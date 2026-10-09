'Feet That Follow': Mysuru Palace Painting Goes Viral For Optical Illusion, Internet Reacts (WATCH)

Mysuru's Amba Vilas Palace, popularly known as Mysore Palace, is renowned for its magnificent architecture, royal heritage and artistic treasures. While its golden throne, intricate interiors and grand halls attract visitors from across the world, the palace's art collections are equally fascinating. The Portrait Gallery houses several paintings that reflect the history and legacy of the Mysuru royal family.

Among these artworks, one particular portrait has captured attention for an unusual optical illusion. The figure's feet appear to turn towards viewers as they move from one side of the painting to the other. This intriguing effect has sparked curiosity among visitors and attracted attention on social media.

What Is the Secret Behind the Painting?

At first glance, the painting may appear to be an ordinary portrait. However, as viewers move from left to right, the figure's feet seem to remain directed towards them, regardless of their position in the room.

This unusual visual effect creates the impression that the figure is following viewers with its gaze and feet. It demonstrates how an artist's use of perspective, shading and the positioning of the subject can influence the way a painting is perceived from different angles.

A Remarkable Example of Traditional Painting Techniques

The portrait illustrates how traditional artists used visual techniques to create striking effects without modern digital tools. Through the careful use of perspective, light and shadow, artists could make a two-dimensional image appear to change as viewers moved around it.

Portraits in which the eyes seem to follow viewers are a familiar artistic phenomenon. The apparent movement of the figure's feet adds another intriguing dimension to the experience, making the artwork particularly memorable.

Video of the Painting Draws Attention on Social Media

An Instagram user, 'poovan_asymptote', recently shared a video featuring the unusual painting at Mysore Palace. The clip has attracted attention on social media, with viewers expressing amazement at the apparent optical illusion.

The video has also drawn attention to the palace's artistic heritage and the techniques used by traditional painters. Such visual curiosities offer visitors another reason to explore the palace beyond its famous architecture and royal collections.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pavan & Pooja (@poovan_asymptote)

How Does It Compare With the Mona Lisa Effect?

Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa is famous for the effect that makes the subject's eyes appear to follow viewers as they move around the painting. This phenomenon is commonly known as the 'Mona Lisa effect'.

The Mysuru Palace portrait has drawn comparisons with this effect because viewers report a similar sensation involving the figure's feet. However, the two phenomena are not necessarily identical. The apparent movement depends on the way the image is painted and how viewers perceive it from different positions.

Where Can You Find the Painting at Mysore Palace?

The portrait is reported to be displayed in the Portrait Gallery and Kalyana Mantapa section of Mysore Palace. The painting is identified as depicting the Desaraja Urs couple.

Visitors can explore the palace's galleries and observe how the portrait appears to change with their viewing angle. They should follow the palace's photography rules and other gallery guidelines while viewing the artwork.

Who Is Desaraja Urs?

Desaraja Urs is associated with the royal circles of the former Mysuru kingdom and the Wodeyar dynasty. Members of the Urs community held prominent positions in the region's royal and administrative history.

The portrait offers a glimpse into the tradition of royal portraiture, which documented prominent individuals and reflected the importance of art and patronage in the Mysuru court.

A Unique Experience for Palace Visitors

For visitors interested in art and optical illusions, the portrait offers an engaging experience. Standing in front of the painting and moving a few steps to either side may help them observe how the figure appears to change direction.

The effect is a reminder that paintings can offer more than a static visual representation. Through perspective and careful composition, an artist can create an image that appears to respond to the viewer's movement, adding another layer of fascination to Mysuru Palace's artistic heritage.