Customs Departmentr Foils Attempt To Smuggle Hashish, Marijuana

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra)-- The Jordan Customs Department patrols foiled an attempt to smuggle a quantity of narcotics early Friday, seizing 296 slabs of hashish and six kilograms of marijuana.

The operation was carried out by the department's Anti-Smuggling Directorate patrols within their area of jurisdiction, as part of ongoing efforts to combat smuggling and prevent narcotics from entering the Kingdom, according to a statement issued by Customs on Friday.

The department said the operation reflected an integrated approach and effective cooperation with various security agencies, strengthening monitoring and enforcement measures and enhancing readiness to counter smuggling attempts, thereby protecting public safety and community security.

It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Jordanian society and safeguarding the national economy by intensifying field and monitoring efforts and maintaining close coordination with security agencies, particularly the Public Security Directorate's Anti-Narcotics Department. These efforts aim to combat the spread of narcotics and safeguard the Kingdom's security and stability.

//Petra// MF