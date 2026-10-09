Iran Refuses To Halt Uranium Enrichment Or Hand Over Stockpiles

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, said that his country will not abandon uranium enrichment or hand over its stockpiles of enriched uranium.

Speaking to journalists, Eslami described uranium enrichment as an integral part of Iran's scientific and technological development, stressing that Tehran would not accept US demands in this area.

Meanwhile, US Vice President J.D. Vance noted that Iran must take concrete steps to limit its uranium enrichment capabilities to achieve progress in negotiations over its nuclear programme.

Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% remains one of the main concerns for Western countries. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

According to a report published by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 2025, a stockpile of uranium enriched to 90% would be sufficient to produce nine nuclear bombs.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said on Thursday that Iran could reply within days to a US response to Iran's proposal under which the Strait of Hormuz could be reopened within seven days if ⁠necessary conditions were met.

Image: Reuters