PBI 2026 Award Winners

PBI 2026 Winners

PBI 2026 Logo

Private banks, wealth managers and individuals recognised for the strategies and propositions shaping global wealth

- Sarah Rizvi, editorial and programme director for Banking & Finance at PBI

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The winners of the PBI Global Wealth Awards 2026 have been revealed, recognising the private banks, wealth managers and individuals setting the pace across a fast-changing global wealth industry.

Now in its 36th year, the awards provide a global benchmark for excellence in private banking. The 2026 results point to clear shifts in the industry. AI is moving deeper into wealth management, digital propositions are becoming more sophisticated, and the next generation of wealth is forcing banks to rethink how relationships begin and develop.

Winners span global and regional private banking leadership, AI, digital wealth, client experience, next-generation propositions, succession planning, Islamic banking and services for HNW and UHNW clients.

"The strongest entries this year showed how quickly the definition of a leading private bank is evolving," said Sarah Rizvi, editorial and programme director for Banking & Finance at Private Banker International.

"Technology matters, but what increasingly separates the strongest propositions is how well it translates into a better client experience, stronger relationships and demonstrable outcomes."

Winners were selected through an independent judging process that assessed the strength of each proposition, its differentiation, evidence of client and business impact and the quality of the supporting submission.

Visit the PBI Global Wealth Awards website for the full list of 2026 winners.

Priscila Franco

GlobalData

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PBI Global Wealth Awards 2026 winners revealed News Provided By MEED October 09, 2026, 09:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology, World & Regional...



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