Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions Report Maps Patent Activity And Technology Whitespace Across RADAR, LIDAR And Ultrasonic Systems, Profiling Continental, Bosch, Denso, Autoliv & 22 Others

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 140-Page Report Tracks IP Activity in the US, Europe and Asia, Plus Collaborations and Licensing Among Top Players, as Stricter Safety Regulations Push Blind Spot Systems Beyond Premium Vehicles

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Technology, Innovation and Market Report: Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing demand for vehicle safety technologies is supporting the adoption of automotive blind spot detection solutions across passenger and commercial vehicle segments. Drivers are increasingly prioritizing safety features when purchasing vehicles, particularly systems that improve awareness of nearby vehicles and help address risks caused by limited visibility. In response, automotive OEMs and technology suppliers continue to invest in advanced driver assistance systems designed to enhance vehicle and passenger safety.

The report, Technology, Innovation and Market Report: Automotive Blind Spot Detection Solutions, provides an extensive assessment of active blind-spot monitoring solutions. It examines the technologies used within these systems, including LIDAR, RADAR, ultrasonic technology and other sensors. The analysis is segmented by technology type, product type and vehicle type, providing a structured view of technology development, commercialization and market demand.

According to the study, the global blind-spot monitoring systems market was projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 12.7% between 2019 and 2024. Earlier market expansion was constrained by the high cost of advanced safety systems, which limited installation primarily to premium vehicles. However, rising consumer awareness, increasing demand for safer vehicles and broader integration of advanced safety technologies contributed to stronger adoption across the automotive industry during the covered forecast period.

Government regulations related to passenger protection and vehicle safety also represent an important market driver. As safety standards become more stringent, manufacturers are under greater pressure to integrate technologies that can reduce collision risks and improve driver awareness. These regulatory developments, combined with continuing sensor innovation and efforts to lower system costs, are creating opportunities for blind spot detection solutions across a wider range of vehicle categories.

APAC was anticipated to record the fastest growth during the report's forecast period, supported by rising demand in China, Japan and India. Increasing luxury vehicle sales, improving automotive safety standards and government initiatives focused on reducing road accidents were identified as significant contributors to regional demand. Continued vehicle production and adoption of advanced driver assistance systems further strengthen the importance of APAC within the global automotive blind spot detection market.

The report also presents patent analysis covering activity by automotive companies, technology developers and universities. This research highlights emerging innovations, competitive areas of development and whitespace opportunities for new technologies. Market-related insights include current and future demand, key trends, growth drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities. A detailed competitive landscape evaluates strategic developments and the market positioning of prominent participants.

Leading companies assessed in the global automotive blind spot detection solutions market include Continental, Denso, Robert Bosch, Delphi Automotive and Autoliv. Other manufacturers covered include ZF Friedrichshafen, Magna and Valeo. Key competitive strategies include new product launches, sensor and system innovation, technology partnerships and collaboration with automotive OEMs. These initiatives allow suppliers to strengthen their product portfolios, support vehicle integration and pursue a competitive advantage in the global market.

Key purposes of the study include:



Identifying and analyzing patent activity in automotive blind spot detection solutions.

Assessing technological innovation across sensors, products and vehicle applications.

Identifying whitespace opportunities for new technology development and commercialization.

Estimating and projecting the global automotive blind spot detection solutions market across relevant segments.

Evaluating market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and technology trends. Profiling leading market participants and analyzing competitive developments, partnerships and product strategies.

The report offers technology developers, automotive manufacturers, suppliers, investors and strategic decision-makers a consolidated view of the technologies, patent activity and competitive dynamics influencing automotive blind spot detection solutions.

Companies Featured



Ambarella Inc.

Aptiv

Autoliv

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Ficosa

Gentex

Harman

Hella

Hyundai Mobis

Logigo Automotive

Lumen

Magna

Mobileye

Murakami Corporation

Muth Mirror Systems

Renesas

Samsung Electro Mechanics

Samvardhana Motherson

Sl Corporation

Stonkam

Valeo

Voxx International

Wabco ZF Friedrichshafen

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