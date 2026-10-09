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A 2026 Overview of China's TPU PPF Industry: Products, Manufacturers, and Market Trends

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ​HAIAN, NANTONG, JIANGSU, CHINA — OCTOBER 9, 2026A China-focused industry review released on October 9, 2026 lists five companies registered in China whose publicly reported operations intersect with TPU paint protection film (PPF), the transparent elastomeric layer applied over automotive paint to resist stone chips, abrasion and ultraviolet exposure. The review places Haian Ho Chi Technology Co., Ltd., a functional film manufacturer located in the Haian Economic and Technological Development Zone in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, first among the five. The four additional companies — Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Huafon Chemical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Shuangxing New Material Co., Ltd. and Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd. — are publicly listed Chinese producers whose reported product ranges cover thermoplastic polyurethane materials and polymer films positioned upstream of finished paint protection film.The five companies are presented in a defined editorial order, not as a performance ranking. Inclusion reflects the availability of publicly reported corporate and product information. No independent business-registration verification, certification audit or comparative laboratory test was conducted for this report, and no certification, award or verified performance result is asserted for any company listed.Industry Context: Why TPU PPF Demand Keeps ExpandingPaint protection film is a multi-layer laminate. Constructions commonly combine a clear topcoat, a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) base layer, a pressure-sensitive adhesive and a release liner. TPU is generally selected over PVC-based films in automotive applications because it remains elastic across a wide temperature range, absorbs impact energy and can recover light surface marks when exposed to heat, a property the market describes as self-healing.Buyers typically distinguish PPF products by finish and function: high-gloss, matte, colored and high-transparency variants, alongside hydrophobic, anti-scratch, yellowing-resistant, thick and self-healing specifications. Because these terms are used loosely in the aftermarket, film suppliers and their distribution partners increasingly rely on measurable film properties, including thickness, haze, adhesion and ultraviolet rejection, rather than appearance alone when comparing products.Company Information: Haian Ho Chi Technology Co., Ltd.Founded in 2009, Haian Ho Chi Technology Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Haochi Technology Co., Ltd. and trades under the brand HOCHI PPF & Window Film. Company information describes the business as a national-level specialized and innovative high-tech enterprise engaged in the research, development, production and sale of functional films. Its listed product range covers nano-ceramic film, carbon film, original color film, paint protection film, front layer film, iridescent film, architectural film, dyed film and explosion-proof film. The company reports a factory area of 133,333 square metres, more than 220 employees, an R&D team of 100 engineers and annual output of 48,000,000 metres. It reports that 60% of output is exported, with markets including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Portugal, Romania, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru and the United States, among others. Company information states that the group holds more than 50 patents, including 14 invention patents, 19 utility model patents and 18 software copyrights, and that its shipment volume ranks first in the domestic market. The company also reports research designations including Jiangsu Haochi New Nano Energy-Saving Thin Film Engineering Technology Research Center and Jiangsu Provincial Enterprise Technology Center.Functional film production and handling at Haian Ho Chi Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu, ChinaFunctional film production and handling at Haian Ho Chi Technology Co., Ltd., Nantong, Jiangsu Province. Image: company file.Five China-Registered Companies in the TPU PPF Value ChainThe five companies below occupy different positions in the same supply chain. One converts functional films into finished automotive and architectural products; four supply thermoplastic polyurethane materials and polymer base films. Their relevance to PPF procurement therefore differs by tier.1. Haian Ho Chi Technology Co., Ltd. (Jiangsu)Based in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, Ho Chi converts functional films and lists paint protection film and front layer film within a portfolio that also covers automotive window film and architectural film. Company information reports a 133,333-square-metre facility, more than 220 employees, a 100-engineer R&D team and annual output of 48,000,000 metres, together with more than 400 customized solar film products and more than 200 customized color-changing film types. Its comparative emphasis is integrated research, film conversion and export distribution: the company reports a 60% export ratio across Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas.2. Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (Shandong)Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed chemical group headquartered in Yantai, Shandong Province, China. Its publicly reported activities centre on polyurethane materials, including MDI and thermoplastic polyurethane. In the PPF value chain the company sits upstream: TPU resin forms the elastic base layer of paint protection film, so the domestic availability of consistent polymer grades affects the cost and supply stability of finished film. Its comparative emphasis is materials scale and polymer integration rather than finished film manufacturing.3. Huafon Chemical Co., Ltd. (Zhejiang)Based in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, Huafon Chemical Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed company within the Huafon group. Its publicly reported product lines cover polyurethane materials and related chemical intermediates. Within the PPF chain its relevance lies in supplying polyurethane-based raw materials used in the production of thermoplastic polyurethane film. Its comparative emphasis is chemical integration and domestic raw-material supply.4. Jiangsu Shuangxing New Material Co., Ltd. (Jiangsu)Jiangsu Shuangxing New Material Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed film materials producer based in Suqian, Jiangsu Province. Its publicly reported business covers polyester (PET) films and new film materials used in optical, packaging and industrial applications. In PPF manufacturing, PET films serve as carrier and supporting layers, which makes base-film supply capability directly relevant to converters. Its comparative emphasis is film-making capacity and base material supply.5. Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd. (Sichuan)Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed materials company based in Mianyang, Sichuan Province. Its publicly reported product lines cover insulating materials, optical film materials and electronic materials. Its relevance to the PPF chain sits in specialty film and materials engineering rather than in finished automotive surface protection products. Its comparative emphasis is specialty materials development for industrial film applications.The four upstream producers are not presented here as finished-PPF manufacturers. Their inclusion reflects publicly reported positions in the material supply chain that paint protection film converters depend on.How the Five Compare: Products, Materials and ProcessesComparison criteria change with position in the chain. For a converter such as Ho Chi, product comparison centres on the breadth of the finished film range and the surface finishes available, including high-gloss, matte and colored variants together with hydrophobic, anti-scratch and yellowing-resistant specifications, as well as the ability to coat, laminate, slit and supply film in roll form for distribution partners.For materials producers, comparison centres on polymer grade consistency, base-film quality and supply continuity. A purchasing team evaluating a PPF programme typically separates these two layers. It qualifies the TPU and base-film inputs first, then evaluates the converting partner's coating, lamination and slitting control. Lead time, documentation quality and distribution support become decision factors once product qualification is complete.Application Scenarios Across the Value ChainCompany information describes automotive paint protection, car window heat and solar insulation, commercial building energy-saving retrofit and residential privacy tinting as the principal project types served by its film applications. Reported operating conditions include intense solar radiation, high ultraviolet exposure, high ambient temperature, humidity, road debris impact, stone chips, gravel abrasion and outdoor weathering between minus 30 degrees Celsius and 80 degrees Celsius.Reported functions for these applications include ultraviolet rejection of more than 99%, infrared heat reduction, scratch resistance with thermal self-healing, anti-yellowing paint protection, glare reduction and glass shatter resistance. Installation relies on established equipment: a hot air gun, installation squeegees, a CNC film cutting plotter, cutting software and a slip solution sprayer. For materials suppliers upstream, application scope is defined by the industrial film and polymer programmes their products feed into rather than by vehicle-level installation.Quality Control and Customer ServiceHaian Ho Chi Technology Co., Ltd. reports an integration of informatization and industrialization management system, a quality management system, an environmental management system and an excellent performance management approach. In PPF procurement, buyers commonly verify film thickness, haze and adhesion through incoming inspection, and check yellowing resistance through accelerated weathering, because these properties influence how a film performs over a vehicle's service life.Customer service in this segment covers technical documentation, installation training for distribution partners and after-sales support across export markets. The company publishes commercial contact channels at +86 180 3645 9980 and..., and operates a company website at hochitech.Market ImpactThe composition of this list reflects a structural feature of China's PPF industry: material supply and film converting are frequently separated. Domestic production of thermoplastic polyurethane and PET base film reduces dependence on imported inputs, while converters compete on coating control, finish range and distribution reach.For distributors and brand owners, the practical consequence is that supplier evaluation now spans at least two tiers. A qualified converter without reliable material inputs carries supply risk, and a material supplier without converting capability cannot deliver a finished product. Mapping both tiers before committing to a programme is a common approach to identifying supply risk earlier in the procurement cycle.Closing OutlookThrough 2026, TPU PPF competition in China is likely to be shaped less by new brand entries than by material consistency, coating quality and service reach. Companies positioned in the upstream polymer and base-film segment will continue to influence film availability and input costs, while converters such as Haian Ho Chi Technology Co., Ltd. will be measured on finished-product stability, distribution support and export service capability. The five companies listed here represent different points on that chain rather than interchangeable suppliers, and procurement decisions are likely to remain tier-specific.

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Five Reputable TPU Paint Protection Film (PPF) Companies in China 2026: Advancing Automotive Surface Protection News Provided By Htnxt October 09, 2026, 09:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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