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Global Hydraulic Components Market Outlook 2025-2032 Asia-Pacific Expansion, Automation, And Infrastructure Investment Drive Growth To US$85.9 Billion


2026-10-09 05:17:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize Asia-Pacific, power units and high-pressure components; construction machinery and automotive demand offer strong ROI opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hydraulic Components - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Hydraulic Components market was valued at US$66.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$85.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by sustained infrastructure investment, agricultural mechanization, industrial automation, equipment fleet modernization, and the increasing deployment of heavy-duty machinery.

Hydraulic components covered by the market include accumulators, control valves, cylinders, filters, power units, pumps & motors, and other related products. These components are widely deployed across aerospace & defense, agricultural machinery, automotive, construction machinery, marine, material handling equipment, and other end-use industries. Construction machinery and automotive applications collectively represent more than half of global hydraulic component consumption, reflecting their extensive requirements for power transmission, motion control, and high-pressure performance.

Hydraulic Components Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific led the global Hydraulic Components market in 2025 with 28% of total revenue, narrowly ahead of North America. Europe also remains a major regional market. Supported by industrialization, manufacturing growth, infrastructure development, and rising equipment production in key economies, Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the strongest regional CAGR of 5.1% between 2025 and 2032. The regional market is expected to reach US$26.4 billion and account for 31% of global revenue by 2032. North America and Europe are projected to expand at comparatively moderate rates during the forecast period.

Hydraulic Components Market Analysis by Product Type & Sub-Type

Cylinders represented the largest product category in 2025, accounting for 35.3% of global Hydraulic Components market revenue. Pumps & Motors ranked as the second-largest category. Together, cylinders and Pumps & Motors generated more than 63% of worldwide demand.

Power Units are expected to deliver the fastest product segment growth, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2032 and reaching US$8.9 billion by 2032. Within hydraulic accumulators, the bladder segment held a leading 43.3% share in 2025, while piston accumulators are projected to record the fastest sub-type CAGR of 3.8%. Double acting cylinders dominated the hydraulic cylinders segment in 2025 and are forecast to remain the fastest-growing cylinder sub-type, with a CAGR of 4% through 2032. Demand for piston pumps & motors is also expected to strengthen because of their suitability for high-pressure applications.

Hydraulic Components Market Analysis by End-use Industry

Construction machinery was the largest end-use industry in 2025, representing 27.5% of total market revenue. It is also projected to be the fastest-growing application segment, registering a CAGR of 4.1% between 2025 and 2032 and reaching US$24.1 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Automotive applications follow closely, with the segment forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4% and reach US$21.3 billion by 2032. Additional demand will come from agricultural machinery, aerospace & defense, marine systems, and material handling equipment as operators prioritize productivity, reliability, and efficient power transmission.

Hydraulic Components Market Report Scope

The global Hydraulic Components market report analyzes industry performance by product type, sub-type, end-use industry, and geographic region. It covers historical data from 2022 to 2025 and provides forecasts for 2025-2032, with market values presented in US$. The study also profiles more than 45 companies and reviews significant corporate, product, and industrial developments affecting the competitive landscape.

Key Metrics

  • Historical Period: 2022-2025
  • Base Year: 2025
  • Forecast Period: 2025-2032
  • Units: Market value in US$
  • Companies Mentioned: 45+

Global Hydraulic Components Market by Geographic Region

  • North America: The United States, Canada and Mexico
  • Europe: France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • South America: Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America
  • Rest of World

Global Hydraulic Components Market by Product Type

  • Accumulators
  • Control Valves
  • Cylinders
  • Filters
  • Power Units
  • Pumps & Motors
  • Other Hydraulic Components

Global Hydraulic Components Market by Application

  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Agricultural Machinery
  • Automotive
  • Construction Machinery
  • Marine
  • Material Handling Equipment
  • Other End-Use Industries

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 486
Forecast Period 2025 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $66.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $85.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION

  • Product Outline
  • Major Segments of Hydraulic Components
    • Hydraulic Accumulators
      • Types of Hydraulic Accumulators
      • Bladder Accumulators
      • Diaphragm Accumulators
      • Piston Accumulators
    • Hydraulic Control Valves
      • Types of Hydraulic Valves
      • Directional Control Valves
      • Pressure Control Valves
      • Flow Control Valves
      • Electro Hydraulic Valves
    • Hydraulic Cylinders
      • Types of Hydraulic Cylinders
      • Single Acting Cylinders
      • Double Acting Cylinders
    • Hydraulic Filters
      • Types of Hydraulic Filters
      • Suction Filters
      • Pressure Line Filters
      • Return Line Filter
      • Bypass Filters
      • Fillers and Breathers
    • Hydraulic Power Units
    • Hydraulic Pumps
      • Types of Hydraulic Pumps
      • Hydraulic Gear Pumps
      • Hydraulic Piston Pumps
      • Hydraulic Vane Pumps
    • Hydraulic Motors
      • Types of Hydraulic Motors
      • Hydraulic Gear Motors
      • Hydraulic Piston Motors
      • Hydraulic Vane Motors
    • Other Hydraulic Components
      • Hydraulic Tubes
      • Hydraulic Pipes
      • Hydraulic Hoses
      • Seals, Fittings and Connections
  • Verticals for Hydraulic Components
    • Aerospace & Defense
      • Hydraulic Components Typically Used in Aircrafts
      • Reservoir
      • Pumps
      • Pressure Regulator
      • Accumulator
      • Valves
      • Actuators and Filters
    • Agricultural Machinery
    • Automotive Industry
    • Construction Machinery
      • Hydraulic Excavators
    • Marine
      • Basic Equipment and Circuits
      • Benefits of Hydraulic Systems
      • Drawbacks of Hydraulic Systems
    • Material Handling Equipment
    • Other Verticals
      • Machine Tools
      • Hydraulic Presses
      • Work-Holding Systems
      • Plastic Injection Molding Machines

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

  • Atos S.p.A. (Italy)
  • Bailey International, LLC (United States)
  • Best Metal Products (United States)
  • Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A. (Italy)
  • Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)
  • Bucher Hydraulics GmbH (Germany)
  • Burnside Hydracyl Ltd. (Ireland)
  • Casappa S.p.A. (Italy)
  • Caterpillar, Inc. (United States)
  • Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
  • Danfoss A/S (Denmark)
  • Enerpac Tool Group (United States)
  • HYDAC International GmbH (Germany)
  • HYVA Holding B.V. (The Netherlands)
  • Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
  • Kawasaki Precision Machinery Ltd. (Japan)
  • Komatsu Ltd (Japan)
  • KYB Corporation (Japan)
  • Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
  • Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)
  • Nurmi Hydro OY (Finland)
  • Pacoma GmbH (Germany)
  • Parker Hannifin Corp (United States)
  • Poclain Hydraulics France SAS (France)
  • PTE Hydraulics Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
  • Walter Hunger International GmbH (Germany)
  • Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Zhejiang Stronger Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China)

4. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Hydraulic Components Market Overview by Product Segment
    • Hydraulic Accumulators
      • Market Overview by Global Region
      • Market Overview by Type
        • Bladder
        • Diaphragm
        • Piston
    • Hydraulic Control Valves
    • Hydraulic Cylinders
      • Market Overview by Global Region
      • Market Overview by Type
        • Double Acting
        • Single Acting
    • Hydraulic Filters
    • Hydraulic Power Units
    • Hydraulic Pumps & Motors
      • Market Overview by Global Region
      • Market Overview by Type
        • Gear Pumps & Motors
        • Piston Pumps & Motors
        • Vane Pumps & Motors
    • Other Hydraulic Components
  • Global Hydraulic Components Market Overview by Vertical
    • Market Overview by Global Region
    • Aerospace & Defense
    • Agricultural Machinery
    • Automotive
    • Construction Machinery
    • Marine
    • Material Handling Equipment
    • Other Verticals

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. NORTH AMERICA

  • North American Hydraulic Components Market Overview
    • By Geographic Region
    • By Product Segment
    • Hydraulic Accumulators by Type
    • Hydraulic Cylinders by Type
    • Hydraulic Pumps & Motors by Type
    • By Vertical
    • By Country
  • Country Coverage
    • The United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico

7. EUROPE

  • European Hydraulic Components Market Overview
    • By Geographic Region
    • By Product Segment
    • Hydraulic Accumulators by Type
    • Hydraulic Cylinders by Type
    • Hydraulic Pumps & Motors by Type
    • By Vertical
    • By Country
  • Country Coverage
    • France
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • Russia
    • Spain
    • The United Kingdom
    • Rest of Europe

8. ASIA-PACIFIC

  • Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Components Market Overview
    • By Geographic Region
    • By Product Segment
    • Hydraulic Accumulators by Type
    • Hydraulic Cylinders by Type
    • Hydraulic Pumps & Motors by Type
    • By Vertical
    • By Country
  • Country Coverage
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific

9. SOUTH AMERICA

  • South American Hydraulic Components Market Overview
    • By Geographic Region
    • By Product Segment
    • Hydraulic Accumulators by Type
    • Hydraulic Cylinders by Type
    • Hydraulic Pumps & Motors by Type
    • By Vertical
    • By Country
  • Country Coverage
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Rest of South America

10. REST OF WORLD

  • Rest of World Hydraulic Components Market Overview
    • By Product Segment
    • Hydraulic Accumulators by Type
    • Hydraulic Cylinders by Type
    • Hydraulic Pumps & Motors by Type
    • By Vertical

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

  • NORTH AMERICA
  • EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • REST OF WORLD

PART D: ANNEXURE

  • RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
  • FEEDBACK

Companies Featured

  • Atos S.p.A.
  • Bailey International, LLC
  • Best Metal Products
  • Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A.
  • Bosch Rexroth AG
  • Bucher Hydraulics GmbH
  • Burnside Hydracyl Ltd.
  • Casappa S.p.A.
  • Caterpillar, Inc.
  • Daikin Industries, Ltd.
  • Danfoss A/S
  • Enerpac Tool Group
  • HYDAC International GmbH
  • HYVA Holding B.V.
  • Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd.
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  • Komatsu Ltd
  • KYB Corporation
  • Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG
  • Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
  • Nurmi Hydro OY
  • Pacoma GmbH
  • Parker Hannifin Corp
  • Poclain Hydraulics France SAS
  • PTE Hydraulics Pty. Ltd.
  • Walter Hunger International GmbH
  • Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Stronger Hydraulic Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

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