Middle East & Africa Steel Wire Rods Market Outlook And Strategic Forecast, 2026-2031 6.40% CAGR Driven By Infrastructure, Local Production, And High-Value Grades

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East & Africa Steel Wire Rods Market Outlook, 2031" has been added tooffering.

The Middle East and Africa steel wire rods market is projected to grow at more than 6.40% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, according to the research report. Market expansion is being supported by rapid urbanization, industrial diversification, renewable energy installations, refinery upgrades, transportation programs, and large-scale infrastructure investment.

Construction accounts for approximately 42% of total steel wire rod consumption, making it the primary market driver. Smart cities, housing developments, commercial properties, ports, railways, bridges, logistics hubs, and public infrastructure require substantial volumes of reinforcement wires, binding wires, mesh, cables, and fasteners. Population growth and urban migration across Africa are also increasing demand for residential construction and essential transportation networks.

Steel wire rod requirements have become more technically advanced as the regional oil and gas, petrochemical, desalination, mining, and energy sectors have expanded. Products are now widely used in pipelines, drilling tools, machinery components, offshore structures, refinery equipment, structural reinforcement, and industrial assemblies. Harsh coastal and desert conditions are also encouraging the adoption of corrosion-resistant rods, heat-resistant alloys, galvanized products, and advanced protective coatings.

Regional producers are investing in automated electric arc furnace production, robotic systems, digital tracking, and energy-efficient steelmaking to improve product consistency, manufacturing precision, and environmental performance. Compliance with SASO regulations, GCC quality standards, and internationally recognized ISO certifications supports structural safety, load-bearing performance, environmental resistance, and export competitiveness.

Key Market Drivers



Infrastructure and large construction initiatives: Government-backed urban development programs across Gulf countries and emerging African economies are generating demand for construction-grade steel wire rods. Smart cities, tourism infrastructure, industrial zones, highways, ports, housing projects, and rail networks are central to regional consumption.

Oil, gas, and industrial expansion: Pipelines, drilling systems, refineries, petrochemical facilities, storage sites, and industrial machinery require high-strength wires, fasteners, springs, cables, and fabricated components. Industrial diversification in Saudi Arabia and the UAE is further supporting local manufacturing demand. Growth of regional steelmaking: New mills and capacity expansions are reducing import dependence and strengthening local supply chains. Emirates Steel, SABIC Steel, ArcelorMittal Africa, and regional manufacturers are increasing production of specialized grades for construction, heavy machinery, energy, mining, and engineering applications.

Market Challenges



Limited domestic production capacity: Several African markets remain dependent on imported steel wire rods, exposing buyers to freight costs, international price volatility, raw material shortages, and supply chain disruption. Smaller manufacturers may also face difficulties competing with established international suppliers. Economic and political instability: Currency depreciation, policy changes, trade restrictions, border complications, and financing constraints can delay infrastructure projects and weaken industrial investment. Uncertain operating conditions may also increase imported material costs.

Major Steel Wire Rod Market Trends



Expansion of local mini-mills: Governments and steel producers are investing in electric arc furnace mini-mills and scrap-based production. These facilities require less capital than conventional integrated plants while improving delivery times, supply reliability, and regional manufacturing capacity.

Rising demand for corrosion-resistant products: Coastal exposure, high temperatures, sand abrasion, and saltwater conditions are increasing the use of galvanized and specially treated steel wire rods. Advanced coatings can improve service life and reduce maintenance requirements in infrastructure, oil and gas, and industrial projects. Digital and automated production: Robotic equipment, process automation, and digital supply chain systems are helping manufacturers improve quality control, precision, traceability, and production efficiency.

Leading Market Segments

Carbon steel holds the largest share of the Middle East and Africa steel wire rods market. Its tensile strength, weldability, fabrication performance, availability, and competitive cost make it suitable for major infrastructure, housing, pipelines, industrial facilities, and general engineering. Scrap-based production and electric arc furnaces are also helping regional mills control manufacturing costs and maintain high output.

Construction remains the leading application segment due to sustained investment in buildings, transport systems, public works, and commercial development. Certified steel wire rods are essential for producing reinforcement wires, tying wires, mesh, and fasteners that support structural performance and compliance with local engineering standards.

The 5.5mm to 10mm diameter category leads the market because it supports construction reinforcement, wire drawing, fencing, nails, mesh, binding wires, pipeline supports, and general fabrication. This range offers an effective balance of strength, flexibility, processing efficiency, and transportation cost.

Steel wire rods with tensile strength of 400-600MPa represent the largest strength segment. These products are used in cable trays, support brackets, wire baskets, fencing, furniture, light machinery, agricultural equipment, metal frameworks, and maintenance components. Their weldability and compatibility with standard manufacturing equipment support broad adoption among small and medium-sized fabricators.

Plain surface finish products account for the leading market share because they can be drawn, bent, machined, welded, or coated according to project requirements. Regional distributors and fabrication businesses often stock plain rods for local customization, helping reduce costs and improve processing flexibility.

Saudi Arabia Market Leadership

Saudi Arabia leads the regional steel wire rods market, supported by Vision 2030, extensive infrastructure spending, industrial diversification, and advanced domestic steel production. Projects including NEOM, Red Sea developments, Qiddiya, rail systems, ports, logistics centers, housing communities, and tourism infrastructure are creating sustained demand for reinforcement materials, fasteners, cables, and structural components.

Competitive energy costs, integrated production facilities, electric arc furnace modernization, and a strategic location for regional exports strengthen Saudi Arabia's position as a steel manufacturing and distribution hub. Growth in automotive components, mechanical engineering, equipment production, and non-oil industries provides additional long-term opportunities.

Report Coverage



Historic Year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026

Forecast year: 2031 Market value, forecasts, drivers, challenges, trends, company profiles, and strategic recommendations

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

2.3. Market Trends

2.4. Supply chain Analysis

2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework

2.6. Industry Experts Views

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery

4. Market Structure

4.1. Market Considerate

4.2. Assumptions

4.3. Limitations

4.4. Abbreviations

4.5. Sources

4.6. Definitions

5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot

6. Middle East & Africa Steel Wire Rods Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share by Country

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Grade

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Diameter

6.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Tensile Strength

6.7. Market Size and Forecast, by Surface Finish

6.8. United Arab Emirates (UAE) Steel Wire Rods Market Outlook

6.8.1. Market Size by Value

6.8.2. Market Size and Forecast by Grade

6.8.3. Market Size and Forecast by Application

6.8.4. Market Size and Forecast by Surface Finish

6.9. Saudi Arabia Steel Wire Rods Market Outlook

6.9.1. Market Size by Value

6.9.2. Market Size and Forecast by Grade

6.9.3. Market Size and Forecast by Application

6.9.4. Market Size and Forecast by Surface Finish

6.10. South Africa Steel Wire Rods Market Outlook

6.10.1. Market Size by Value

6.10.2. Market Size and Forecast by Grade

6.10.3. Market Size and Forecast by Application

6.10.4. Market Size and Forecast by Surface Finish

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Dashboard

7.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

7.3. Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2025

7.4. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix

7.5. Porter's Five Forces

7.6. Company Profiles

7.6.1. ArcelorMittal S.A.

7.6.1.1. Company Snapshot

7.6.1.2. Company Overview

7.6.1.3. Financial Highlights

7.6.1.4. Geographic Insights

7.6.1.5. Business Segment & Performance

7.6.1.6. Product Portfolio

7.6.1.7. Key Executives

7.6.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments

7.6.2. Nippon Steel Corporation

7.6.3. POSCO Holdings Inc.

7.6.4. Aperam S.A.

7.6.5. Outokumpu Oyj

7.6.6. Alleima

7.6.7. JFE Holdings, Inc.

7.6.8. ThyssenKrupp AG

8. Strategic Recommendations

List of Figures [9]

List of Tables [21]

For more information about this report visit

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