Dr Asaf Tzachor is a Research Affiliate in CSER at the University of Cambridge, and an Associate Professor for Sustainability at Reichman University (RUNI). He is an interdisciplinary researcher, practitioner and educator at the interface of sustainability sciences, emerging technologies, and global risks.

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