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Turkmenbashi Hosted Expanded-Format Meeting Of CIS Council Of Heads Of State

Turkmenbashi Hosted Expanded-Format Meeting Of CIS Council Of Heads Of State


2026-10-09 05:10:50
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An expanded-format meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State was held in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, on October 9.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the meeting.

Following the meeting, a number of documents covering various areas of cooperation within the CIS framework were signed.

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AzerNews

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