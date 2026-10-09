Masonry Cement Demand Heads For US$10.3 Billion By 2035, But Rising Costs And Carbon Rules Will Decide Who Captures It

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Masonry Cement Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Masonry Cement Market was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2%. Market growth is being supported by rising residential, commercial, and infrastructure construction activity, particularly across rapidly urbanizing economies.

Population growth and urban expansion are increasing demand for housing, transportation networks, public facilities, and commercial buildings. These developments are strengthening the need for masonry cement products that offer durability, workability, structural reliability, and long-term performance. The adoption of modern construction methods and cost-effective building solutions is also contributing to consistent demand across established and emerging markets.

Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important factor in the Global Masonry Cement Market. Construction companies, developers, and governments are placing greater emphasis on energy-efficient buildings, environmentally responsible materials, and improved construction standards. In response, manufacturers are investing in advanced production technologies and eco-friendly cement solutions designed to reduce environmental impact while maintaining product quality and performance.

Type N Masonry Cement Maintains Leading Market Share

The Type N segment accounted for 68.1% of the Global Masonry Cement Market in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2035. Its leading position reflects broad adoption across general construction applications. Versatility, dependable performance, and compatibility with diverse building requirements continue to make Type N masonry cement a preferred option for contractors and developers.

Brick and Block Applications Drive Product Demand

The brick and block segment held a 57% market share in 2025, making it the largest application category. Demand is supported by extensive use in residential, commercial, institutional, and infrastructure projects. Durability, cost efficiency, and structural reliability remain central purchasing considerations, reinforcing the segment's strong position within the global market. Continued investment in urban housing and essential infrastructure is expected to sustain brick and block consumption through 2035.

North America Masonry Cement Market Shows Stable Growth

The North America Masonry Cement Market was valued at USD 620 million in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2026 to 2035. Regional growth is supported by ongoing residential and commercial construction, renovation activity, and infrastructure investment. Advancements in building techniques and rising demand for energy-efficient and environmentally responsible construction materials are creating additional opportunities for manufacturers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Priorities

Prominent companies operating in the Global Masonry Cement Market include Holcim, Heidelberg Materials, CRH plc, Cemex, UltraTech Cement, Shree Cement, JSW Cement, Dangote Cement, Taiwan Cement Corporation (TCC), Siam Cement Group (SCG), Cementos Argos, Cementir Holding, Vicat Group, Buzzi Unicem, Titan Cement Group, Votorantim Cimentos, China National Building Material, InterCement, GCC Group, and Anhui Conch Cement.

Market participants are strengthening their competitive positions through product innovation, capacity expansion, geographic diversification, and technology investment. Companies are also expanding distribution networks in high-growth regions and forming strategic partnerships to improve supply chain efficiency and market access. The development of lower-impact products remains a key priority as regulatory requirements and corporate sustainability targets continue to influence construction material procurement.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive assessment supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Global market size, product segmentation, application analysis, and regional forecasts through 2035 Detailed company profiles covering business strategies, financial insights, product initiatives, and SWOT analysis

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