Global Hydraulic Components Market Outlook 2025-2032 Asia-Pacific Expansion, Automation, And Infrastructure Investment Drive Growth To US$85.9 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hydraulic Components - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Hydraulic Components market was valued at US$66.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$85.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by sustained infrastructure investment, agricultural mechanization, industrial automation, equipment fleet modernization, and the increasing deployment of heavy-duty machinery.

Hydraulic components covered by the market include accumulators, control valves, cylinders, filters, power units, pumps & motors, and other related products. These components are widely deployed across aerospace & defense, agricultural machinery, automotive, construction machinery, marine, material handling equipment, and other end-use industries. Construction machinery and automotive applications collectively represent more than half of global hydraulic component consumption, reflecting their extensive requirements for power transmission, motion control, and high-pressure performance.

Hydraulic Components Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific led the global Hydraulic Components market in 2025 with 28% of total revenue, narrowly ahead of North America. Europe also remains a major regional market. Supported by industrialization, manufacturing growth, infrastructure development, and rising equipment production in key economies, Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the strongest regional CAGR of 5.1% between 2025 and 2032. The regional market is expected to reach US$26.4 billion and account for 31% of global revenue by 2032. North America and Europe are projected to expand at comparatively moderate rates during the forecast period.

Hydraulic Components Market Analysis by Product Type & Sub-Type

Cylinders represented the largest product category in 2025, accounting for 35.3% of global Hydraulic Components market revenue. Pumps & Motors ranked as the second-largest category. Together, cylinders and Pumps & Motors generated more than 63% of worldwide demand.

Power Units are expected to deliver the fastest product segment growth, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2032 and reaching US$8.9 billion by 2032. Within hydraulic accumulators, the bladder segment held a leading 43.3% share in 2025, while piston accumulators are projected to record the fastest sub-type CAGR of 3.8%. Double acting cylinders dominated the hydraulic cylinders segment in 2025 and are forecast to remain the fastest-growing cylinder sub-type, with a CAGR of 4% through 2032. Demand for piston pumps & motors is also expected to strengthen because of their suitability for high-pressure applications.

Hydraulic Components Market Analysis by End-use Industry

Construction machinery was the largest end-use industry in 2025, representing 27.5% of total market revenue. It is also projected to be the fastest-growing application segment, registering a CAGR of 4.1% between 2025 and 2032 and reaching US$24.1 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Automotive applications follow closely, with the segment forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4% and reach US$21.3 billion by 2032. Additional demand will come from agricultural machinery, aerospace & defense, marine systems, and material handling equipment as operators prioritize productivity, reliability, and efficient power transmission.

Hydraulic Components Market Report Scope

The global Hydraulic Components market report analyzes industry performance by product type, sub-type, end-use industry, and geographic region. It covers historical data from 2022 to 2025 and provides forecasts for 2025-2032, with market values presented in US$. The study also profiles more than 45 companies and reviews significant corporate, product, and industrial developments affecting the competitive landscape.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2022-2025

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2025-2032

Units: Market value in US$ Companies Mentioned: 45+

Global Hydraulic Components Market by Geographic Region



North America: The United States, Canada and Mexico

Europe: France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America: Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America Rest of World

Global Hydraulic Components Market by Product Type



Accumulators

Control Valves

Cylinders

Filters

Power Units

Pumps & Motors Other Hydraulic Components

Global Hydraulic Components Market by Application



Aerospace & Defense

Agricultural Machinery

Automotive

Construction Machinery

Marine

Material Handling Equipment Other End-Use Industries

Key Attributes:

