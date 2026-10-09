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Russian Strike On Outskirts Of Kharkiv Causes Casualties
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
“We currently know that three women were injured in the suburbs of Kharkiv. They are receiving the necessary medical care,” the statement said.Read also: Ukraine reports 211 frontline clashes in past 24 hours, with Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors seeing heaviest fighting
Emergency services continue to work at the site of the strike, Syniehubov added.
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