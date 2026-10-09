'Very Unfair': D. Raja Slams Move To Restrict Protests Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D. Raja on Friday criticised the government's measures to restrict protests ahead of the October 10 demonstration at Jantar Mantar, calling them unfair and highly condemnable.

His remarks come amid reports that several trains have been cancelled at two railway stations in Delhi and services at 56 metro stations have been affected ahead of the planned protest.

Speaking to IANS, Raja said, "I know that it is very unfair. The way the government is taking steps to prevent or disrupt protests is highly condemnable, highly condemnable. They are going to close all metro stations. They are not allowing people to walk on the streets, and extra forces are being deployed everywhere to terrorise people and prevent them from coming."

However, he expressed confidence that people would overcome these restrictions and participate in the demonstration.

"So, people are people, they know how to face all of this," he said.

Raja also spoke about the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, where Opposition leaders are expected to discuss their ongoing agitation against alleged electoral irregularities.

"Our party will participate in the meeting. It is scheduled for 3 p.m. in the Central Hall of Parliament, and I will attend it myself. We will discuss what steps the INDIA bloc parties can take and the timing and number of people who will meet the President. All these issues will be discussed," he said.

Sources indicated that the meeting could lead to another round of protests over alleged electoral irregularities, which the Opposition has described as "vote chori".

The meeting comes amid escalating tensions between Opposition parties and the Election Commission of India over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Opposition's demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The proposed demonstration would mark the fourth consecutive day of protests by Opposition leaders over the issue.

The INDIA bloc has also sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu to raise its concerns about the electoral process. Opposition leaders have indicated that they may explore other options to press their demands if the President does not grant them an appointment.