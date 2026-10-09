Bengal Bypolls Counting: BJP Candidates Heading For Massive Victory In Nandigram, Rejinagar

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 9 (IANS) From the trends of the results for the bypolls for Nandigram Assembly Constituency in East Midnapore district and the Rejinagar Assembly in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, it is clear now that the BJP candidates are heading for victories, with massive margins from both the constituencies.

At the end of the 12th round of counting at Nandigram, the BJP candidate Hasirani Rath is ahead of the Congress' Milan Pradhan by a massive margin of 97,402 votes. Rath's margin had already surpassed the previous winning margin record from this constituency in 2016.

The current West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, got elected from Nandigram in 2016, but as a Trinamool Congress candidate, by a margin of 81,230 votes.

At the end of the 12th round, the CPI's Santi Gopal Giri is in the third position at Nandigram. While All India Secular Front (AISF)'s Ali Md Sabe Miraj Khan is in the fourth position.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee-led Mamata All India Trinamool Congress is not in the race for Nandigram bypolls, as its candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nominations at the last moment.

Hasirani Rath is the mother of Chandranath Rath, the former personal assistant of Suvendu Adhikari, who was assassinated at Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district on May 6.

On the other hand, at Rejinagar, the BJP candidate Sakharav Sarkar is ahead of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP)'s Golam Nabi Azad by 70,250 votes. The Congress candidate Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi is in the third position at Rejinagar.

Elated over the trend of results, CM Adhikari said, "The nationalist force is heading for victories with landslide margins in both the constituencies."

In the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year, Suvendu Adhikari was elected from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur Assembly constituencies in South Kolkata.

At Bhabanipur, Suvendu Adhikari defeated his predecessor Mamata Banerjee by a margin of more than 15,000 votes.

Adhikari retained the Bhabanipur constituency, thus necessitating a bypoll for Nandigram.

On the other hand, former Trinamool Congress legislator Humayun Kabir contested and was elected as an AJUP candidate from Naoda and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies, both in Murshidabad district.

Later, Humayun Kabir decided to retain Naoda, thus necessitating a bypoll for the Rejinagar seat.