RS South Africa Highlights Global Better World Fund To Support Future Engineers And Stronger Communities

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

RS South Africa ( ) is highlighting the launch of RS Group's Better World Fund, a new global initiative aimed at creating lasting social impact by supporting future engineers, strengthening communities and backing innovative solutions that improve lives.

The Better World Fund will see RS Group invest an anticipated R108,5 million between 2026 and 2030, subject to business performance. It brings together social impact initiatives from across the Group under a coordinated global framework, supporting its purpose of making amazing happen for a better world.

For RS South Africa, the initiative reinforces the importance of developing the next generation of engineering and technical talent while supporting communities and solutions that address real-world challenges.

Engineering, technical skills fundamental to SA's development

“Engineering and technical skills are fundamental to South Africa's future development, making initiatives that inspire young people to explore STEM and engineering particularly important. The Better World Fund provides an opportunity to build on the positive impact being made across RS Group while creating meaningful opportunities for our colleagues, customers and partners to contribute to the communities in which we operate,” says Brian Andrew, Managing Director South and Sub-Saharan Africa at RS South Africa.

The Better World Fund focuses on three key areas, namely championing the engineers of tomorrow, strengthening communities worldwide, and supporting innovative solutions that improve lives.

Among its ambitions, RS aims to inspire one million young people by 2030 through STEM education, engineering experiences and skills development. It will also seek to increase colleague volunteering to 50% participation by 2030, helping employees contribute to communities around the world.

The initiative builds on RS's existing support for programmes including hackathons and Formula Student, as well as STEM education, technical competitions and skills development initiatives. These programmes are designed to give young people access to funding, products and practical learning experiences while helping them develop the confidence and skills required for future careers.

Supporting communities across sub-Saharan Africa

A further focus of the Better World Fund is RS Group's partnership with SolarAid, which aims to improve access to clean, safe solar lighting in rural communities across sub-Saharan Africa.

Through this partnership, RS aims to raise R21.7 million for SolarAid and improve about 150 000 lives by 2028. The initiative supports access to solar lighting in communities where reliable electricity remains limited, demonstrating how engineering and technology can be applied to address practical challenges and improve quality of life.

The fund will also support charitable giving, volunteering, fundraising and market-led initiatives that respond to local needs. By combining a global framework with local action, RS aims to give colleagues greater opportunities to support causes that matter to them and their communities.

Jen Scarlett, Head of Social Impact at RS Group, says the Fund brings together the organisation's people, products, expertise and partnerships around a shared commitment to creating positive change.

“Creating a better world has always been at the heart of what we do. The RS Better World Fund brings our people, products, expertise and partnerships together under one shared commitment, enabling us to build on the strong work already happening across our business and create greater collective impact,” comments Scarlett.

For RS South Africa, the initiative also provides an opportunity to reinforce the connection between social impact, skills development and the long-term sustainability of industry. The fund is intended to create opportunities for colleagues, customers, suppliers and partners to collaborate on initiatives that deliver meaningful and measurable impact.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of RS South Africa.

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Princess Tlou

Communications & Content Specialist

RS South Africa

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+27 11 691 9366

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Thobile Ndlovu

PR Account Executive

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+27 11 867 7763

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RS South Africa ( )

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RS Group plc ( )

About RS:

RS is a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 33 markets, stock over 875,000 industrial and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference.

Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2026 reported revenue of £2,881 million.

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