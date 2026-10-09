Allu Arjun Calls His Role In Anushka Shetty's 'Rudhramadevi' As 'Iconic' As Film Completes 11 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 9 (IANS)Pan Indian star Allu Arjun, who played a brief but pivotal role in director Gunasekhar's Telugu period film 'Rudhramadevi', featuring actress Anushka Shetty in the lead, on Friday, called his role in the film 'iconic' on the occasion of the film completing 11 years.

Taking to his X timeline to post working stills from the film, Allu Arjun, who played the role of a prince called Gona Ganna Reddy in the film, wrote, "11 Years of #Rudhramadevi. #GonaGannaReddy. An Iconic character in my filmography. Thank you everyone for being a part of this journey. EYY... GAMMUNUNDAVOYY."

The actor also posted a couple of working stills from the film on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the production house that produced the film, Gunaa Teamworks, chose to celebrate the film's completion of 11 years with a poster.

Taking to its X timeline, the production house wrote, "11 Years of Rudhramadevi - The Legacy of a Warrior Queen! A saga of courage, power, and valour that continues to live in our hearts. A @Gunasekhar1 film. #Rudhramadevi #11YearsOfRudhramadevi #Gunasekhar #AnushkaShetty #gunaateamworks #AlluArjun #RanaDaggubati."

For the unaware, 'Rudhramadevi' was a period action film that was based on the life of Rudrama Devi, a woman ruler from the Kakatiya dynasty in the Deccan region of the country.

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, the film featured Anushka as Rudhramadevi. Apart from Anushka Shetty, the film also featured Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Vikramjeet Virk, Krishnam Raju, Prakash Raj, Suman, Nithya Menen, Adithya, and Catherine Tresa in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film had music by Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and cinematography by Ajayan Vincent. Editing for the film was by one of the best in business, Sreekar Prasad. Art direction was by Padma Shri awardee Thota Tharani and costumes in the film were designed by Neeta Lulla. Dialogues in the film were penned by the Paruchuri Brothers and action sequences were choreographed by Peter Hein and Vijay.