Turkmenbashi Hosted Expanded-Format Meeting Of CIS Council Of Heads Of State
An expanded-format meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State was held in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, on October 9.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the meeting.
Following the meeting, a number of documents covering various areas of cooperation within the CIS framework were signed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment