Russian Strike On Outskirts Of Kharkiv Causes Casualties

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“We currently know that three women were injured in the suburbs of Kharkiv. They are receiving the necessary medical care,” the statement said.

Ukraine reports 211 frontline clashes in past 24 hours, with Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors seeing heaviest fighting

Emergency services continue to work at the site of the strike, Syniehubov added.