My Maids Pro Founder David Dasilva Expands Janitorial Reach Nationally Through FEDCON Partnership

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Marina Nicola | Director of Client Operations

My Maids Pro has announced a major operational expansion to secure and fulfill janitorial contracts across multiple states with the help of FEDCON

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- David DaSilva, founder of My Maids Pro, has announced a major operational expansion, successfully leveraging a strategic relationship with FEDCON to secure and fulfill janitorial contracts across multiple states. This development marks a significant milestone for the commercial cleaning service, transitioning the company from a regional provider to a robust multi-state contracting operation.Through this collaboration, My Maids Pro has utilized FEDCON as a primary conduit to access federal and large-scale commercial cleaning opportunities. By strategically subcontracting these extensive janitorial projects to local service providers in various regions, DaSilva has effectively decentralized the physical labor while centralizing project management and quality control under the My Maids Pro umbrella.This operational shift has greatly expanded the capabilities and logistical footprint of the company. Instead of being limited by the size of a local in-house staff, DaSilva is now able to oversee high-level administrative tasks, contract compliance, and vendor relations on a national scale. By matching specific regional subcontractors with newly sources opportunities via FEDCON, the business can scale its service capacity rapidly without the traditional overhead costs associated with opening physical branch offices in new geographic markets.The subcontracting model has allowed My Maids Pro to optimize resource allocation, ensuring that complex multi-facility janitorial demands are met promptly by vetted local professionals. This framework has streamlined the execution of interstate contracts and broadened the overall business acumen of the leadership team. DaSilva now focuses heavily on streamlining procurement processes and building a dedicated network of reliable janitorial subcontractors from coast to coast.For more information regarding the multi-state commercial cleaning capabilities and recent contracting expansions, interested parties can visitAbout My Maids ProMy Maids Pro is a professional cleaning and janitorial management company dedicated to maintaining pristine commercial and residential environments. Under the direction of David DaSilva, the company has evolved to manage large-scale and out-of-state cleaning contracts through a dedicated network of trusted subcontractors.

Marina Nicola

Federal Endowment Directing Consultants, LLC

+1 855-233-3266

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My Maids Pro Founder David DaSilva Expands Janitorial Reach Nationally Through FEDCON Partnership News Provided By Federal Endowment Directing Consultants, LLC October 09, 2026, 09:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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