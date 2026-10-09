Global Hydraulic Components Market Outlook 2025-2032 Asia-Pacific Expansion, Automation, And Infrastructure Investment Drive Growth To US$85.9 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|486
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$66.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$85.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
- Product Outline Major Segments of Hydraulic Components
- Hydraulic Accumulators
- Types of Hydraulic Accumulators Bladder Accumulators Diaphragm Accumulators Piston Accumulators
- Types of Hydraulic Valves Directional Control Valves Pressure Control Valves Flow Control Valves Electro Hydraulic Valves
- Types of Hydraulic Cylinders Single Acting Cylinders Double Acting Cylinders
- Types of Hydraulic Filters Suction Filters Pressure Line Filters Return Line Filter Bypass Filters Fillers and Breathers
- Types of Hydraulic Pumps Hydraulic Gear Pumps Hydraulic Piston Pumps Hydraulic Vane Pumps
- Types of Hydraulic Motors Hydraulic Gear Motors Hydraulic Piston Motors Hydraulic Vane Motors
- Hydraulic Tubes Hydraulic Pipes Hydraulic Hoses Seals, Fittings and Connections
- Aerospace & Defense
- Hydraulic Components Typically Used in Aircrafts Reservoir Pumps Pressure Regulator Accumulator Valves Actuators and Filters
- Hydraulic Excavators
- Basic Equipment and Circuits Benefits of Hydraulic Systems Drawbacks of Hydraulic Systems
- Machine Tools Hydraulic Presses Work-Holding Systems Plastic Injection Molding Machines
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- Atos S.p.A. (Italy) Bailey International, LLC (United States) Best Metal Products (United States) Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A. (Italy) Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany) Bucher Hydraulics GmbH (Germany) Burnside Hydracyl Ltd. (Ireland) Casappa S.p.A. (Italy) Caterpillar, Inc. (United States) Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan) Danfoss A/S (Denmark) Enerpac Tool Group (United States) HYDAC International GmbH (Germany) HYVA Holding B.V. (The Netherlands) Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China) Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan) Kawasaki Precision Machinery Ltd. (Japan) Komatsu Ltd (Japan) KYB Corporation (Japan) Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan) Nurmi Hydro OY (Finland) Pacoma GmbH (Germany) Parker Hannifin Corp (United States) Poclain Hydraulics France SAS (France) PTE Hydraulics Pty. Ltd. (Australia) Walter Hunger International GmbH (Germany) Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan) Zhejiang Stronger Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China)
4. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Hydraulic Components Market Overview by Product Segment
- Hydraulic Accumulators
- Market Overview by Global Region Market Overview by Type
- Bladder Diaphragm Piston
- Market Overview by Global Region Market Overview by Type
- Double Acting Single Acting
- Market Overview by Global Region Market Overview by Type
- Gear Pumps & Motors Piston Pumps & Motors Vane Pumps & Motors
- Market Overview by Global Region Aerospace & Defense Agricultural Machinery Automotive Construction Machinery Marine Material Handling Equipment Other Verticals
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. NORTH AMERICA
- North American Hydraulic Components Market Overview
- By Geographic Region By Product Segment Hydraulic Accumulators by Type Hydraulic Cylinders by Type Hydraulic Pumps & Motors by Type By Vertical By Country
- The United States Canada Mexico
7. EUROPE
- European Hydraulic Components Market Overview
- By Geographic Region By Product Segment Hydraulic Accumulators by Type Hydraulic Cylinders by Type Hydraulic Pumps & Motors by Type By Vertical By Country
- France Germany Italy Russia Spain The United Kingdom Rest of Europe
8. ASIA-PACIFIC
- Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Components Market Overview
- By Geographic Region By Product Segment Hydraulic Accumulators by Type Hydraulic Cylinders by Type Hydraulic Pumps & Motors by Type By Vertical By Country
- China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific
9. SOUTH AMERICA
- South American Hydraulic Components Market Overview
- By Geographic Region By Product Segment Hydraulic Accumulators by Type Hydraulic Cylinders by Type Hydraulic Pumps & Motors by Type By Vertical By Country
- Argentina Brazil Rest of South America
10. REST OF WORLD
- Rest of World Hydraulic Components Market Overview
- By Product Segment Hydraulic Accumulators by Type Hydraulic Cylinders by Type Hydraulic Pumps & Motors by Type By Vertical
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
- NORTH AMERICA EUROPE ASIA-PACIFIC REST OF WORLD
PART D: ANNEXURE
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY FEEDBACK
Companies Featured
- Atos S.p.A. Bailey International, LLC Best Metal Products Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A. Bosch Rexroth AG Bucher Hydraulics GmbH Burnside Hydracyl Ltd. Casappa S.p.A. Caterpillar, Inc. Daikin Industries, Ltd. Danfoss A/S Enerpac Tool Group HYDAC International GmbH HYVA Holding B.V. Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Komatsu Ltd KYB Corporation Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Nurmi Hydro OY Pacoma GmbH Parker Hannifin Corp Poclain Hydraulics France SAS PTE Hydraulics Pty. Ltd. Walter Hunger International GmbH Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd. Zhejiang Stronger Hydraulic Co., Ltd.
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