Sabir Zeynalov Takes Silver At 2026 Para Taekwondo Grand Prix

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani para taekwondo athlete Sabir Zeynalov has won a silver medal at the Para Taekwondo Grand Prix in Paris.

Sabir Zeynalov competed in the K44 category in the 58kg weight division. He faced Israel's Asaf Yasur in the final but lost the decisive bout to finish second.

Azerbaijan is represented at the prestigious tournament, which features top-ranked athletes, by three para taekwondo fighters under head coach Farid Taghizade: Imamaddin Khalilov (70kg), Sabir Zeynalov (58kg) and Amin Aliyev (63kg).

The 2026 World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix was held on October 8 at the Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan in Levallois-Perret, near Paris, France. The competition was organized by the French Taekwondo Federation in partnership with World Taekwondo, the Levallois Sporting Club and the city of Levallois.

The event featured international para taekwondo athletes competing in 10 weight categories: five men's and five women's divisions. The programme included elimination rounds, quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, with medals awarded on the same day.

The Paris competition was the third and final stop in the 2026 World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Series. Earlier stages were held in Rome, Italy, in June and Muju, South Korea, in September. The series will conclude with the Grand Prix Final in Astana, Kazakhstan, in late November.

The Grand Prix is an important event on the international para taekwondo calendar. Athletes compete for medals and world ranking points as they pursue qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games. Para taekwondo has been part of the Paralympic programme since the Tokyo 2020 Games and is also scheduled for Los Angeles 2028.

The Paris event was part of a wider World Taekwondo Grand Prix programme running from October 8 to 11.

The para taekwondo competition took place on October 8, followed by the Olympic taekwondo events from October 9 to 11.