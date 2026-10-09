Farhan Wants Aggressive Start As Pakistan Face Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistan's likely playing XI for the first T20I against Sri Lanka has emerged, with the national team expected to include three fast bowlers and two spinners.

According to sources, Razaullah could make his T20I debut in the match scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi, while Arafat Minhas and Sufiyan Muqeem are less likely to be included in the team. Khawaja Nafay is expected to take on wicketkeeping duties.

Pakistan's probable playing XI includes captain Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Razaullah, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed and Salman Mirza.

Pakistan's final playing XI has yet to be announced.

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Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference in Rawalpindi, Pakistan's T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan said the captain's own performance plays an important role in motivating the players.

He said he had experience of captaincy in domestic cricket and therefore did not expect to face major difficulties in handling the new responsibility. The presence of senior players in the team would also help him, he added.

Farhan said he wanted the national team's top-order batters to play aggressively. He described Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as two of the world's best players, adding that both could return to the T20I team at any time.