Dylan Medler will compete in the GT World Challenge Endurance season finale in Portimão,

Dylan Medler

Ferrari GT3 driver Dylan Medler will share the grid with Formula 1 Champion Max Verstappen in the GT World Challenge Endurance season finale in Portimão.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ferrari GT3 standout Dylan Medler has officially been confirmed to race in the GT World Challenge Endurance final round at Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão. The event marks the closing chapter of the 2026 endurance season and brings together one of the strongest fields of GT talent anywhere in the world. Medler, who has been competing in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup with Rinaldi Racing, has delivered a breakout 2026 season highlighted by major victories and consistent front running pace. His achievements include a Silver Cup class win at the 24 Hours of Spa and multiple international GT3 triumphs at the wheel of the Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo.Medler will share his 206 GT3 Evo in Portimão with his codrivers David Perel, Axcil Jefferies.The Portimão finale is expected to draw global attention, amplified by the confirmation that Max Verstappen will also take part in the race. The presence of the multi time Formula 1 World Champion adds a unique cross discipline spotlight to the event, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated GT endurance showdowns of the year.Medler expressed enthusiasm about sharing the track with Verstappen, noting that the opportunity represents both a challenge and an inspiration.“Racing in GT World Challenge Europe this year has been an incredible experience, and finishing the season in Portimão is something I've been looking forward to,” Medler said, echoing the excitement he has shown throughout his 2026 campaign.“Having Max Verstappen on the grid makes the event even more special. I am really looking forward to racing with him and pushing myself against the very best. Max is an inspiration and role model to everyone and being in the same race with him is just amazing.”The Ferrari driver has spent the season refining his endurance craft, testing in demanding conditions at circuits such as the Nürburgring and Spa, and demonstrating the precision, stamina, and competitive drive that have defined his rapid rise through international GT racing.The Portimão finale will close out a landmark year for Medler in GT World Challenge Europe, who continues to build a reputation as one of the most promising American GT drivers on the world stage.Follow Dylan on Instagram (@dylan)

Michael Hardware

Chelgate Limited

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Ferrari GT3 driver Dylan Medler will share the grid with Formula 1 Champion Max Verstappen News Provided By Chelgate Limited October 09, 2026, 09:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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