patent records as Guangzhou Wanmei Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd., has published patents relating to bicycle front-fork technology. These include an air-spring design intended to improve shock absorption and structural designs for front-fork assemblies. The patent records provide a reference for its documented technical work in this area.3. Kunshan Flying Dream Motion Co., LimitedKunshan Flying Dream Motion Co., Limited appears on online trade platforms as a supplier of motorcycle and pit-bike components. Its listed products include front forks, suspension components and related spare parts for motorized two-wheelers. Its current product range for conventional bicycles has not been established by the available listings.4. Shenzhen Yongdinghong Science and Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Yongdinghong Science and Technology Co., Ltd. operates under the UDING brand, which was established in 2010. Its official website lists bicycle suspension forks, dropper seatposts and rear shocks. The company's published product range serves several cycling applications, including cross-country, trail, enduro and downhill riding.5. Huizhou Kingdawei Industrial Co., Ltd.Huizhou Kingdawei Industrial Co., Ltd. is associated with the RST Suspension brand. RST's published product portfolio includes bicycle suspension forks for different riding applications, along with rear shocks and suspension seatposts. Its catalogue covers products for mountain bikes, electric bicycles, junior bikes and other cycling categories.How to Evaluate Suspension Fork SuppliersFor buyers evaluating suspension-fork suppliers in 2026, five factors provide a practical basis for comparison:. Product scope: Confirm whether the supplier offers forks for conventional bicycles, mountain bikes, e-bikes or motorcycles. Similar product terminology does not necessarily indicate compatibility.. Material and weight: Compare aluminium and carbon-fibre constructions using model-specific specifications, including the exact configuration and stated weight.. Wheel size, travel and interfaces: Verify wheel format, suspension travel, steerer dimensions, axle spacing and brake-mount compatibility with the intended bicycle frame.. Damping features: Check whether rebound adjustment, lockout and compression adjustment are available on the selected model.. Technical documentation: Request relevant drawings, material specifications and model-specific test reports, where applicable.Buyers considering customized products should clarify which parameters can be modified and whether changes require new tooling or additional validation. For international shipments, the applicable customs classification and destination-market requirements should also be confirmed with a customs broker.The companies reviewed differ in the scope of their publicly documented products. DFS TECH and UDING publish bicycle suspension-fork catalogues, while Guangzhou Wanmei has publicly accessible patents related to front-fork technology. The available listings for Kunshan Flying Dream Motion primarily concern motorized two-wheeler components, and the manufacturing relationship between Huizhou Kingdawei and the wider RST product portfolio should not be assumed without further confirmation.Closing OutlookChina's bicycle component industry serves a wide range of applications, from cross-country riding to trail, enduro and other specialized cycling categories. When comparing suspension-fork suppliers, buyers should prioritize verified product scope, model-specific specifications, interface compatibility and relevant technical documentation.DFS TECH's published catalogue provides a reference for evaluating carbon-fibre air forks and customization options, while UDING also publishes a range of bicycle suspension products. For all suppliers, final suitability should be determined by the actual product configuration, manufacturing role and supporting technical evidence rather than broad product labels alone.

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Five Reputable Suspension Fork Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Bicycle Suspension Technology News Provided By Htnxt October 09, 2026, 09:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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