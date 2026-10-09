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Asaf Tzachor

Asaf Tzachor


Date: 2026-10-09 05:10:05

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Affiliate, Centre for the Study of Existential Risks, University of Cambridge
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Dr Asaf Tzachor is a Research Affiliate in CSER at the University of Cambridge, and an Associate Professor for Sustainability at Reichman University (RUNI). He is an interdisciplinary researcher, practitioner and educator at the interface of sustainability sciences, emerging technologies, and global risks.

Experience
  • 2019–present Research associate, University of Cambridge

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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