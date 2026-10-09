Global 6G Market Report: Product, Application, Material, And Country Outlook, 2030-2040 AI-Native Networks And Enterprise Infrastructure Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize upgradeable 6G platforms and high-ROI private enterprise use cases; de-risk investment through pilots, standards alignment and ecosystem partnerships

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "6G Market: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2030-2040" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 6G market covers revenue directly attributable to 6G-specific or 6G-ready communication infrastructure, devices, applications and hardware materials. The market reflects the transition from 5G-Advanced to future 6G networks, encompassing AI-native operations, integrated sensing and communication, non-terrestrial integration, edge computing, high-capacity mobile broadband, ultra-reliable low-latency communication and distributed network architecture.

Commercial development is expected to begin with infrastructure, enterprise deployments and controlled use cases before progressing to widespread consumer adoption. Operators, equipment vendors, semiconductor suppliers, device manufacturers, cloud and edge providers, test companies, governments, standards bodies and system integrators are preparing for the IMT-2030 and 3GPP standardization pathway. Early 6G networks will coexist with 5G and 5G-Advanced, making incremental business value, interoperability and upgradeability critical investment considerations.

6G Market Applications



Consumer applications Industrial and enterprise applications

Industrial and enterprise applications are expected to lead early 6G market commercialization. Industry 4.0, smart city infrastructure, eHealthcare, autonomous vehicles, robotics, digital twins and public-sector systems can generate measurable gains from deterministic communication, AI-native control, integrated sensing, secure private or hybrid networks and real-time edge intelligence.

Consumer adoption is expected to accelerate as compatible devices, network coverage, battery performance, pricing and differentiated AI-assisted or immersive services mature. However, industrial and enterprise deployments offer stronger initial monetization opportunities because organizations can connect advanced network performance directly to productivity, automation, safety and operational resilience.

6G Market by Product Type



Device Communication Infrastructure

Communication Infrastructure is projected to remain the leading product segment through 2040. Commercial 6G services require standards-aligned radio access, cloud-native core networks, transport systems, fixed infrastructure, edge computing, synchronization, automation and interoperability. Investment is also required to integrate sensing, AI-native network control, non-terrestrial connectivity, security and energy-efficient migration from existing 5G-Advanced assets.

Initial spending is likely to focus on research platforms, testbeds, private industrial networks, smart-city corridors, pre-commercial networks and early commercial zones. Device revenue will increase as mobile, IoT, networking, edge and specialist hardware platforms achieve standards compliance and broader availability.

6G Market by Material Type



Plastics and Resins

Ceramics and Composites

Glass

Semiconductor Materials Others

Semiconductor Materials are expected to account for the largest material segment. Commercial 6G systems will require advanced modems, RF front ends, network silicon, AI accelerators, edge processors, power-management devices, high-frequency components and packaging technologies. Increasing processing requirements and higher-frequency operation will place additional demands on power efficiency, RF performance, thermal management and component integration.

Ceramics and composites will remain important for antennas and RF systems, while glass will support optical and device applications. Plastics and resins will continue to serve packaging and structural requirements across 6G devices and network equipment.

Regional 6G Market Outlook



North America: U.S. and Canada

Europe: Germany, France, Finland, U.K., Sweden and Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific Rest-of-the-World

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to remain the largest regional 6G market, with its value projected to reach $109,995.9 million by 2040. The region benefits from significant telecom equipment production, device manufacturing, semiconductor capabilities, operator research and national 6G programs. China, South Korea and Japan have established telecom and electronics ecosystems, while India is expanding its technology capacity through national 6G initiatives. Australia also contributes advanced research and deployment readiness.

Country-level adoption will depend on spectrum policy, standards alignment, operator capital expenditure, affordability and government support. Rest-of-the-World is expected to record the fastest percentage CAGR from a smaller base, while Asia-Pacific retains the largest absolute revenue opportunity.

Recent 6G Market Developments



In February 2026, Ericsson completed a pre-standard 6G over-the-air trial at its U.S. headquarters in Plano, Texas. The trial demonstrated AI-powered robotics, real-time video streaming, cloud-native infrastructure, radio hardware, RAN Compute, software-defined air interfaces and a 6G testbed device.

In 2025, 3GPP advanced Release 20 as the study phase for 6G radio-interface and core-network architecture. Release 21 is positioned as the formal starting point for normative 6G specifications. In November 2023, ITU-R approved Recommendation ITU-R M.2160, establishing the IMT-2030 framework for 6G objectives, usage scenarios, capabilities, spectrum considerations and development timelines.

Demand - Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities

Industrial demand for AI-native and sensing-enabled connectivity is a primary 6G market driver. Factories, logistics hubs, utilities, healthcare systems, transport networks and urban infrastructure can use advanced connectivity to support automation, robotics coordination, digital twins, remote operations and real-time monitoring. This demand is expected to stimulate investment in communication infrastructure, edge devices, IoT systems, networking equipment, orchestration platforms, sensing-enabled radios and associated materials.

Commercialization faces uncertainty surrounding standards, spectrum allocation, chipsets, certification and device readiness. High infrastructure costs and network energy requirements also create pressure for credible monetization. Operators must evaluate investment in radios, transport, cloud-native platforms, edge computing, testing and site upgrades while maintaining compatibility with 5G-Advanced. Consequently, 2030 is expected to represent a market formation period rather than immediate global mass-market maturity.

Private 6G networks present a significant commercial opportunity. Controlled enterprise environments allow organizations to establish service levels, security requirements and operational targets more effectively than consumer markets. Selective deployments across manufacturing, logistics, utilities, healthcare and mobility can advance even before nationwide 6G coverage becomes available, creating recurring opportunities for infrastructure vendors, semiconductor companies, systems integrators and lifecycle-service providers.

Strategic Value for Organizations

The report supports R&D planning, standards participation, investment timing, product development, partnership selection, geographic expansion and go-to-market decisions. Infrastructure providers should prioritize upgradeable platforms incorporating AI-native orchestration, integrated sensing, programmable RAN, cloud-native cores, non-terrestrial integration, edge computing, energy efficiency and secure-by-design architecture.

Semiconductor and device suppliers should focus on modems, RF front ends, antennas, AI acceleration, power management, thermal performance, high-frequency components and conformance readiness. Growth strategies should emphasize measurable outcomes such as automation, resilience, secure connectivity, sensing and lifecycle efficiency rather than positioning 6G solely around faster mobile broadband.

Competitive advantage will depend on intellectual property, standards influence, ecosystem partnerships, regulatory readiness and the ability to convert research into interoperable commercial products. Collaboration among operators, equipment vendors, semiconductor suppliers, cloud providers, test companies, system integrators and industry specialists will be essential to reduce fragmentation and accelerate market adoption.

Research Methodology

The study combines primary interviews with senior executives, technology directors, product managers, telecom infrastructure specialists, semiconductor and RF professionals, operators, standards experts and system integrators. Primary research supports market validation, segmentation, geographic analysis and competitive assessment.

Secondary research incorporates company reports, investor presentations, technical papers, standards documents, spectrum policies, patent publications, government programs, telecom roadmaps and industry databases. Sources include the International Telecommunication Union, 3rd Generation Partnership Project, International Organization for Standardization, International Electrotechnical Commission, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, GSMA, NGMN, 6G-IA, Next G Alliance, IMT-2030 Promotion Group, Bharat 6G Alliance and relevant national regulators. The methodology evaluates market value, segment shares, supply chains, technology readiness, revenue models, competitive activity and emerging 6G use cases.

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