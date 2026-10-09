Azerbaijan Cup First Qualifying Round Concludes Today

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first qualifying round of the Azerbaijan Football Cup will conclude on October 9 with one match remaining.

Aghdash will host Hypers at Aghdash City Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Five matches have already been played in the round. Qaradag Lokbatan defeated Sheki 14-0, while Agstafa Gencleri beat Shamkir 5-1.

Marafon secured a 3-0 victory over Dinamo. Kur-Araz defeated Shirvan 3-1, and Zangazur also won 3-1 against Difai.

The final match between Aghdash and Hypers will complete the first qualifying round.

A total of 34 teams will compete in the 2026/2027 Azerbaijan Cup. The tournament brings together clubs from different levels of Azerbaijani football and is the country's main domestic knockout competition.

The early rounds will be played over a single match, meaning the winner of each tie will advance to the next stage. From the quarterfinals onwards, teams will play two-legged ties.

The second qualifying round is scheduled for October 27-29, while the round of 16 will follow later in the season. The Azerbaijan Cup final is scheduled to take place at Ganja Stadium on May 12, 2027.

Sabah are the holders of the Azerbaijan Cup after winning the 2025/2026 final. Qarabag remain the competition's most successful club, with eight titles.