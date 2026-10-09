CJP Protest On October 10: Delhi Police Security Plan, Traffic Curbs And What Commuters Should Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi is preparing for heightened security ahead of the proposed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10. Delhi Police has drawn up a district-wide deployment plan, with additional arrangements to prevent demonstrators from reaching protest sites and maintain law and order.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the plan includes 37 blocking points across the New Delhi district, dedicated detention centres in all 15 police districts and instructions to deny permissions for protests at Jantar Mantar on October 10.

The security arrangements follow what senior Delhi Police officers described as two major lapses during the CJP agitation in July. The protest is expected to draw multiple organisations, prompting heightened security in and around the New Delhi district.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Is the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 permitted?⌵

No. Delhi Police has not granted permission, and Section 163 is in force. Police said unauthorised gatherings at Jantar Mantar or elsewhere would be considered illegal and could lead to legal action.

2What security arrangements has Delhi Police planned for the CJP protest?⌵

The plan includes 37 blocking points across the New Delhi district and dedicated detention centres in all 15 police districts. Police have also been instructed to increase patrolling and stop protesters within their respective districts.

3Will Delhi Metro stations be closed during the CJP protest?⌵

Restrictions or closures at around 40 Metro stations in and near sensitive areas are being considered, but they are not confirmed. Check official DMRC advisories for station closures, entry restrictions or service changes.

4Are trains to New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin cancelled on October 10?⌵

Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 have been cancelled under a railway order. Passengers should check their train status and cancellation updates before travelling.

5How should commuters plan travel around Jantar Mantar on October 10?⌵

Check official Delhi Traffic Police advisories for confirmed road closures and diversions, and allow extra time when travelling through central Delhi. Follow police instructions at checkpoints and verify Metro or train updates before leaving.

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Here's what you need to know about the proposed protest and the security measures announced in preparation.

CJP protest on October 10: What is the Delhi Police plan?

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar met senior officers at police headquarters on Thursday to finalise the security strategy, according to The Indian Express.

A senior officer said the police had decided against granting permission for demonstrations at Jantar Mantar on October 10 and instructed district heads to establish dedicated detention centres.

“It was first decided not to grant any permission for anyone to hold any kind of dharna or protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. All district heads were directed to set up special detention centres in their districts and to stop all protestors within their own districts only,” the officer said.

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Police have also been instructed to intensify patrolling and prevent people travelling to the protest from proceeding beyond their respective jurisdictions. Those who refuse to turn back are to be sent to detention centres, the report said.

37 blocking points planned across New Delhi district

As part of the security arrangements, police have assigned 37 blocking points across the New Delhi district, with each point allocated to a specific district or unit.

The strategy follows an internal assessment of the July agitation, during which senior officers said police had underestimated the number of protesters and deployed personnel from different units at the same locations.

“We made two mistakes last time. First, we failed to assess the number of protesters, and second, we deployed different units and districts at the same place. This time, we have decided to assign one specific point to one unit or district,” a senior officer said.

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All districts, units and battalions have been instructed to report at designated assembly points at 11 am on Saturday for briefing and deployment.

Will Metro stations be closed?

Restrictions or closures at around 40 Metro stations in and around sensitive areas are being considered ahead of the proposed protest, according to a report by The Indian Express.

During the CJP protest in July, around 16 Metro stations were shut.

However, commuters should check official Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) advisories for confirmation of any station closures, entry restrictions or service changes before travelling. The proposed closures should not be treated as confirmed unless the authorities issue an official announcement.

Will there be traffic restrictions in Delhi?

Delhi Police has planned additional security deployment and blocking points in the New Delhi district, which could affect movement around sensitive locations.

The police have also checked hotels and guesthouses across the capital and instructed them to inform local police if they identify visitors suspected of arriving to participate in the protest, according to the report.

Commuters travelling through central Delhi, particularly around Jantar Mantar and other designated security locations, should check traffic advisories before starting their journeys and allow extra time where necessary.

Specific road closures, diversions and timings should be confirmed through official Delhi Traffic Police updates.

What has Delhi Police said about the protest?

Delhi Police has warned against unauthorised gatherings while restrictions remain in force. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrishti Pandey said Section 163 was in effect in the national capital and that protests would not be permitted at Jantar Mantar or elsewhere during the period covered by the restrictions.

“Section 163 is in effect, meaning protests are not permitted-neither at Jantar Mantar nor anywhere else. Any gathering will be considered illegal, and we would be compelled to take necessary legal action against it,” Pandey said.

She also urged people not to participate in unauthorised gatherings and to prioritise their safety and that of their families.

“I would like to urge the protestors not to participate in such illegal gatherings. Please prioritise your own safety as well. Also, consider the safety of your family,” she said.

What should commuters and residents do?

Residents and commuters planning to travel through central Delhi on October 10 should:

Check Delhi Traffic Police advisories for confirmed road closures and diversions.

Check DMRC announcements before travelling through Metro stations in sensitive areas.

Allow additional travel time if their route passes through Jantar Mantar or nearby security zones.

Follow instructions issued by police personnel at checkpoints and restricted areas.

Verify information through official channels before changing travel plans.

Delhi Police's deployment plan is intended to maintain law and order during the proposed protest. Commuters should rely on official updates for confirmed traffic restrictions and public transport changes as the situation develops.